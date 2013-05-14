(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of Fairfax
Financial Holdings Limited (Fairfax) as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Senior debt at 'BBB-'.
Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of Fairfax's subsidiaries. A
full list of
rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rationale for the affirmation of Fairfax's ratings
reflects the
company's sizable cash position and favorable financial
flexibility. The ratings
also reflect anticipated challenges in the overall competitive,
but generally
improving, property/casualty market rate environment, the
potential for
additional adverse reserve development, particularly on older
accident years and
in runoff operations, earnings volatility from catastrophes and
investments, and
increased financial leverage.
Fairfax posted improved net earnings of $163 million in
first-quarter 2013 and
$541 million for full-year 2012, following $48 million for 2011,
as results have
benefited from more modest catastrophe losses. Fairfax reported
catastrophe
losses of $32 million in first-quarter 2013 and $410 million in
2012, which
included $261 million from Hurricane Sandy in the fourth
quarter. This is down
from over $1 billion of catastrophe losses in 2011 that was
driven by several
significant international catastrophe events.
Fairfax reported a first-quarter 2013 consolidated combined
ratio of 94%, which
included 2.3 points for catastrophe losses. This is improved
from 99.8% for
full-year 2012, which included 7.0 points for catastrophe losses
(4.5 points
from Hurricane Sandy). Excluding the effect of catastrophes and
favorable
reserve development, Fairfax's underlying run-rate accident year
combined ratio
remains reasonable at 94.2% for first-quarter 2013, compared
with 95.8% and
96.6% for 2012 and 2011.
The company continues to maintain a sizable amount of holding
company cash and
investments of $1.1 billion (excluding assets pledged for short
sale and
derivative obligations) at March 31, 2013. Fitch believes this
provides Fairfax
with a sufficient cushion in meeting potential subsidiary cash
flow shortages
and liquidity to service its debt. Fairfax also continues to
demonstrate
favorable financial flexibility with Crum & Forster, Northbridge
Financial
Insurance Group, Zenith Insurance Group, and Odyssey Reinsurance
Company serving
as key sources of dividends as wholly owned major ongoing
operating
subsidiaries.
Fairfax's financial leverage ratio (adjusted for equity credit
and excluding
unrealized net gains/losses on fixed maturities) was 34.1% at
March 31, 2013, up
from 33% at Dec. 31, 2012, as overall debt increased with a
CDN$250 million
re-opening of senior notes used to repurchase $48.4 million of
holding company
debt. The company also intends to utilize the debt proceeds to
repay Odyssey Re
Holdings Corp.'s $182.9 million senior notes at maturity in
November 2013.
Operating earnings-based interest and preferred dividend
coverage (excluding net
gains and losses on investments) has been very low in recent
years as operating
earnings have declined with weaker underwriting results and high
catastrophe
losses. Including holding company cash, operating earnings-based
coverage has
been better, averaging 6.3x from 2008 to 2012.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include
consistent
underwriting profitability with combined ratios of 100% or
better, overall
flat-to-favorable loss reserve development, financial leverage
maintained below
25%, sustained operating earnings based interest and preferred
dividend coverage
of at least 3.0x and continued maintenance of at least $1
billion of holding
company cash and investments.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include
declines in
book value per share for an extended time period, sizable
adverse loss reserve
development, movement to materially below-average underwriting
or investment
performance, financial leverage maintained above 35%, operating
earnings plus
holding company cash based interest and preferred dividend
coverage of less than
4x, significant acquisitions that reduce the company's financial
flexibility and
a substantial decline in the holding company's cash position.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--$82 million 8.25% due Oct. 1, 2015 at 'BBB-';
--$144 million 7.375% due April 15, 2018 at 'BBB-';
--CDN$400 million 7.5% due Aug. 19, 2019 at 'BBB-';
--CDN$275 million 7.25% due June 22, 2020 at 'BBB-'.
--$500 million 5.8% due May 15, 2021 at 'BBB-';
--CDN$400 million 6.4% due May 25, 2021 at 'BBB-';
--CDN$450 million 5.84% senior notes due Oct. 14, 2022 at
'BBB-';
--$92 million 8.3% due April 15, 2026 at 'BBB-';
--$91 million 7.75% due July 15, 2037 at 'BBB-';
--CDN$250 million series C preferred shares at 'BB';
--CDN$200 million series E preferred shares at 'BB';
--CDN$250 million series G preferred shares at 'BB';
--CDN$300 million series I preferred shares at 'BB';
--CDN$237.5 million series K preferred shares at 'BB'.
Fairfax, Inc.
--IDR at 'BBB'.
Crum & Forster Holdings Corp.
--IDR at 'BBB';
Crum & Forster Insurance Group:
Crum and Forster Insurance Company
Crum & Forster Indemnity Company
The North River Insurance Company
United States Fire Insurance Company
First Mercury Insurance Company
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'A-'.
Northbridge Financial Insurance Group:
Federated Insurance Company of Canada
Northbridge Commercial Insurance Corporation
Northbridge General Insurance Corporation
Northbridge Indemnity Insurance Corporation
Northbridge Personal Insurance Corporation
Zenith Insurance Company (Canada)
--IFS at 'A-'.
Odyssey Re Holdings Corp.
--IDR at 'BBB';
--$50 million series A unsecured due March 15, 2021 at 'BBB-';
--$50 million series B unsecured due March 15, 2016 at 'BBB-';
--$40 million series C unsecured due Dec. 15, 2021 at 'BBB-';
--$183 million 7.65% due Nov. 1, 2013 at 'BBB-';
--$125 million 6.875% due May 1, 2015 at 'BBB-'.
Odyssey Reinsurance Company
--IFS at 'A-'.
Zenith National Insurance Corp.
--IDR at 'BBB'.
Zenith Insurance Company
ZNAT Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3136
Committee Chairperson
Mark E. Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The issuer did
not participate in the rating process, or provide additional
information, beyond
the issuer's available public disclosure.
