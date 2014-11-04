(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Export-Import
Insurance Company of the Republic of Belarus's (Eximgarant)
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating at 'B-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects Eximgarant's 100% state ownership and
presence of guarantees
for insurance liabilities under compulsory lines and export
insurance, the
insurer's strong market presence, including its monopoly
position as the
Belarusian export credit agency, its sustainable profit
generation, and its
relatively strong capital position. The rating also takes into
account the
relatively low quality of the insurer's investment portfolio.
Eximgarant continues to demonstrate profitable operating
performance with net
profit of BYR33bn in 9M14 (9M13: BYR41bn). Both underwriting and
investment
activities were significant contributors to the net result. The
insurer
maintains a strong underwriting result with the combined ratio a
low 72% in 9M14
(9M13: 95%; 2013: 64%).
From a Prism factor-based capital model perspective, Eximgarant
scored nominally
'Extremely Strong' based on year-end 2013 results. Fitch
believes that the
insurer's capital is significantly exposed to the potential
risks on the asset
side of the balance sheet. These risks are highly concentrated
and directly
linked to the sovereign's credit profile.
The Belarusian state has established strong support for
Eximgarant in a legal
framework with the aim of developing a well-functioning export
insurance system.
The state's propensity to support the company has been
demonstrated by the
availability of a government guarantee on export insurance
risks, significant
capital injections in previous years and the explicit inclusion
of Eximgarant's
potential capital needs in Belarus's budgetary system.
Eximgarant was founded as a public export credit agency, but
combines two
profiles: the exclusive national provider of state-guaranteed
export insurance
and a traditional non-life insurer. Eximgarant was ranked
third-largest by
premiums written in Belarus in 2013. The insurer's strong market
position is to
some extent underpinned by the preferential treatment provided
in the
legislation governing state-owned insurers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in Fitch's view of the financial condition of the
Republic of Belarus
or any significant change in Eximgarant's relationship with the
government would
be likely to have a direct impact on the insurer's ratings.
