(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Sept 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed China's Evergrande Real Estate Group Limited's
(Evergrande) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB' with a Stable
Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Evergrande's foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'BB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Growth in line with industry. From January to August 2013, Evergrande achieved
contracted sales of CNY64.1bn, with an ASP of CNY6,776 per square meter. These
numbers are 27% and 11%, respectively, higher than the levels achieved a year
earlier. This growth is in line with the pace at other large homebuilders in
China. As a result of the improved sales and selling prices, the company's
restricted cash levels have improved significantly to CNY32.9bn at end-June 2013
from CNY18.5bn at end-December 2012. Fitch expects the company to achieve its
2013 contracted sales target of CNY100bn (2012: CNY92.3bn).
Margins likely to stabilise. Fitch expects Evergrande's EBITDA margins to
stabilise at slightly over 20% if the ASP improvement in 2013 is maintained.
Fitch believes that ASP trends are better indicators of future margin trends
given the delay in recognising sales in income statements, and thus has placed
less emphasis on the company's slight margin improvement to 20.8% in H113 from
19.2% in 2012. It will be difficult for the company to return to the 25.7%
margin achieved in 2011 given the rise in competition and cost base, in line
with industry trends.
Largest land bank. Evergrande had the largest land bank among Chinese
homebuilders with a total of around 140m square metres at end-December 2012. Its
scale and nationwide diversification lowers the risk of individual market
volatility. However, as the company focuses more on Tier 3 cities and peripheral
areas in larger cities compared with its peers, its ASP and margins are
typically lower than those of other large nationwide homebuilders who achieved
EBITDA margins of 25-35% in 2012.
Urbanisation will drive growth. Evergrande is poised to benefit from the
continued urbanisation in China, especially because future growth is likely to
focus on selected Tier 3 cities and smaller Tier 2 cities. Evergrande's
challenge in realising the full potential of this opportunity is to achieve
market leadership in the cities that are likely to grow fastest. This is because
Fitch believes that brand recognition and market leadership in individual cities
are stronger drivers for pricing power than absolute scale.
Payables higher than peers. As a result of its scale, Evergrande has
consistently been able to obtain longer payment terms with its suppliers
compared with its peers. Its short-term payables (which includes trade, tax and
other payables) to inventories ratio at end H113 was 59% compared with 35-40% at
other large homebuilders. This strategy allows Evergrande to be less reliant on
debt in its operations. When making peer comparisons, Fitch notes that
Evergrande's debt levels may be higher if its payables levels were in line with
peers'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Contracted ASPs decrease from H113 levels
- EBITDA margin sustained below 20%
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained over 40% (H113: 28.2%) without
improvement in short term payables to inventory ratio.
- Contracted sales/gross debt sustained below 1.25x (2012: 1.53)
- Tighter liquidity position due to a sustained fall in free cash flows, and
weaker access to financing channels.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Longer track record of stable growth