(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Export-Import Insurance Company of the Republic of Belarus's (Eximgarant) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'B-'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects Eximgarant's 100% state ownership and presence of guarantees for insurance liabilities under compulsory lines and export insurance, the insurer's strong market presence, including its monopoly position as the Belarusian export credit agency, its sustainable profit generation, and its relatively strong capital position. The rating also takes into account the relatively low quality of the insurer's investment portfolio. Eximgarant continues to demonstrate profitable operating performance with net profit of BYR33bn in 9M14 (9M13: BYR41bn). Both underwriting and investment activities were significant contributors to the net result. The insurer maintains a strong underwriting result with the combined ratio a low 72% in 9M14 (9M13: 95%; 2013: 64%). From a Prism factor-based capital model perspective, Eximgarant scored nominally 'Extremely Strong' based on year-end 2013 results. Fitch believes that the insurer's capital is significantly exposed to the potential risks on the asset side of the balance sheet. These risks are highly concentrated and directly linked to the sovereign's credit profile. The Belarusian state has established strong support for Eximgarant in a legal framework with the aim of developing a well-functioning export insurance system. The state's propensity to support the company has been demonstrated by the availability of a government guarantee on export insurance risks, significant capital injections in previous years and the explicit inclusion of Eximgarant's potential capital needs in Belarus's budgetary system. Eximgarant was founded as a public export credit agency, but combines two profiles: the exclusive national provider of state-guaranteed export insurance and a traditional non-life insurer. Eximgarant was ranked third-largest by premiums written in Belarus in 2013. The insurer's strong market position is to some extent underpinned by the preferential treatment provided in the legislation governing state-owned insurers. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any change in Fitch's view of the financial condition of the Republic of Belarus or any significant change in Eximgarant's relationship with the government would be likely to have a direct impact on the insurer's ratings. Contact: Primary Analyst Anastasia Litvinova Director +7 495 956 7082 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited Valovaya Street, 26 Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 04 September 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.