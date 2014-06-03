(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fidelity
National Financial,
Inc.'s (FNF) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and senior
unsecured debt at
'BB+'. Fitch has also affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) of FNF's
title insurance companies at 'BBB+.' The Rating Outlook is
Stable. A complete
list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects FNF's market-leading margins, scale and
strong
capitalization in title insurance. Offsetting these positives
though has been a
history of management's intentions to lever up the consolidated
balance sheet to
purchase ancillary businesses, resulting in the IFS ratings
being weighed down
by aggressive financial management. While Fitch notes that past
ventures have
been successful, historical results do not mitigate future
risks.
A recent example of management's aggressive financial management
was the Jan. 2,
2014 acquisition of Lender Processing Services, Inc. (LPS) for
$3.4 billion, of
which $839 million was in stock, the remainder in cash. This
transaction
increased FNF's financial leverage ratio to 35% as of March 31,
2014 versus 20%
as of Dec. 31, 2013. Tangible financial leverage increased to
107% from 31%
over the same time period. This transaction also had a negative
impact on first
quarter 2014 (1Q'14) results due to various one-time charges.
Fitch's rating action considered the forthcoming vote on the
creation of a
tracking stock (i.e. one stock will track title insurance
business and one stock
will track non-title insurance businesses). Fitch notes that if
the
shareholders approve the creation of two separate trading stocks
the holding
company obligations will remain, as neither group is a separate
legal entity.
FNF has a dominant position in title insurance accounting for
approximately 33%
of the U.S. title insurance market. This scale coupled with an
aggressive cost
management focus has allowed FNF to be one of the most
profitable title
insurance companies, reporting a GAAP pretax operating margin of
7.3% for
full-year 2013, the second highest amongst large publicly traded
title insurance
companies.
However, 1Q'14 results declined due mainly to expenses related
to the Jan. 2,
2014 acquisition of LPS. Further, the quality of capital is
significantly
affected by the large amount of goodwill generated from the LPS
acquisition.
Fitch believes that the remainder of 2014 FNF will generate
positive GAAP pretax
operating margins.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch believes that a ratings upgrade is unlikely due to
management's propensity
to meaningfully alter its balance sheet at times, including
material changes in
financial leverage, which increases the risk profile relative to
peers. Any
ratings upgrade would be predicated on Fitch's belief that
management has
changed its willingness to materially alter the balance sheet
via periodic sharp
increases in leverage.
Additionally, the following is a list of key rating drivers that
could lead to
an upgrade:
--Sustained performance of operating company capital in line
with Fitch's
guidelines for 'A' IFS category title insurers, which includes a
RAC score of
approximately 140% and net leverage below 6.0x;
--Sustained calendar and accident year profitability;
--Sustained improvement in EBIT-based interest coverage of 7.0x
or higher.
The following is a list of key rating drivers that could lead to
a downgrade:
--An absolute RAC score below 105% or deterioration in
capitalization such as
net leverage above 7.5x;
--Inability to move financial leverage below 30% on a post-LPS
acquisition
basis, by year-end 2015;
--A significant write-down in goodwill or signs that indicate a
potential
write-down of goodwill is possible;
--Deterioration in earnings, primarily measured by consolidated
pretax GAAP
margins, at a pace greater than peer averages;
--Sustained material adverse reserve development;
--Any additional acquisition that makes a meaningful change to
the company's
profile, particularly one that increases financial leverage.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--$300 million 4.25% convertible senior note maturing Aug. 15,
2018 at 'BB+';
--$300 million 6.6% senior note maturing May 15, 2017 at 'BB+';
--$400 million 5.5% senior note maturing Sept. 1, 2022 at 'BB+';
--Four-year $800 million unsecured revolving bank line of credit
due July 2018
at 'BB+'.
Fidelity National Title Ins. Co.
Alamo Title Insurance Co. of TX
Chicago Title Ins. Co.
Commonwealth Land Title Insurance Co.
--IFS ratings at 'BBB+'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Nov. 13, 2013).
Insurance Rating Methodology
