(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Singapore-based Far East Hospitality Trust's (FEHT) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable.

FEHT's ratings reflect its granular property portfolio characterised by stable operating metrics, the defensive nature of its master lease agreements, the consistent generation of operating cash flows that offer a coverage of more than 6.0x to annual interest expense, and the backing of a strong sponsor, Far East Organization (FEO), which gives FEHT access to a pipeline of quality properties and competitive funding costs. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's outlook for the mid-tier and upscale property sub-markets in which FEHT operates, underpinned by the expectation that tourist arrivals will hold up in Singapore.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Granular Portfolio: As of 31 March 2014, FEHT's investment property portfolio was valued at SGD2.48bn and it comprised eight mid-tier and upscale hotels, four serviced residences and commercial properties that are attached to the hotels and serviced residences. The properties are strategically located in prime business and tourist areas and attract a mix of corporate and leisure guests. This reduces property concentration risk. The exposure to multiple real estate sub-markets such as hotels, serviced residences and commercial properties enhances the stability of revenues.

Stable Operating Metrics: FEHT's properties registered high occupancy rates of about 85% in 2013 and 1Q14. Hotel revenue per available room (RevPAR) declined both in 2013 (SGD166) and 1Q14 (SGD159) from SGD171 in 2012 due to seasonal fluctuations and the intensely competitive environment. Fitch expects FEHT to maintain its high occupancy rates on account of its well-located properties in the mid-tier and upscale segments, which are less cyclical compared with the luxury segment, the Far East brand and resilient tourist arrivals in Singapore. Defensive Rental Structure: FEHT's properties are covered by a master lease agreement, which is structured as the maximum of a fixed rent and the sum of 33% of the property's gross operating revenues (GOR) and 23% to 41% of gross operating profits. The GOR component contributes more than 50% of FEHT's gross revenues and ensures that FEHT's revenues are less sensitive to cost increases. Ample Fixed Charge Cover: FEHT's average borrowing cost in 2013 was approximately 2.2%, which resulted in ample fixed charge coverage of 7.84x. Interest rates on a high proportion of its debt (62%) is fixed, which reduces the volatility in interest expenses.

Strong Sponsor: FEO is one of the largest full-service real estate companies in Singapore. It is engaged in the development, sale and lease of residential, industrial, office, medical, hospitality and retail properties. FEHT, through its sponsor FEO, has access to a robust pipeline of Singapore-based mid-tier and upscale hotel and serviced residence properties with robust operating metrics and also competitively priced funding.

Stable Outlook Despite Supply: The supply of hotel rooms in Singapore is projected to rise to 60,538 in 2015 from 54,962 in end-2013 at a CAGR of about 5%. The Singapore Tourism Board projects tourist arrivals to rise to 17m in 2015 from 15.5m in 2013. Hence, Fitch does not expect the projected rise in hotel rooms to adversely impact Singapore's hospitality industry and FEHT's revenue growth and net property income margins.

High Financial Leverage: FEHT's FFO-adjusted net leverage was high at 6.90x in 2013, partly due to the SGD264.3m acquisition of Rendezvous Hotel and Gallery in August 2013, which was 50% funded by debt. Fitch expects FEHT's financial leverage to moderate by end-2016 in the absence of further debt-funded acquisitions. FEHT's loan to value ratio as of 31 March 2014 was 30.9%, well below the regulatory maximum of 60%. This gives the REIT ample flexibility to refinance the SGD300m of debt maturing in 2015.

RATINGS SENSITIVITIES

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

- FEHT's financial leverage (FFO-adjusted net leverage) exceeding 6.5x on a sustained basis

- FFO fixed charge cover falling below 4.0x on a sustained basis

- Failure to maintain positive to neutral free cash flows (after unit distributions) through the cycle

No positive rating action is expected in the medium term due to FEHT's high financial leverage compared with rated peers, its geographic concentration in Singapore and the cyclicality of the hospitality industry.