LONDON/MOSCOW, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Turkey's Fiba
Faktoring's and Girisim Faktoring's National Long-Term Ratings
at 'A(tur)'. The
Outlook on the National Long-Term Rating is Stable.
At the same time, the agency has withdrawn the ratings as they
are no longer
considered by Fitch to be relevant to our coverage. Accordingly,
the agency will
no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Fiba
Faktoring and Girisim
Faktoring.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fiba Faktoring and Girisim Faktoring are independent factoring
companies,
operating in Turkey's highly fragmented factoring sector (less
than 2% of
Turkey's financial sector consolidated assets). Fiba Faktoring
and Girisim
Faktoring are part of Fiba Group. Fiba Group is a leading
Turkish group
operating domestically and internationally (mainly Russia, The
Netherlands and
Romania) with investments in both financial and non-financial
services. Fitch
does not assign ratings to Fiba Group; however, Fiba Faktoring's
and Girisim
Faktoring's credit profiles benefit from being members of Fiba
Group through
guarantees in respect of bank borrowings, deal flows, branding
and shareholder
reputation.
