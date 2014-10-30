(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Thailand-based
non-bank financial institution Finansa Public Company Limited's
(FNS) National
Long-Term Rating at 'BBB-(tha)' with a Negative Outlook. It also
affirmed the
company's National Short-Term Rating at 'F3(tha)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings and outlook reflect FNS's weak performance over the
past few years,
the company's relatively high level of capital and its track
record in the
financial advisory and merchant banking business.
The operating environment for Thailand's financial sector has
been difficult for
the past several quarters due to slow economic growth and weak
investor
sentiment in the securities sector. This has hurt FNS's
performance, and it has
recorded a loss in 1H14 after a return to profitability during
2013 when
operating conditions were more positive.
FNS has been restructuring its operations, including an
agreement to sell its
asset management subsidiary in July 2014, and plans to improve
the performance
of its warehouse affiliate Prospect Development through asset
sales. While the
restructuring plans may improve the outlook for FNS's
performance, the company's
ability to sustain profits through the economic cycle remains
uncertain.
This uncertainty is mitigated by FNS's sound capital structure.
Shareholder
commitment has been apparent following equity injections in
December 2012 and
May 2013, and the portion of equity to total assets remains
strong at 79% as of
1H14.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook could be revised to Stable if FNS is able to sustain
its franchise
in the current challenging operating environment, restructuring
measures proceed
as planned, and the company's key liquidity, capital and
profitability metrics
continue to improve.
A ratings upgrade appears unlikely under the company's current
business
structure, which has not proved it is able to generate profits
through the
business cycle. Meanwhile, FNS's ratings could be downgraded if
the business
profile and franchise is considered less viable for the current
rating range
and/or there is a material deterioration in leverage, a failure
to maintain
sufficient liquidity, or continued losses from underlying
operations.
Contact:
Parson Singha, CFA
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat
Associate Director
+662 108 0153
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "Securities Firms Criteria", dated 31 January
2014, and "National
Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Securities Firms Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.