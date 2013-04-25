(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the credit
ratings of
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) (Federal) as
follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured term loan at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A-';
--Redeemable preferred shares at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are driven by the company's prudent balance sheet
management and the
high quality and consistent cash flow streams provided by FRT's
community
shopping centers. Fitch views positively FRT's strategy of
operating a
high-quality retail real estate portfolio with assets located in
infill
locations with strong demographic characteristics, as opposed to
engaging in
speculative development in less mature retail markets.
Buy-And-Hold Strategy
FRT employs a buy-and-hold strategy with respect to its
properties and has
successfully augmented its internal property operating income
growth through
redevelopment activity. This strategy has enabled the company to
produce
stronger and more stable results than that of the retail real
estate market
generally, and public shopping center peers.
Consistent and Superior Growth
FRT's property management expertise of its 88 properties
comprising 1962 million
square feet (excluding joint ventures) as of Dec. 31, 2012 is
evidenced by
consistently positive same property net operating income (NOI)
growth, excluding
redevelopments since 2001, with the exception of 2009 when
same-store NOI
(SSNOI) declined -0.3%. This compares to its public shopping
center peers who
declined an average of -4% in 2009. When including NOI from
redevelopment
properties, FRT's SSNOI growth has not dipped below 1.6% in any
year over the
last decade, resulting in year-over-year recurring operating
EBITDA growth.
Fitch attributes this outperformance to FRT's aforementioned
strategy.
Conservative Leverage
FRT's leverage is appropriate for the rating. FRT has
historically managed
leverage at conservative levels with net debt to recurring
operating EBITDA
levels ranging between 4.8 times (x) and 5.7x since 2006. Fitch
expects leverage
to remain in the mid-5.5x range before decreasing to 5.0x as
Federal's larger
developments come on-line in 2014 and 2015. Leverage stood at
5.5x as of Dec.
31, 2012, as compared to 5.7x at Dec. 31, 2011.
Strong Fixed-Charge Coverage
FRT's fixed charge coverage metrics decreased modestly to 2.7x
for the year
ended Dec. 31, 2012 from 2.9x for the year ended 2011, primarily
due to higher
interest expense and capital expenditures. Fitch expects fixed
charge coverage
to remain between 2.5x and 3.5x, which is appropriate for the
rating. Fitch
calculates fixed charge coverage as recurring operating EBITDA
less tenant
improvements and incentives, recurring maintenance capital
expenditures and
straight-line rent adjustments divided by interest incurred and
preferred
dividends.
Good Contingent Liquidity
Federal's sizeable unencumbered asset pool provides additional
protection to
unsecured debt holders. As of Dec. 31, 2012, 68 of the company's
88 properties
were unencumbered. Based on applying a stressed 8%
capitalization rate to 2012
unencumbered NOI, implied unencumbered asset value covered net
unsecured debt by
2.8x, which is appropriate for the rating. Fitch notes the
quality of the
unencumbered asset pool which includes FRT's three largest (by
annualized base
rent ) and most iconic properties, Santana Row (San Jose,
CA), Bethesda Row
(Bethesda, MD) and Third Street Promenade (Los Angeles, CA)
which together
comprise approximately 15% of ABR.
Granular Tenant Base
The high credit quality and granularity of FRT's tenant base
help mitigate
tenant bankruptcy risk. Only one tenant represents more than 3%
of ABR, and the
top 25 tenants represent a low 30% of total ABR, as of Dec. 31,
2012. Fitch
rates nine of the top 25 tenants as investment grade. The
company maintains well
laddered lease expirations by year with average annual lease
expirations of 9%
of total square footage and a maximum of 14.1% of square feet
expiring in a
single year (excluding tenant lease extension options).
Consistently Positive Leasing Spreads
FRT has consistently reported strong rent growth on expiring
leases, reflecting
both the high quality infill locations of its properties and the
long term
nature of leases. Lease spreads remained positive throughout the
economic
downturn offsetting downward pressure on NOI from declining
occupancy levels.
FRT is unique among its retail REIT peers in its ability to
maintain positive
leasing spreads throughout the recent economic downturn.
Strong Access to Capital
The company has maintained good access to the capital markets
and has a
reasonably well laddered the debt maturity schedule,
notwithstanding moderate
increases in the company's 2014 and 2017 debt maturities as a
percent of total
debt - both of which Fitch views as manageable.
Low Liquidity Coverage
Fitch's base case analysis shows liquidity coverage of 1.4x
through the end of
2014 excluding development expenditures and 0.8x including
development. While
Federal has expressed preference for owning assets on an
unencumbered basis, the
company would have a liquidity coverage ratio of 0.9x (including
development)
assuming it refinanced 80% of its secured debt maturing in 2013
and 2014. Fitch
defines liquidity coverage as sources of liquidity (unrestricted
cash,
availability under the company's unsecured revolving credit
facility pro forma
for the recent commitment size increase, projected retained cash
flows from
operating activities after dividends and distributions) divided
by uses of
liquidity (pro rata debt maturities and projected recurring
capital
expenditures) for Jan. 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2014.
Offsetting this low liquidity coverage ratio is FRT's
demonstrated access to
multiple forms of capital, offsetting refinancing risk. In
addition, FRT's
retained cash flow creates internally generated capital. Fitch
calculates that
the company's dividends represented approximately 84% of 2012
adjusted funds
from operations.
Geographic Concentration
The portfolio's moderate asset and market concentrations and
continued weakness
in the broader retail sector balance the company's credit
strengths. FRT's three
largest properties comprise roughly 15% of total ABR. Also,
Federal generates
approximately 35% of its rental revenues from the D.C. Metro
market where
commercial real estate market conditions are weakening due to
cutbacks in U.S.
government spending.
Preferred Stock Notching
The two-notch differential between FRT's IDR and preferred stock
rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an
IDR of 'A-'.
Based on Fitch's criteria (see 'Treatment and Notching of
Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', available at
'www.fitchratings.com'), these preferred securities are deeply
subordinated and
have loss absorption elements that would likely result in poor
recoveries in the
event of a corporate default.
Stable Outlook
The Stable Outlook centers on Fitch's expectation that FRT's
credit profile will
remain appropriate for the 'A-' rating through the economic
cycles, barring any
significant changes in the company's capital structure. The
Stable Outlook
reflects the quality of management and consistency of cash flows
resulting in
stable credit metrics, in line with an 'A-' rating. Further, FRT
continues to
access various sources of capital and maintains a solid
unencumbered asset base
and liquidity profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
While Fitch does not expect near-term positive momentum on the
rating, the
following factors may have a positive impact on FRT's ratings
and/or Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of net debt to recurring EBITDA sustaining
below 4.5x
(leverage was 5.5x as of Dec. 31, 2012);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining above
3.5x (coverage
was 2.7x for the 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2012);
--Greater asset diversification of the portfolio via growth
(FRT's two largest
assets generate roughly 12% of total ABR).
The following factors may result in negative momentum on the
rating and/or
Outlook:
--Shift in management strategy away from owning and redeveloping
retail assets
in infill locations;
--Unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt below 2.5x
(coverage was 2.6x as
of Dec. 31, 2012 utilizing a stressed 8% capitalization rate);
--Fitch's expectation of leverage above 5.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below
2.5x.
