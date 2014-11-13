(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fidelity
National
Financial, Inc.'s (FNF) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'
and senior
unsecured debt at 'BB+'. Fitch has also affirmed the Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) of FNF's title insurance companies at 'BBB+'. The Rating
Outlook is
Stable. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects FNF's market-leading margins, scale,
and strong
capitalization in title insurance. Offsetting these positives
though has been a
history of management's intentions to lever up the consolidated
balance sheet to
purchase ancillary businesses, resulting in the IFS ratings
being weighed down
by aggressive financial management. While Fitch notes that past
ventures have
been successful, historical results do not mitigate future
risks.
A recent event that meaningfully changed FNF's consolidated
operating profile
and increased balance sheet risk was the Jan. 2, 2014
acquisition of Lender
Processing Services, Inc. (LPS) for $3.4 billion, of which $839
million was in
stock, the remainder in cash. This transaction dramatically
increased FNF's
financial and tangible financial leverage ratios in addition to
having a
negative impact on first quarter 2014 results due to various
one-time charges.
As of Sept. 31, 2014, financial leverage was 34% and tangible
financial leverage
was 68%.
Year-to-date consolidated net income was $191 million, down
approximately 41%
compared to the prior year period due primarily to expenses
related to the
January 2014 acquisition of LPS. Reduced earnings coupled with
the increase in
leverage reduced operating-based earnings interest coverage to
3.2x for Sept.
30, 2014 compared to 8.3x for the prior-year period.
FNF has a dominant position in title insurance accounting for
approximately 33%
of the U.S. title insurance market. This scale together with an
aggressive cost
management focus has allowed FNF to remain one of the most
profitable title
insurance companies. Fitch anticipates FNF will continue to
perform well over
the near term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
In Fitch's view, a rating upgrade is unlikely due to
management's propensity to
meaningfully alter its balance sheet at times, via periodic
sharp increases in
financial leverage, which raises its risk profile relative to
peers. Any upgrade
would be predicated on Fitch's belief that management has
revised this practice.
Key rating drivers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--Sustained performance of operating company capital in line
with Fitch's
guidelines for 'A' IFS category title insurers, which includes a
risk-adjusted
capital (RAC) score of approximately 140% and net leverage below
6x;
--Sustained calendar- and accident-year profitability;
--Sustained improvement in EBIT-based interest coverage of 7x or
higher.
Key rating drivers that could lead to a revision in the Outlook
or possibly a
downgrade include:
--An absolute RAC score below 105% or deterioration in
capitalization such as
net leverage above 7.5x;
--Inability to move financial leverage below 30% on a post LPS
acquisition
basis, by yearend 2015;
--A significant write down in goodwill or signs that indicate a
potential write
down of goodwill is possible;
--Deterioration in earnings, primarily measured by consolidated
pretax GAAP
margins, at a pace greater than peer averages;
--Sustained material adverse reserve development;
--Any additional acquisition that makes a meaningful change to
the company's
profile, particularly one that increases financial leverage.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--$300 million 4.25% convertible senior note maturing Aug. 15,
2018 at 'BB+';
--$300 million 6.6% senior note maturing May 15, 2017 at 'BB+';
--$400 million 5.5% senior note maturing Sept. 1, 2022 at 'BB+';
--Four-year $800 million unsecured revolving bank line of credit
due July 2018
at 'BB+'.
Fidelity National Title Ins. Co.
Alamo Title Insurance Co. of TX
Chicago Title Ins. Co.
Commonwealth Land Title Insurance Co.
--IFS at 'BBB+'.
