MOSCOW/LONDON, May 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Export-Import Insurance
Company of the Republic of Belarus's (Eximgarant) Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) Rating at 'B-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects the insurer's 100% state ownership, presence
of guarantees
for insurance liabilities under compulsory lines, adequate
capital position, and
sustainable profit generation. The rating is negatively impacted
by an increased
exposure to domestic financial risks accompanied by a drop in
export credit
insurance and the low quality of the insurer's investment
portfolio.
The Belarusian state has established strong support for
Eximgarant through its
legal framework to develop a well-functioning export insurance
system. The
framework provides a government guarantee on export insurance
risks. It has led
to significant capital injections in previous years and
explicitly includes
Eximgarant's potential capital needs in Belarus's budgetary
system.
Based on Fitch's Prism FBM capital model, Eximgarant's capital
level is
"extremely strong" based on end-2016 financial results. However
the assets
backing Eximgarant's capital position are highly concentrated
and may not be
liquid in a stressed scenario, with BYN321 million being held in
local
government bonds. The Solvency I-like statutory ratio stood at
39x at end-2016,
but this does not consider asset side risks, which are
significant for the
company due to large debt holdings linked to the sovereign.
Eximgarant's considerable growth of financial risk insurance to
41% of gross
written premiums (GWP) (excluding export GWP) or BYN29 million
in 2016 from 23%
or BYN8 million in 2015 is due to a toughening of monetary and
credit policy the
Belarusian government enacted in 2016. As a result, the domestic
financial risk
exposure to equity, measured as the ratio of the sum insured
under domestic
financial risk line to shareholders' funds, grew to 148% in 2016
from 69% in
2015. Fitch is cautious about the non-core nature of the
domestic financial
risks and the absence of local government guarantees for these
risks.
After several consecutive years of steady growth, the export
credit portfolio
has seen considerable contraction, with export credit exposure
falling to BYN844
million in 2016 from BYN1.3 billion in 2015. The drop in the
export insurance
followed negative macroeconomic trends in the Belarusian economy
in 2016, as
exports declined by almost half over 2012-2016.
Eximgarant has a track record of profitability in the last five
years. Its
pre-tax income slightly worsened to BYN28 million in 2016 from
BYN33 million in
2015, underpinned by underwriting profit and investment returns.
Foreign-currency gains of BYN14 million also made a positive
contribution to net
income, although less than 2015 's BYN25 million.
Eximgarant's underwriting performance is underpinned by
subrogation recoveries
for export and domestic financial risks insurance. Subrogation
income totalled
to BYN9.1 billion in 2016, equivalent to19% of the insurer's
improved combined
ratio. However, with low recovery rates, unpredictable
subrogation income has
created significant distortion and volatility in Eximgarant's
overall combined
ratio.
Eximgarant's investment portfolio reflects the credit quality of
local
investment instruments, which are constrained by sovereign risks
and the
presence of significant concentrations by issuer. However,
Eximgarant's ability
to improve diversification is limited by the narrow local
investment market and
strict regulation of insurers' investment policies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A change in Fitch's view of the financial condition of the
Republic of Belarus
or significant change in the insurer's relations with the
government would
likely have a direct impact on Eximgarant's ratings.
