(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed European Investment Bank's (EIB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA' with a Negative Outlook and Short-term IDR at 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS EIB's 'AAA' rating reflects the following key rating drivers. - Capitalisation has been strengthened by the EUR10bn cash capital injection approved by the 27 EU members in 2012 and nearly fully disbursed by early 2013. Although the funds will be used to increase lending, leverage on the new lending will be lower than that on the existing portfolio. Fitch expects the equity-to-assets ratio to exceed 10% and the debt-to-equity ratio to remain below 900% by 2015. - Although it is not a regulated institution, the EIB strictly abides by its self-imposed capitalisation and liquidity rules and has a sound governance and credit risk management framework. Foreign exchange and interest rate risks are kept at a minimum. Equity is strengthened by steady, non-distributed profits. - The bank has steadily increased balance sheet liquidity, traditionally lower than 'AAA' rated peers, over recent years. At end-2012, treasury assets accounted for 89% of short-term liabilities (2010: 68%) and were conservatively invested. Exposure to liquidity risk is further reduced by EIB's access to ECB refinancing, a unique feature among multilateral development banks (MDBs), and by the enlargement of the pool of repo-able assets. - In line with EU sovereign downgrades, the quality of EIB's loan portfolio, more than 90% of which is exposed to EU counterparts, has weakened since 2008. This is the main driver of the Negative Outlook on the ratings. The average rating of obligors was 'BBB+' at June-2013, down from 'AA-' in 2008. However, credit risk has not significantly materialised so far, with the ratio of impaired loans at 0.3% of total loans at June-2013. - Fitch views positively the protection (collateral or guarantees) that EIB benefits from on over 50% of its loan portfolio. Additionally, as a supranational, Fitch expects the EIB to benefit from preferred creditor status on loans extended to or guaranteed by sovereigns, accounting for 26% of its loan portfolio at June-2013. The bank has not suffered any losses on its exposures to the Greek and Cypriot states. - EIB's loan portfolio is heavily concentrated. The two largest loan exposures (including sovereign guarantees), are to the Spanish and Greek states, and accounted for 39% and 24% of equity, respectively, at June 2013. Geographic concentration is also significant, given the focus on the EU, and is reinforced by EIB's investments of its treasury assets in EU counterparts (both sovereigns and banks). - Although intrinsic strengths exert a stronger influence on the rating, shareholder support remains very strong and supportive of a high rating. Although it is declining, the average rating of shareholders at 'AA-' at June-2013 remains among the highest of 'AAA' rated MDBs. Additionally, willingness to support has repeatedly been evidenced, including through the rapid pace of approval and disbursement of the capital increase. RATING SENSITIVITIES The main factors that, individually or collectively, could result in a negative rating action include: - A material weakening in the quality of the loan portfolio, illustrated by further downgrades and/or rise in impairments. - A deterioration in capitalisation and leverage induced by higher than expected lending volumes over the coming years. Conversely, a stabilisation of the economic and credit outlook for the eurozone and hence the credit quality of the loan portfolio would lead Fitch to revise the Outlook to Stable. KEY ASSUMPTIONS The ratings and Outlook are sensitive to a number of assumptions: - Fitch assumes that the risk of fragmentation of the eurozone remains low and that no large eurozone member state will choose to leave the eurozone. - Fitch assumes that highly rated member states will remain committed to responding to any capital call. 