NEW YORK, September 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Federal Home Loan Bank
of Atlanta's (FHLBATL) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'AAA' and
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. The Rating Outlook is Negative.
A complete list
of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
The IDRs have been affirmed consistent with the U.S. Sovereign
rating because of
FHLBATL's status as a government sponsored entity (GSE). FHLBATL
has
historically benefited from its affiliation with the U.S.
government, and its
current IDRs and Outlook benefit from the implicit support that
it receives. For
further details, refer to Fitch's report 'Rating Linkages to the
U.S. Sovereign
Rating' dated July 18, 2011.
FHLBATL's VR affirmation reflects the fact that FHLBATL has
never had a credit
loss, consistently recovering its entire exposure to failed
members, including
prepayment penalties where applicable. This is despite stress in
the banking
sector, and specifically banking stress within its region
leading to over 180
member banks being placed in receivership by the Federal Deposit
Insurance
Corporation since 2007.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR, SUPPORT RATING & SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The IDR and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of FHLBATL are directly
linked to the
U.S. sovereign rating and will continue to move in tandem. Fitch
believes that
implicit sovereign support for the FHLB System would be
forthcoming due to its
important mission as it pertains to homeownership, serving as a
source of
liquidity to its members and the wide global distribution of
FHLB debt.
As evidenced in the significant increase in consolidated
obligations and
advances during 2007 and 2008, the FHLB System provided much
needed liquidity to
its banking members, made possible by its access to the capital
markets by
virtue of its GSE status. FHLBATL's outstanding advances have
since come down
significantly and were $89.5 billion at June 30, 2013, compared
to $142.9
billion at Dec. 31, 2007.
FHLBATL's Support and SRF reflect Fitch's view that sovereign
support would
extend to FHLBATL and its consolidated obligations.
Consequently, FHLBATL's
long-term IDR is reflective of implicit sovereign support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR, SUPPORT RATING & SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
FHLBATL's IDRs, Support Rating (SR) and SRF are sensitive to a
change in Fitch's
assumption regarding sovereign support. At the present time,
Fitch anticipates
the ratings will remain equalized with the U.S. Sovereign
rating.
Fitch anticipates resolution of the Negative Outlook on FHLBATL
will coincide
with Fitch's resolution of the Negative Outlook on the U.S.
Sovereign rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATING
FHLBATL's VR is supported by strong asset quality, with no
credit losses from
advances. FHLB advances are fully collateralized and when a
member fails, they
are either paid-off by the FDIC or assumed by the acquiring
entity. FHLBATL does
have $19 billion of outstanding letters of credit (LOCs), which
represent
approximately 16% of total assets, which is relatively high
compared to other
FHLBs who average in the 6% range. Fitch notes the LOCs are
fully collateralized
with similar collateral to advances, and to date FHLBATL has not
experienced any
credit losses from this asset class.
FHLBATL's earnings have improved over the last several quarters,
as other than
temporarily impaired (OTTI) losses in its investment portfolio
have subsided.
Fitch anticipates core return on average assets (ROAA) to
closely follow the net
interest margin (NIM) in the medium term, barring any unexpected
gains or
losses.
Fitch considers FHLBATL's capital position to be a primary
credit limitation to
the VR. FHLBATL's capital levels are weaker relative to other
FHLBs, with
regulatory capital at 5.26% at June 30, 2013 (FHFA requires the
FHLBs to
maintain at least 4%), and funding of the aforementioned LOCs
could further
weaken risk-based capital levels. FHLBATL's capital levels have
trended downward
largely due to capital redemptions of excess capital by member
banks, and the
issuer appears to be further along relative to other FHLBs in
redeeming its
excess stock.
However, Fitch views positively FHLBATL's joint capital
agreement which mandates
20% of earnings to be allocated to a restricted retained
earnings account until
the balance equals at least 1% of outstanding obligations, and
ultimately
enhances the capital position. At 2Q'13 the balance of the
restricted retained
account was 9bps of outstanding obligations.
The VR communicates Fitch's view of the stand-alone risk that
FHLBATL poses to
the FHLB System and does not reflect the benefit FHLBATL may
receive directly
through sovereign support
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VIABILITY RATING
A change in the positive earnings trend or unexpected pressure
on capital could
result in a negative rating action on the VR by Fitch.
With $122 billion of assets at June 30, 2013, FHLBATL is the
largest of the 12
banks making up the FHLB System, and accounts for 15% of the
Systems' total
assets.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta
--Long-term (IDR) at 'AAA';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Support at '1';
--Support Rating Floor at 'AAA';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb+'
The Rating Outlook is Negative
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
