(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/BARCELONA/WARSAW, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fiat Spa's (Fiat) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BB-' and the Short-term IDR at 'B'. The Outlook on Fiat's Long-term IDR is Negative. The agency has also affirmed Fiat Finance & Trade Ltd, S.A.'s (FFT) senior unsecured rating at 'BB-'. The ratings and Negative Outlook reflect Fiat's weak financial profile and key credit metrics for the rating category, on a standalone basis, as well as poor mass-market product portfolio of Fiat excluding Chrysler. The ring-fencing of Chrysler's debt and cash flows limits the benefit of Chrysler's consolidation for Fiat from a financial standpoint. Nonetheless, the ratings take into account the positive impact of controlling Chrysler on the group's overall business profile, including higher product and geographic diversification and the potential for product development and manufacturing synergies. Full access to Chrysler's cash and cash flows will be seen positively but material uncertainties remain regarding the extent of investment to increase Fiat's stake in Chrysler, as well as how these cash outflows will be financed, and therefore the final net impact on key credit metrics. A Chrysler IPO could possibly take place in early 2014 and help set a value on the stake Fiat does not own and for which they are at loggerheads with the other owner, the VEBA Trust. The Negative Outlook also reflects the significant execution risks related to the group's strategy to reposition its brands more upscale and increase production in Europe aimed at exporting to international markets. The total capex and R&D necessary to finance revenue growth will weigh on free cash flow (FCF) generation in the foreseeable future, in particular if the environment remains depressed in Europe. KEY RATING DRIVERS Poor Cash Generation Fitch expects further negative FCF in the next two to three years, even when Chrysler is included. Negative cash flows in Europe should be mitigated by the solid, albeit declining, performance in Brazil and from other divisions including from its luxury brands. However, improving funds from operations (FFO) will be absorbed by rising investment to make up for the cuts made in past years. Weak Credit Metrics Fiat's standalone gross adjusted EBITDA leverage stabilised around 6x at end-June 2013, up from 4x at end-2011, while cash from operations/adjusted debt fell to just 15%, which are ratios typically more commensurate with the 'B' rating category. This is mitigated by better metrics on a net basis, in light of Fiat's healthy liquidity. Revised Strategic Plan Fiat's revised strategy to reposition its brands more upscale and make Italy a production hub for export makes sense according to Fitch but will take time and carries significant execution risk, particularly in the current extremely difficult competitive environment where other companies are following the same route, and given the group's poor track record in its previous attempts to do so. This strategy entails an acceleration of capex and R&D in the next few years and the success of the current manufacturing reorganisation in Italy. Chrysler Stake Increase The current ring-fencing of Chrysler's debt and cash flows limits the benefit of Chrysler's improvements to Fiat. Fiat can only receive up to USD500m + 50% of cumulative net income from 1 January 2012 under its financing documentation. However, it remains committed to reach full ownership of Chrysler by 2014 and then fully access its cash. Fiat has exercised three 3.3% options to increase its stake from 58.5% but the deal relies on a court judgement regarding pricing. Overall, the timing, cost and financing of future stake increases remain uncertain, as well as the timing to refinance Chrysler's debt and thus remove the ring-fencing. An IPO of Chrysler is an alternative route and is likely to occur in early 2014. Sound Liquidity Fiat ex-Chrysler reported EUR8.7bn in cash and equivalents at end-June 2013 and EUR2bn of undrawn credit lines. This largely covers EUR6.1bn of debt maturing in H213-2014, as well as the negative FCF projected by Fitch in H213. However, future stake increases in Chrysler may weaken the group's liquidity if financed from existing cash. Chrysler has EUR0.6bn of debt maturing in H213-2014, largely covered by EUR9.1bn in cash and marketable securities and EUR1bn of undrawn credit lines. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: - Sustained fall in revenue and operating margins - Mounting liquidity issues, including refinancing concerns - Consolidated FFO gross adjusted leverage above 3x on a sustained basis - Fiat standalone (ex-Chrysler)'s gross adjusted leverage above 5x on a sustained basis - Evidence of tangible support to Chrysler Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: - Sustained positive FCF - Higher margins at Fiat auto mass market, EMEA and group level - Full access to Chrysler's cash, without weakening the group's capital structure in parallel 