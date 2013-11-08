(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BB'
long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Fidelity & Guaranty Life
Holdings, Inc. (F&G Life
Holdings) and the 'BBB' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings
assigned to F&G
Life Holdings' insurance subsidiaries, Fidelity & Guaranty Life
Insurance Co.
and Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Co. of New York
(collectively referred to
as F&G Life). The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation reflects Fitch's view that recent
operating performance
and balance sheet fundamentals are in line with rating
expectations. The
ratings are based on F&G Life's relatively narrow operating
profile, strong
balance sheet profile, and management's successful execution of
its operating
strategies since the company's purchase in 2011. The ratings
also consider F&G
Life's highly leveraged ultimate parent company, competitive
challenges in the
company's target markets, and macroeconomic challenges
associated with low
interest rates and economic weakness.
F&G Life's strategic focus is centered on the sale of fixed
indexed annuities
(FIAs) primarily through independent marketing organizations
(IMOs). FIAs
accounted for over 90% of 2013 year-to-date sales and 60% of
total net statutory
reserves. While Fitch believes that F&G Life maintains a strong
competitive
position in this market, this concentration exposes the company
to potentially
unfavorable regulatory or market developments that may
negatively impact the
demand for FIA products.
F&G Life's strong balance sheet profile reflects the company's
good asset
quality and strong statutory capitalization. Bond quality was
strong at June 30,
2013 as below investment-grade bonds approximated 4% of total
bonds or 58% of
total adjusted capital (TAC). Both figures are below industry
averages.
Impairment losses continued to trend lower with a drop to $2
million in the
first half of 2013 versus $15 million in 2012.
Estimated risk based capital (RBC) of 474% and financial
leverage of 25% at June
30, 2013 are both in line with rating expectations. June 30,
2013 statutory
capital increased $218 million to $1,167 million and operating
leverage declined
to 14x from 17x, both compared to year-end 2012. The differences
are largely due
to the issuance of a $195 million surplus note and year-to-date
earnings. RBC
may be negatively impacted in the future due to new business
strain and new
surplus note interest.
F&G Life's operating performance has improved considerably
following the change
in the company's ownership and management team. Improved
earnings have
benefited from management actions to reduce expenses and
maintain product
pricing discipline. Results have also benefited from improved
investment
performance due to improved market conditions and steps taken by
management to
de-risk the investment portfolio. Looking forward, Fitch expects
further
earnings improvement and estimates operating ROE in the 10%
range for 2014.
F&G Life is wholly owned by HRG, a highly leveraged, publicly
traded holding
company that seeks to acquire significant interests in
businesses across a
diverse range of industries. HRG is majority owned by investment
funds
affiliated with Harbinger Capital Partners.
Fitch views as a credit positive the planned partial IPO of
Fidelity & Guaranty
Life, Inc. (F&G Life Holding's parent company). Fitch's view of
F&G Life's
credit profile has been negatively affected by its status as a
wholly owned
subsidiary of HRG (Fitch IDR of 'B'). Fitch has applied
non-standard notching
(three notches compared to standard two notches) between the
'BBB' IFS ratings
of the insurance subsidiaries and the 'BB' IDR of F&G Life
Holdings based on the
ratings and financial profile of F&G Life Holdings' highly
leveraged parent,
Harbinger Group Inc. (HRG, 'B' IDR) and its own limited
financial flexibility
and liquidity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--Successful completion of the planned Fidelity & Guaranty Life,
Inc. IPO;
--Sustained improvement in operating performance.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include:
--Deterioration in HRG's credit profile;
--F&G Life's consolidated RBC falls below 300% with operating
leverage above
20x;
--Consolidated financial leverage for F&G Life Holdings exceeds
35%;
--Maximum statutory dividend coverage of F&G Life Holdings
consolidated interest
falls below 3x.
--A prolonged spike in F&G Life annuity surrenders;
--Any significant issues with F&G Life's market conduct or
regulatory
environment.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Co.
Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Co. of New York
--IFS rating at 'BBB'.
Fidelity & Guaranty Life Holdings, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BB'.
-- Sr. unsecured note due March, 2021 at 'BB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bruce E. Cox
Director
+1-312-606-2316
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Douglas L. Meyer
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Committee Chairperson
Julie A. Burke
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--Insurance Rating Methodology (Aug. 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
