(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the credit
ratings of
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) (Federal) as
follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured term loan at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A-';
--Redeemable preferred shares at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The consistent and steady cash flow growth provided by Federal's
community
shopping centers underpin Fitch's ratings and Outlook, together
with the
company's track record of prudent balance sheet management and
creative
redevelopment and mixed-use development.
The potential for near-term weakness in Federal's Washington,
D.C. portfolio
(34% of annualized base rent ) due to softer regional
economic growth and
some remaining execution risk related to its mixed-use
developments under
construction balance these credit positives.
Buy-And-Hold Strategy
Fitch views positively Federal's buy-and-hold strategy that
targets premier
retail properties in supply-constrained markets with above
average demographics.
This strategy, augmented by the company's redevelopment
activities, has enabled
Federal to produce consistently strong operating performance
that has
historically been stronger and more stable - through the cycle -
than the retail
real estate market generally and its public shopping center REIT
peers
specifically.
Consistent and Superior Growth
Federal's property management expertise of its 87 properties
comprising 19.5
million square feet (excluding joint ventures) as of Dec. 31,
2013 is evidenced
by consistently positive same store net operating income (SSNOI)
growth,
excluding redevelopments, through multiple cycles. Within the
last 10 years, the
lone exception was 2009 when SSNOI declined -0.3%.
This compares favorably to its public shopping center peers who
declined an
average of -4% in 2009. When including NOI from redevelopment
properties, FRT's
SSNOI growth has not dipped below 1.6% in any year over the last
decade,
resulting in year-over-year recurring operating EBITDA growth
significantly
stronger than its peers.
Federal's consistently strong rent growth on expiring leases
largely reflects
the high quality infill locations of its properties. Federal's
releasing spreads
have been higher than peers during this economic and commercial
real estate
recovery. Moreover, the company was unique among its retail REIT
peers in its
ability to maintain positive leasing spreads throughout the
recent economic
downturn.
Conservative Leverage
Federal's leverage and coverage metrics are strong and
appropriate for the
rating. FRT has historically managed leverage at conservative
levels with net
debt to recurring operating EBITDA levels ranging between the
mid-4.0 times (x)
and mid-5.0x during the last 10 years. Fitch expects Federal's
leverage to
sustain in the high-to-mid 5.0x range, trending towards the
lower end by 2016 as
the company's larger developments come on-line and begin to
contribute to
portfolio cash flows during the next two to three years.
Leverage was 5.4x as of
Dec. 31, 2013 compared to 5.5x as of Dec. 31, 2012 and 5.7x at
Dec. 31, 2011.
Strong Fixed-Charge Coverage
Federal's fixed-charge coverage was 3.0x for the year ended Dec.
31, 2013
compared to 2.7x in 2012 and 2.9x in 2011. Fitch expects
fixed-charge coverage
to improve to the high 3.0x range in 2016, which is strong for
the rating. Fitch
calculates fixed-charge coverage as recurring operating EBITDA
less tenant
improvements and incentives, recurring maintenance capital
expenditures and
straight-line rent adjustments divided by interest incurred and
preferred
dividends.
Good Contingent Liquidity
Federal's sizeable unencumbered asset pool provides additional
protection to
unsecured debt holders. As of Dec. 31, 2013, 73 of the company's
87 properties
were unencumbered. Fitch calculates the company's unencumbered
asset value
coverage of unsecured debt (UA/UD) was 3.0x at Dec. 31, 2013,
based on applying
a stressed 7% capitalization rate to the fourth quarter 2013
(4Q'13)
unencumbered NOI.
Fitch's ratings for Federal contemplate the high quality of its
unencumbered
asset pool which includes the company's three largest (by ABR)
and most valuable
properties, Santana Row (San Jose, CA), Bethesda Row (Bethesda,
MD) and Third
Street Promenade (Los Angeles, CA) which together comprised
approximately 15% of
ABR.
Granular Tenant Base
High tenant credit quality and granularity within Federal's
portfolio help
mitigate tenant bankruptcy risk. Only one tenant represents more
than 3% of ABR,
and the top 25 tenants represent a relatively low 30% of total
ABR as of Dec.
31, 2013.
The company maintains well laddered lease expirations by year
with average
annual lease expirations of 8.8% of total square footage and a
maximum of 14% of
square feet expiring in a single year (excluding tenant lease
extension
options).
Strong Access to Capital
Further, the company has maintained good access to the capital
markets and has a
reasonably well laddered the debt maturity schedule,
notwithstanding moderate
increases in the company's 2017 debt maturities to 16.3% of
total debt, which
Fitch views as manageable.
Solid Liquidity Coverage
Fitch's base case analysis shows liquidity coverage of 2.7x
through the end of
2015 and 1.4x including unfunded development commitments. The
company's
liquidity coverage ratio (including development) would improve
to 2.0x assuming
it refinanced 80% of its secured debt maturing in 2014 and 2015.
However, Fitch
recognizes Federal's preference for owning assets on an
unencumbered basis,
reducing the likelihood of that scenario.
Fitch defines liquidity coverage as sources of liquidity
(unrestricted cash,
availability under the company's unsecured revolving credit
facility pro forma
for the recent commitment size increase, projected retained cash
flows from
operating activities after dividends and distributions) divided
by uses of
liquidity (pro rata debt maturities and projected recurring
capital
expenditures) for Jan. 1, 2014 to Dec. 31, 2015.
Federal's demonstrated access to multiple forms of capital
further supports its
liquidity profile and offsets refinancing risk. In addition,
Federal's retained
operating cash flow after dividend payments provides over $100
million of
internally generated capital annually that can be used to make
accretive
investments and/or satisfy its financing obligations. Fitch
calculates that the
company's dividends represented 84.5% adjusted funds from
operations during
2013.
Geographic Concentration
The portfolio's moderate asset and market concentrations and
continued
industry-wide weakness among select retailer tenants - primarily
local
small-shop tenants - are moderate credit concerns. Federal's
three largest
properties comprise roughly 15% of total ABR. Also, Federal
generates
approximately 34% of its ABR from the D.C. Metro market where
commercial real
estate market conditions are weakening due to cutbacks in U.S.
government
spending.
Preferred Stock Notching
The two-notch differential between FRT's IDR and preferred stock
rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an
IDR of 'A-'.
Based on Fitch research titled 'Treatment and Notching of
Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', available on
Fitch's web site
at 'www.fitchratings.com', these preferred securities are deeply
subordinated
and have loss absorption elements that would likely result in
poor recoveries in
the event of a corporate default.
Stable Outlook
The Stable Outlook centers on Fitch's expectation that FRT's
credit profile will
remain appropriate for the 'A-' rating through the economic
cycles, barring any
significant changes in the company's capital structure. The
Stable Outlook
reflects the quality of management and consistency of cash flows
resulting in
stable credit metrics, in line with an 'A-' rating. Further, FRT
continues to
access various sources of capital and maintains a solid
unencumbered asset base
and liquidity profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
While Fitch does not expect near-term positive momentum on the
rating, the
following factors may have a positive impact on FRT's ratings
and/or Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of net debt to recurring operating EBITDA
sustaining below
4.5x (leverage was 5.4x as of Dec. 31, 2013);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining above
3.5x (coverage
was 3.0x for the 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2013).
--Greater asset diversification of the portfolio via growth
(FRT's three largest
assets generate roughly 15% of total ABR).
The following factors may result in negative momentum on the
rating and/or
Outlook:
--Shift in management strategy away from owning and redeveloping
retail assets
in infill locations;
--Unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt below 2.5x
(coverage was 3.0x as
of Dec. 31, 2013 utilizing a stressed 7% capitalization rate);
--Fitch's expectation of leverage above 5.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below
2.5x.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-9153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Committee Chairperson
Dan Chambers
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0782
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
