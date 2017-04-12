(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Farm
Credit System's
(FCS) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Short-Term IDR
at 'AAA/F1+'
respectively. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
In addition, Fitch has affirmed the Long-Term and Short-Term
IDRs of AgFirst,
FCB, AgriBank, FCB, CoBank, ACB and Farm Credit Bank of Texas
(collectively
'System Banks') at 'AA-/F1+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
These rating actions follow Fitch's affirmation of the U.S.
Government's 'AAA'
IDR and Stable Rating Outlook as described in the press release
dated April 11,
2017.
A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, SUPPORT RATING & SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
As a government-sponsored entity (GSE), the FCS benefits from
implicit
government support. Therefore, the ratings and Rating Outlook of
the FCS are
directly linked to the U.S. sovereign rating.
These linkages are further articulated in Fitch's report 'Rating
Linkages to the
U.S. Sovereign Rating', dated July 18, 2011.
The affirmation of the System Bank's IDRs reflects their
prudent, conservative
credit culture and their unique funding advantage. Moreover,
Fitch views their
structural second-loss position on the majority of their loan
portfolio as a
significant factor in supporting such a high rating. The Stable
Outlook on the
System Banks reflects Fitch's view that their IDRs are at their
Support Rating
Floor of 'AA-' and therefore are not likely to be downgraded
unless Fitch
changes its view of support.
The System Banks, collectively, continue to be a dominant player
in the
agricultural lending market and their individual loan portfolios
are highly
concentrated in the agricultural sector. The performance of
these loans has been
relatively strong over recent periods due to a well-performing
farm economy and
the System Banks' prudent underwriting culture. Moreover, the
structural
second-loss position of the System Banks' loan portfolio creates
a notable
buffer between potential credit issues at the farmer level and a
System Banks'
earnings and capital.
In March 2016, the System's regulator, the Farm Credit
Administration (FCA),
approved its final rule on a new capital framework for the FCS
and System Banks.
The new rule became effective Jan. 1, 2017. In Fitch's view,
this was primarily
done to more closely align the System's capital requirements
with commercial
bank regulation (Basel III).
The FCS and System Banks are subject to risk-based capital
ratios, including a
CET1 requirement of 4.5%, a Tier 1 requirement of 6%, and a
Total Capital Ratio
requirement of 8%, plus an additional 2.5% capital conservation
buffer. The
capital conservation buffer will be phased-in over three years.
The FCS and
System Banks will also be subject to a new Tier 1 leverage ratio
minimum of 4%
with a 1% leverage buffer. There will not be a phase-in for this
buffer. Fitch
continues to believe that the FCS and System Banks will be
compliant with the
new framework's requirements. This belief is incorporated into
today's rating
action.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Bank subordinated debt and hybrid securities, are typically
notched down from
the issuing entity's Viability Rating (VR). However, Fitch
continues to believe
the System Banks could not exist without the funding advantage
provided to them
by the U.S. Government's implicit guarantee. Therefore, Fitch
has not assigned a
VR to any of the System Banks.
To be clear, the hybrid capital issuances by the individual
System Banks are not
implicitly guaranteed by the U.S. Government, are not joint and
several
obligations of the System Banks and are not covered by the Farm
Credit System
Insurance Corporation (FCSIC). Furthermore, Fitch's ratings on
the hybrid
instruments assume no support from the Federal Government.
Nonetheless, Fitch
does not differentiate the ratings of the hybrid issuances due
to mutual support
mechanisms in place including the Market Access Agreement (MAA)
and Contractual
Interbank Performance Agreement (CIPA), which provide early
warning signals of
problems within the system and discipline on the System Banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, SUPPORT RATING & SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The ratings of the FCS are directly linked to the U.S. sovereign
rating and will
continue to move in tandem. If at some point in the future,
Fitch views
government support as being reduced, the ratings of the GSEs may
be delinked
from the sovereign and downgraded.
The ratings of the four System Banks are not directly tied to
the ratings of the
U.S. sovereign. However, their long-term IDRs incorporate the
fact that they
have a unique funding source, tied to the U.S. sovereign rating,
which gives
them a competitive advantage in the agricultural lending space.
Fitch expects the softening farm economy and farmland prices to
have an adverse
impact on each System Bank's asset quality in the near to medium
term. However,
credit losses should be manageable given the aforementioned
second-loss position
that the System Banks are in with the majority of their loan
portfolios.
However, if asset quality as well as earnings and capital ratios
were to
deteriorate such that joint and several agreements or government
support were to
be acted on, ratings could be pressured, although this is seen
as an unlikely
event.
Fitch also evaluates the System Banks' access to funds at the
system-wide level.
To the extent that Fitch observes deterioration in the Banks'
funding advantage,
negative rating action could ensue. This decision would be made
independent of
any rating action taken at the U.S. sovereign level. Fitch notes
that the System
has historically maintained adequate access to funds at
reasonable costs, even
during periods of market uncertainty.
The System Banks' support floors reflect the high likelihood of
support from the
U.S. government given the Banks' public mission and GSE status.
Given that their
Long-Term IDRs are currently at their rating floors, Fitch
considers a downgrade
to the System Banks unlikely.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
In the absence of a VR, the issuances are notched from the
entity's Long-Term
IDR. The notch differential reflects an assessment of loss
severity of the
preferred issuance relative to the average recoveries assumed
for a typical bank
senior debt instrument. The differential is also indicative of
incremental
non-performance risk.
In this case, the instruments are rated four and five notches
lower than the
System Banks' Long-Term IDR. Fitch would likely depart from this
standard
notching, while maintaining the Long-Term IDR, in the event any
or all of the
System Banks' credit profiles worsened. However, the System
Banks' subordinated
debt and preferred ratings are primarily sensitive to any change
in their
Long-Term IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Farm Credit System
--Long-Term IDR at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1+';
--Support at '1';
--Support floor at 'AAA'.
Federal Farm Credit Banks Funding Corporation
--Senior unsecured bonds at 'AAA';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'AAA';
--Short-term debt at 'F1+'.
Agfirst, FCB
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Support at '1';
--Support floor at 'AA-';
--Non-cumulative preferred at 'BBB'.
CoBank, ACB
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Support at '1';
--Support floor at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+';
--Non-cumulative preferred at 'BBB'.
Agribank, FCB
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Support at '1';
--Support floor at 'AA-';
--Non-cumulative preferred at 'BBB'.
Farm Credit Bank of Texas, FCB
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Support at '1';
--Support floor at 'AA-';
--Non-cumulative preferred at 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Committee Chairperson
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
