Oct 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-incorporated Ukrainian iron ore pellets producer Ferrexpo
plc's (Ferrexpo) Long- and Short-term Issue Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B'. The Outlook
on the Long-term IDR is Negative. In addition, the senior unsecured rating of Ferrexpo Finance
plc's 2016 guaranteed notes issue was also affirmed at 'B' with a Recovery Rating (RR) of 'RR4'.
The ratings of Ferrexpo continue to reflect its competitive cost position in the
iron ore pellets market, its significant reserve base, the favourable location
of its core production assets, and expected moderate leverage over the medium
term. The ratings are constrained by the Ukraine's sovereign rating (B/Negative)
due to the company's large operational exposure to that country. Absent the
sovereign constraint Fitch would view Ferrexpo's standalone rating as 'B+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Ratings Constrained by Sovereign
Ferrexpo's ratings remain constrained by Ukraine's rating due to its operating
base within the country, as well as its exposure to the weak domestic political,
financial and regulatory environment. In recent periods this risk has been
reflected in rising energy costs as well as in a significant amount of
outstanding VAT receivables due from the government. The company's lack of
geographic and commodity diversification are also rating constraints.
Competitive Cost Producer
Ferrexpo retains a strong cost position in the upper second quartile of the
global cost curve. Cash operating costs have, however, increased consistently in
recent periods. Costs increased 18% yoy in 2012 and reached USD60 per tonne in
H113, up from USD51 in 2011, due to the Yeristovo mine ramp-up, higher Ukrainian
energy tariffs, and oil price increases.
Expected Financial Performance
Over the next two to three years the primary influences on Ferrexpo's revenues
are expected to be rising volumes from the ramp-up of the Yeristovo mine offset
by declining market prices for iron ore products. Fitch expects spot iron ore
prices to average USD110 per tonne in 2014 before declining to USD90 per tonne
in the medium term. Under Fitch's conservative operating assumptions funds from
operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage will remain below 2.0x in 2013/14 before
peaking around 2.25x in 2015.
Favourable Location
Ferrexpo benefits from a favourable location at its Poltava and Yeristova mines,
with strong access to the Black Sea ports and into central Europe via rail and
waterway links. The company is also well-located to access Middle Eastern and
Asian markets which are the current areas of new export growth.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
-Downgrade of Ukraine's rating
-FFO net leverage sustained above 2x (applicable only to 'B+'standalone rating)
-EBITDA margins consistently below 18% (applicable only to 'B+' standalone
rating).
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
-Upgrade of Ukraine's rating to Ferrexpo's standalone level of 'B+'
-FFO net leverage below 1.0x on a sustained basis (applicable only to 'B+'
standalone rating)
-A reduction in key customer concentration and an increase in scale and
diversification (applicable only to 'B+' standalone rating).