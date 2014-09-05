(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings-London/Paris- 5
September 2014:
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the European Stability Mechanism's
(ESM) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook and
Short-term IDR at
'F1+'. The sSenior unsecured debt ishas been affirmed at
'AAA'/'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the following key
rating factors:
ESM's ratings are underpinned by the strong level of support
provided by the 18
Euro Area Member States (EAMS), reflected in the large amount of
callable
capital subscribed (EUR621.7bn at end-August 2014). EAMS'
capacity to support
ESM is strong: under Fitch's assumptions, callable capital
subscribed by
shareholders rated 'AAA' and 'AA+' would fully cover ESM's net
debt if its
maximum financing capacity, discounted for the possible purchase
of equity
participations, was used.
ESM's implementation of an emergency capital call procedure,
allowing its
managing director to call capital without approval of the
governing bodies,
illustrates shareholders' strong willingness to support in case
of need. This
kind of procedure is unique among supranational institutions.
Propensity to
support is also enhanced by the importance of ESM as a rescue
fund for the
eurozone.
Financing extended by ESM cannot exceed EUR500bn. As of
end-August 2014, it had
issued two loans totalling EUR46.7bn to Spain (BBB+/Stable) and
Cyprus
(B-/Stable). EAMS agreed in 2013 to extend ESM's mandate to
direct
recapitalisation instruments (DRI) aimed at financial
institutions experiencing
difficulties in the eurozone. DRI will become operational once
approved by
national parliaments and the ESM's board of governors, which
should be completed
by end-2014. Total equity participations that might be purchased
by ESM will be
capped at EUR60bn.
Although it benefits from preferred creditor status (PCS) only
junior to the
IMF, ESM can potentially be exposed to significant risk
exposure, given its role
to provide emergency loans to EAMS that have lost market access.
In addition,
ESM has no concentration limit and in an extreme scenario, all
its financing
could be concentrated on a single borrower. Furthermore, the
purchase of equity
stakes in banks is inherently riskier than loans and not
protected by PCS.
As of end-August 2014, all of the EUR80bn capital had been
paid-in, bringing the
ratio of paid-in to subscribed capital to 11.4%. ESM's internal
policies require
paid-in capital and reserves to be always equal to at least 15%
of outstanding
debt. Under Fitch's assumptions, if the ESM reached its maximum
lending capacity
limit, the equity to assets ratio would be 17.0%, in line with
other 'AAA' rated
European multi-lateral development banks.
Risk management guidelines are conservative, especially for
liquidity. They
ensure that ESM will not suffer a cash shortfall if a borrower
were to default.
Funds from the paid-in capital will not be lent and will be used
as a liquidity
buffer, which must cover ESM's liquidity needs for the next 12
months.
Investment of liquid assets is governed by conservative rules.
As of end-August
2014, all treasury assets were invested in securities rated
'AA-' and above, and
in central banks of the eurozone.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that downside
risks to the 'AAA'
rating are currently not material.
As a result of the introduction of DRI, ESM's 'AAA' IDR now
relies upon support
from its highly rated shareholders. Hence, the downgrade to 'AA'
or below of a
large EAMS rated 'AAA' or 'AA+' would result in a downgrade of
ESM's IDR.
Additionally, if the Outlook on France's sovereign rating was
revised to
Negative, it would result in a similar revision to the Outlook
on ESM's IDR.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlook are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
- Fitch assumes that ESM will use its maximum financing
capacity, discounted for
the possible purchase of equity participations.
- Fitch assumes that the gradual progress in deepening fiscal
and financial
integration at the eurozone level will continue; key economic
imbalances within
the currency union will be slowly unwound and eurozone
governments will tighten
fiscal policy over the medium term.
- Fitch assumes that no large EAMS will choose to leave the
eurozone and that
highly rated member states will remain committed to responding
to any capital
call.
- With the exception of the introduction of DRI, Fitch expects
no significant
change in the overall mandate and operations of the ESM.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eric Paget-Blanc
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 33
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Amelie Roux
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 82
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
