(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fifth
Third Bancorp's
(FITB) ratings at 'A/F1'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. The
affirmation
reflects the company's good earnings profile, solid capital and
liquidity
profiles, and moderating credit trends.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One Financial
Corporation (COF),
Comerica Incorporated (CMA), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB),
Huntington Bancshares
Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp (KEY), M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), MUFG
Americas Holdings
Corporation (MUFG), PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC),
Regions Financial
Corporation (RF), SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI), US Bancorp (USB),
Wells Fargo &
Company (WFC), and Zions Bancorporation (ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer
to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR, Viability Rating (VR) and Senior Debt
Fitch affirmed FITB's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) reflecting the
company's good
earnings profile, solid capital and liquidity profiles, and
moderating credit
trends. FITB's earnings historically have outpaced peer averages
supported by
strong efficiency levels, and good fee-based revenues sources.
Earnings have
been impacted recently due to litigation reserve builds and a
slowdown in
mortgage refinancing revenues, somewhat offset by reserve
releases, which are
expected to diminish over time. FITB expects its full-year 2014
core return on
assets ROA to be approximately 1.15%, which appears attainable.
Though this is
considerably lower than its pre-crisis average, it is still
viewed as good given
the challenging interest rate environment.
FITB's management is viewed as in line with other large regional
banks, a
management team with a high degree of depth and experience.
Strategic objectives
are clearly articulated, and FITB has done a good job in meeting
financial
targets.
FITB's capital profile remains solid with an estimated Tier 1
common ratio under
Basel III of 9.3%, well above the fully phased-in requirement of
7%, though a
tad below large regional peer averages. Historically FITB has
managed capital
conservatively with above-average levels of tangible common
equity relative to
peers. Fitch expects that FITB, along with its other large
regional banking
peers, will manage capital conservatively in the post-financial
crisis
environment.
FITB remains predominately core funded, with core deposits
(defined as total
deposits less jumbo deposits) representing 82% of total funding
as of June 30,
2014. Similar to industry trends, FITB's funding profile is
strong, partially
reflective of a weak economic recovery. Further, holding company
liquidity
remains robust with considerable cash balances, and no near-term
maturities
until 2016.
Although the company's non-performing assets (NPAs) are elevated
from historical
levels, actual losses have been manageable as of late, and
reserve levels are
still relatively high. Further, a large percentage of the
accruing troubled debt
restructurings (included in NPAs) are current on principal and
interest
payments. Excluding troubled debt restructurings (TDRs), FITB's
level of NPAs to
loans and foreclosed real estate falls slightly below peer
averages.
FITB reported higher crisis-era losses than its peers, due to
weak economic
conditions in Michigan before the crisis started, and its
exposure to Florida.
Fitch notes that FITB did make some needed decisions early on to
mitigate risk,
including some early exits of homebuilder or developer lending,
and brokered
home equity, as well as suspending non-owner-occupied CRE
lending for a time.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR, VR and Senior Debt
Given FITB's ratings at the higher end of the ratings spectrum
for the large
regional banks, Fitch does not anticipate any further ratings
upward momentum
over the near- to intermediate-term given the high absolute
levels. Further
upward ratings movement would be predicated on a material
decline in overall
problem asset levels, combined with an above-average earnings
profile. Further,
while FITB's capital profile is currently considered adequate in
light of its
risk profile, any upgrade in ratings would likely also be
dependent on an
above-average capital profile which would provide more than
ample loss cushion
for unexpected losses.
Conversely, a reversal in FITB's superior earnings profile and
asset quality
trends, combined with a material deterioration in the liquidity
and capital
profile could pressure FITB's earnings. FITB has also recently
announced
strategic initiatives to increase its capital market offerings,
in line with
efforts at a couple of other large regional banks. Although
Fitch expects
securities business will remain relatively low relative to
overall revenues for
FITB and the other large regional banks, an outsized reliance on
this more
volatile income stream could be viewed negatively from a ratings
perspective.
The substantial unrealized gain in Vantiv is not included in
FITB's equity or
capital; however, Fitch currently views the ownership stake in
Vantiv favorably.
While Fitch expects FITB to wind down its ownership in the
company over time,
Vantiv-related items can impact quarterly earnings. A complete
divestiture would
lessen the volatility in earnings; however, Vantiv-related
earnings contributed
a healthy 16% of pretax income in 1H'14. Without reinvestment or
other organic
opportunities, FITB's earnings profile could be adversely
affected following a
complete divestiture and, consequently, its earnings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
FITB's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and banks,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary default probabilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should FITB's holding company begin to exhibit signs of
weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies. This is
viewed as unlikely, though, for FITB given the strength of the
holding company
liquidity profile.
Fitch is now considering introducing a rating differential
between the holding
company and bank in the U.S. due to structural changes in the
sector and the
evolving regulatory landscape, as described in the special
report 'U.S. Bank
HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles', dated March 27, 2014.
Given Fitch's
views that FITB may not receive a long-term debt requirement,
its ratings may
not be affected as a result of Fitch's evolving review regarding
notching.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
FITB has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, FITB is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
FITB's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption as to capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by FITB and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from FITB or its bank
subsidiaries' VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by FITB and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in FITB's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
FITB's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by FITB and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in FITB's long- and
short-term IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Fifth Third Bancorp
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Preferred stock at 'BB+';
--Senior debt at 'A';
--Subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Fifth Third Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Senior debt at 'A';
--Subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Long-term deposits at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Jan. 31,
2014');
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies (Aug. 10,
2012');
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria (Jan.
31, 2014');
--'U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles (March 27,
2014');
--'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q14 (July 23, 2014');
--'Index Trend Analysis - 2Q14 (Fitch Fundamentals Index Falls
to Neutral) (July
15, 2014');
--'Risk Radar Global 3Q14 (September 15, 2014').
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Risk Radar Global 3Q14
here
Index Trend Analysis â€“ 2Q14 (Fitch Fundamentals Index Falls To
Neutral)
here
U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q13
here
U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
