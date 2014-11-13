(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, November 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fidelity National Financial, Inc.'s (FNF) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and senior unsecured debt at 'BB+'. Fitch has also affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) of FNF's title insurance companies at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects FNF's market-leading margins, scale, and strong capitalization in title insurance. Offsetting these positives though has been a history of management's intentions to lever up the consolidated balance sheet to purchase ancillary businesses, resulting in the IFS ratings being weighed down by aggressive financial management. While Fitch notes that past ventures have been successful, historical results do not mitigate future risks. A recent event that meaningfully changed FNF's consolidated operating profile and increased balance sheet risk was the Jan. 2, 2014 acquisition of Lender Processing Services, Inc. (LPS) for $3.4 billion, of which $839 million was in stock, the remainder in cash. This transaction dramatically increased FNF's financial and tangible financial leverage ratios in addition to having a negative impact on first quarter 2014 results due to various one-time charges. As of Sept. 31, 2014, financial leverage was 34% and tangible financial leverage was 68%. Year-to-date consolidated net income was $191 million, down approximately 41% compared to the prior year period due primarily to expenses related to the January 2014 acquisition of LPS. Reduced earnings coupled with the increase in leverage reduced operating-based earnings interest coverage to 3.2x for Sept. 30, 2014 compared to 8.3x for the prior-year period. FNF has a dominant position in title insurance accounting for approximately 33% of the U.S. title insurance market. This scale together with an aggressive cost management focus has allowed FNF to remain one of the most profitable title insurance companies. Fitch anticipates FNF will continue to perform well over the near term. RATING SENSITIVITIES In Fitch's view, a rating upgrade is unlikely due to management's propensity to meaningfully alter its balance sheet at times, via periodic sharp increases in financial leverage, which raises its risk profile relative to peers. Any upgrade would be predicated on Fitch's belief that management has revised this practice. Key rating drivers that could lead to an upgrade include: --Sustained performance of operating company capital in line with Fitch's guidelines for 'A' IFS category title insurers, which includes a risk-adjusted capital (RAC) score of approximately 140% and net leverage below 6x; --Sustained calendar- and accident-year profitability; --Sustained improvement in EBIT-based interest coverage of 7x or higher. Key rating drivers that could lead to a revision in the Outlook or possibly a downgrade include: --An absolute RAC score below 105% or deterioration in capitalization such as net leverage above 7.5x; --Inability to move financial leverage below 30% on a post LPS acquisition basis, by yearend 2015; --A significant write down in goodwill or signs that indicate a potential write down of goodwill is possible; --Deterioration in earnings, primarily measured by consolidated pretax GAAP margins, at a pace greater than peer averages; --Sustained material adverse reserve development; --Any additional acquisition that makes a meaningful change to the company's profile, particularly one that increases financial leverage. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Fidelity National Financial, Inc. --IDR at 'BBB-'; --$300 million 4.25% convertible senior note maturing Aug. 15, 2018 at 'BB+'; --$300 million 6.6% senior note maturing May 15, 2017 at 'BB+'; --$400 million 5.5% senior note maturing Sept. 1, 2022 at 'BB+'; --Four-year $800 million unsecured revolving bank line of credit due July 2018 at 'BB+'. Fidelity National Title Ins. Co. Alamo Title Insurance Co. of TX Chicago Title Ins. Co. Commonwealth Land Title Insurance Co. --IFS at 'BBB+'. Contact: Primary Analyst Gerald Glombicki, CPA Director +1-312-606-2354 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Gretchen Roetzer Director +1-312-606-2327 Committee Chairperson Martha Butler, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3191 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. THE ISSUER DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS OTHER THAN THROUGH THE MEDIUM OF ITS PUBLIC DISCLOSURE. These rating actions reflect the application of Fitch's current criteria which are available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sep. 4, 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.