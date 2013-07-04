(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Eurofactor's EUR2.5bn certificate of deposit (CD) programme at 'F1+'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating of Eurofactor's CD programme is aligned with Credit Agricole Leasing and Factoring's (CAL&F; A+/Negative/F1+) Short-term IDR, based on Fitch's belief that CAL&F, which fully owns Eurofactor, will support debt issued under the programme, if required. In turn, CAL&F's IDRs are equalised with those of its ultimate parent, Credit Agricole (CA, A+/Negative/F1+).

Fitch's expectation of support for the programme reflects Eurofactor's ownership by, full integration with and strategic role as the factoring arm of CA. This likelihood is further evidenced at the issue level by the guarantee provided by CAL&F. The guarantee is for payment in full of the principal and interest, if any, on the CD programme. It is expressed to be irrevocable and unconditional, under French law.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The programme's rating would be sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in CAL&F's Short-term IDR, which is based on an extremely high probability of support from CA if needed and is therefore sensitive to a change in CA's Short-term IDR. CAL&F's rating could also be sensitive to a change in its core strategic importance to the group.

CA's Short-term IDR is sensitive to a decrease in France's ability (as measured by its rating) and willingness to support CA. A downgrade of France's Long-term IDR by one notch (to AA+) would lead to a downgrade of CA's Short-term IDR (and therefore CAL&F's Short-term IDR and Eurofacor's CD programme) to 'F1'.