CHICAGO, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) of Express Scripts Holdings (NYSE: ESRX) and its
subsidiaries (Express
Scripts, Inc. and Medco Health Solutions, Inc. ) at 'BBB'.
The ratings
apply to roughly $15.7 billion in debt, and Fitch has revised
the Rating
Outlooks for all three IDRs to Stable from Negative. A complete
list of ESRX's
ratings can be found at the end of this press release.
Key Rating Drivers:
--The Stable Outlook acknowledges that ESRX's current leverage
measured as total
debt-to-EBITDA remains high for the company's 'BBB' rating, as a
result the
Medco Health, Inc. (Medco) acquisition in April 2012.
--Fitch, however, expects that ESRX will generate sufficient
growth in
profitability and free cash flow (FCF) to reduce debt and
leverage to below 2.0x
within the next 12 months.
--Fitch continues to believe that the acquisition of Medco was
strategically
sound, as Medco fits within ESRX's core competencies, and offers
a portfolio of
complimentary services.
--Integration risk remains, although ESRX continues to reduce
this risk over
time. In addition, ESRX has established a history of
successfully integrating
targeted and large acquisitions.
--Fitch anticipates ESRX will maintain adequate liquidity,
comprised of cash
generating ability, revolver availability and access to the
capital markets. In
addition, scheduled debt maturities/amortizations are manageable
for the firm.
Leverage Still High:
Reported leverage at Dec. 31, 2012 was 3.1x, which is high for
this company's
'BBB' rating, although down from the 5.4x reported at the end of
the first
reported quarter (June 30, 2012) following the Medco
acquisition. Notably, the
Dec. 31, 2012 period includes only three quarters of Medco's
contribution. Pro
forma leverage for the period was likely 2.7x-2.8x. In addition,
ESRX reduced
debt by roughly $2.3 billion ($18 billion vs. $15.7 billion),
from June 30, 2012
through Dec. 31, 2012.
Outlook for 2013:
Fitch expects ESRX will generate moderate topline growth during
2013 due to the
generally soft prescription utilization trends driven by a weak
employment
environment, more than offset by the addition of one quarter of
non-comparable
MHS contribution in the first quarter of 2013. Integration costs
and
acquisition-related business mix shifts will likely be more than
offset by
synergies during the next 12 months. Incorporating the
expectation of solid
working capital management, Fitch expects FCF during 2013 to be
at least $4.2
billion (net of capital expenditures of $330 million-$350
million).
Ultimately, Fitch anticipates that ESRX will reduce leverage
below 2.0x within
the next 12 months through a combination of $2.7 billion in cash
applied to debt
reduction and expansion of EBITDA to around $6.7 billion. Fitch
models some
share repurchases in its forecast, given its expectation of
significant FCF
generation.
Strategically Sound:
Fitch believes the Medco acquisition was strategically sound,
given the extent
of potential synergies and the combining of ESRX's expertise in
behavioral
economics and Medco's strength in the optimization of drug
therapy protocols.
ESRX stated at the time of the acquisition that it could achieve
net synergies
of $1 billion, given the similar nature of both companies'
operations. Fitch
forecasts that ESRX will meet this target, achieving at least $1
billion in
synergies by the end of 2013.
Integration Risks:
Fitch assumes that ESRX will essentially complete the
integration of Medco
within the next 12 months, so some integration risk remains.
Medco is a large
operation; however, many of its activities are similar to those
of ESRX. Fitch
believes the biggest difference between the two pharmacy benefit
managers (PBMs)
is the degree to which Medco focuses on clinical drug therapy
management versus
the degree to which ESRX focuses on behavioral economics.
Aligning the two
strategies will likely be more challenging than integrating the
traditional PBM
operational activities of mail-order dispensing. The potential
for contract
losses is a risk during integration, although ESRX has
successfully managed
through these issues with past acquisitions.
Adequate Liquidity:
Fitch anticipates that ESRX will maintain adequate liquidity.
The company
generated roughly $4.6 billion in FCF during the latest 12
months ending Dec.
31, 2012 and ended the period with approximately $2.8 billion in
cash/short-term
investments. The company had no borrowings against its $1.5
billion revolving
credit facility, which matures in August 2016. In addition,
Fitch expects that
ESRX will be able to access the capital markets. At Dec. 31,
2012, the company
had roughly $15.7 billion in debt with approximately $900
million maturing or
amortizing in 2013, $2.15 billion in 2014, $2.9 billion in 2015,
$4.15 billion
in 2016, $1.5 billion in 2017 and $5.4 billion thereafter.
Rating Sensitivities:
Fitch would consider revising the Outlook to Negative or a
one-notch downgrade
to 'BBB-' if ESRX pursues a financial policy or faces
operational challenges
that will likely result in leverage remaining durably above
2.0x. This scenario
envisions the possibility of operational stress (including
pressured margins)
which restricts the company's ability to pay down sufficient
debt balances or a
financial policy focused more on shareholders than debt and
leverage reduction.
Fitch does not currently anticipate an upgrade to ESRX's
ratings, although a
leverage range tighter than the 1.0x-2.0x currently employed by
the company
would likely be required for further positive rating action.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings.
Express Scripts Holding Company
--IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured bank credit facility at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable.
Express Scripts, Inc.
--IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable.
Medco Health Solutions, Inc.
--IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable.
