MILAN/LONDON, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed FGA
Capital S.p.A.'s
(FGAC) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-',
Short-term IDR at 'F3',
and Support Rating at '2'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is
Stable. Fitch has
also affirmed FGAC's senior unsecured debt rating, including the
rating of its
EUR4bn EMTN programme at 'BBB-'. Fidis Finance SA's CHF125m
senior unsecured
notes (ISIN: CH0248542877) maturing in July 2017 have been
affirmed at 'BBB-'.
The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by
FGAC.
FGAC is one of Europe's largest providers of car finance. It
operates as a joint
venture between CA Consumer Finance (CACF, A/Stable) and Fiat
Group Automobiles
S.p.A. (FGA), 100% owned by FIAT S.p.A. (BB-/Negative).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING
FGAC's IDRs and Support Rating are based on potential support
from Credit
Agricole (A/Stable/a), which through its consumer finance
subsidiary CACF holds
a 50% stake in FGAC. The four-notch difference between FGAC's
Long-term IDR and
that of CACF reflects Fitch's assessment of the strategic
importance of the
captive company to CA but also the limited 50% ownership. The
Stable Outlook on
FGAC mirrors that on CAC's and CA's Long-term IDRs.
FGA's ratings do not have a direct influence on those of FGAC as
Fitch regards
FGA as a pure industrial partner from a rating perspective.
However, FGA's
commercial effectiveness is relevant to FGAC's business volumes
and
profitability and ultimately influences the attractiveness of
the investment to
CA.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING
FGAC's IDRs, senior debt ratings and Support Rating are
sensitive to changes in
Fitch's assumptions regarding the ability and propensity of
CACF, and ultimately
of CA, to provide support.
FGAC's funding and liquidity benefit from the joint venture
agreement under
which its bank shareholder CA is committed to provide support.
The agreement was
renewed in July 2013, ahead of its original expiry in December
2014 and will be
effective from January 2015. The new agreement naturally expires
in December
2021, with automatic renewals for three-year periods. The
renewal of the
agreement reinforces Fitch's opinion that the propensity of CA
to support FGAC
is high. Under the new agreement, CA undertakes to make funding
and liquidity
constant and available to FGCA; funding and liquidity is to be
priced at market
terms and its size is to fill the needs of FGCA, including under
the most
stressful scenarios. Any reduction in the availability of
liquidity from CA,
which would signal a reduced propensity to provide support,
would put FGAC's
ratings under pressure.
FGAC continued to diversify its wholesale funding sources in
2013. At year-end,
CA's contribution to total non-equity declined to 36%
(end-2012:40%) and the
remainder was primarily raised through securitisations (29%) and
wholesale bonds
issued under its EMTN programme (16%). Outstanding bonds grew to
EUR3.3bn at
end-June 2014 from EUR0.5bn at end-2011. FGAC intends to
transform into a bank.
This transformation, which is subject to regulatory and
supervisory approvals,
could open up additional funding sources, such as direct
European Central Bank
access and customer deposits.
FGAC's tangible equity/tangible assets ratio has steadily
improved since the
beginning of the joint venture (JV; 2006), underpinned by
healthy internal
capital generation (9.71% at end-2013 (end 2006: 5.27%) and FGAC
estimated a
Core Tier 1 ratio of 11% at the same date). Fitch considers this
level adequate.
Capital is of good quality as it consists entirely of equity and
retained
earnings and shareholders are committed to keeping FGAC
adequately capitalised.
Any changes to this commitment would put FGAC's ratings under
pressure.
A downgrade of CA's IDR, albeit unlikely, would imply a reduced
ability to
provide support to FGAC and could ultimately result in a
downgrade of FGAC's
Long-term IDR. Pressure on FGAC's ratings would also arise if
CACF reduced its
stake in FGAC or exited the JV agreement, which Fitch currently
does not expect.
An upgrade of FGAC's ratings would require an upgrade of CA's
IDRs. FGAC's
Outlook is linked to that on CA and is likely to move in tandem
with the
latter's provided that the strategic importance of FGAC for CA
remains
unchanged.
FGAC's performance is to some extent influenced by the
performance of FGA
brands, but FGAC's growing cooperation with non-FIAT brands and
revenue
diversification from accessory services are increasingly
contributing to
profitability. FGAC's performance has been resilient since the
onset of the car
market crisis in Europe. Its operating ROAE declined only
slightly to about 16%
in 2013, underpinned by resilient interest and commissions
income, strict
control over operating expenses and access to funding from CA.
Growing activities in the wealthier UK and German markets are
compensating for
volumes deterioration in the weaker Italian market. FGAC's gross
impaired
loans/total loans ratio was a low 2.11% at end-2013 and cash
coverage close to
100%. Both factors should help FGAC's performance in a still
challenging
European car market.
