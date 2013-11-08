(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, November 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BB' long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Fidelity & Guaranty Life Holdings, Inc. (F&G Life Holdings) and the 'BBB' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings assigned to F&G Life Holdings' insurance subsidiaries, Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Co. and Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Co. of New York (collectively referred to as F&G Life). The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating affirmation reflects Fitch's view that recent operating performance and balance sheet fundamentals are in line with rating expectations. The ratings are based on F&G Life's relatively narrow operating profile, strong balance sheet profile, and management's successful execution of its operating strategies since the company's purchase in 2011. The ratings also consider F&G Life's highly leveraged ultimate parent company, competitive challenges in the company's target markets, and macroeconomic challenges associated with low interest rates and economic weakness. F&G Life's strategic focus is centered on the sale of fixed indexed annuities (FIAs) primarily through independent marketing organizations (IMOs). FIAs accounted for over 90% of 2013 year-to-date sales and 60% of total net statutory reserves. While Fitch believes that F&G Life maintains a strong competitive position in this market, this concentration exposes the company to potentially unfavorable regulatory or market developments that may negatively impact the demand for FIA products. F&G Life's strong balance sheet profile reflects the company's good asset quality and strong statutory capitalization. Bond quality was strong at June 30, 2013 as below investment-grade bonds approximated 4% of total bonds or 58% of total adjusted capital (TAC). Both figures are below industry averages. Impairment losses continued to trend lower with a drop to $2 million in the first half of 2013 versus $15 million in 2012. Estimated risk based capital (RBC) of 474% and financial leverage of 25% at June 30, 2013 are both in line with rating expectations. June 30, 2013 statutory capital increased $218 million to $1,167 million and operating leverage declined to 14x from 17x, both compared to year-end 2012. The differences are largely due to the issuance of a $195 million surplus note and year-to-date earnings. RBC may be negatively impacted in the future due to new business strain and new surplus note interest. F&G Life's operating performance has improved considerably following the change in the company's ownership and management team. Improved earnings have benefited from management actions to reduce expenses and maintain product pricing discipline. Results have also benefited from improved investment performance due to improved market conditions and steps taken by management to de-risk the investment portfolio. Looking forward, Fitch expects further earnings improvement and estimates operating ROE in the 10% range for 2014. F&G Life is wholly owned by HRG, a highly leveraged, publicly traded holding company that seeks to acquire significant interests in businesses across a diverse range of industries. HRG is majority owned by investment funds affiliated with Harbinger Capital Partners. Fitch views as a credit positive the planned partial IPO of Fidelity & Guaranty Life, Inc. (F&G Life Holding's parent company). Fitch's view of F&G Life's credit profile has been negatively affected by its status as a wholly owned subsidiary of HRG (Fitch IDR of 'B'). Fitch has applied non-standard notching (three notches compared to standard two notches) between the 'BBB' IFS ratings of the insurance subsidiaries and the 'BB' IDR of F&G Life Holdings based on the ratings and financial profile of F&G Life Holdings' highly leveraged parent, Harbinger Group Inc. (HRG, 'B' IDR) and its own limited financial flexibility and liquidity. RATING SENSITIVITIES The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include: --Successful completion of the planned Fidelity & Guaranty Life, Inc. IPO; --Sustained improvement in operating performance. The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include: --Deterioration in HRG's credit profile; --F&G Life's consolidated RBC falls below 300% with operating leverage above 20x; --Consolidated financial leverage for F&G Life Holdings exceeds 35%; --Maximum statutory dividend coverage of F&G Life Holdings consolidated interest falls below 3x. --A prolonged spike in F&G Life annuity surrenders; --Any significant issues with F&G Life's market conduct or regulatory environment. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Co. Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Co. of New York --IFS rating at 'BBB'. Fidelity & Guaranty Life Holdings, Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'BB'. -- Sr. unsecured note due March, 2021 at 'BB-'. Contact: Primary Analyst Bruce E. Cox Director +1-312-606-2316 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Douglas L. Meyer Managing Director +1-312-368-2061 Committee Chairperson Julie A. Contact: Primary Analyst Bruce E. Cox Director +1-312-606-2316 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Douglas L. Meyer Managing Director +1-312-368-2061 Committee Chairperson Julie A. Burke Managing Director +1-312-368-3158 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --Insurance Rating Methodology (Aug. 2013). 