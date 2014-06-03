(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of First American Financial Corporation (FAF) at 'BBB+'
and the Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) rating of the First American Title
Insurance Companies
(First American) at 'A'. A complete list of members is attached
below. The
Rating Outlook for all ratings is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation of the company is based on the company's
strong
capitalization, moderate financial leverage, and continued
profitability. Fitch
looks at FAF's capitalization on both a risk adjusted and
non-risk adjusted
basis.
Fitch estimates that FAF's risk adjusted capital (RAC) score for
year end 2013
is 162% up 6pp from prior year. The main drivers behind the
increase were a 3%
increase in adjusted policyholder surplus (APS) and a 34%
decline in (R6)
affiliated investment risk. These factors were slightly offset
by a doubling in
(R4) market volatility risk as FAF substantially increased its
exposures to
common stocks.
FAF has also taken several steps in improving the quality of
policyholder
surplus at the insurance company operating levels by transfering
ownership of
several non-insurance subsidiaries out from the lead operating
subsidiary to the
parent. The ratio of affiliated investments to surplus was down
to 54% at year
end 2013 compared to 107% at year end 2011.
Offsetting these positives are concerns about First American's
reserve adequacy
and the potential for a slowdown in mortgage originations in the
second half of
2014. Title reserves developed $149 million unfavorably for full
year 2013
continuing a several year trend for FAF of adverse reserve
development. The
development in 2013 was primarily related to three areas:
domestic lender
policies for policy years 2004-2008, commercial policies for
policy years
2007-2008 mainly from mechanics liens, and a guaranteed
valuation product
offered in Canada.
Fitch recognizes the magnitude of reserve deficiencies have
declined from the
highs of 2007 and started to stabilize to more historical
levels. Further, as
policy years 2004-2008 mature the potential for material
increases related to
these policy years decreases. As of year-end 2013, FAF carried
incurred but not
reported (IBNR) reserves of approximately $840 million, within
the internal
actuarial range of $730 million to $1 billion, but below the
implied midpoint of
$920 million.
As of March 31, 2014 FAF reported a debt-to-capital and a
debt-to-tangible
capital of approximately 16% and 24% respectively.
FAF reported EBIT based interest coverage of 9.3 times as of
March 31, 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following are key rating triggers that could lead to an
upgrade:
--A solid reserve position such that GAAP reserves develop
favorably on a
consistent basis;
--A sustained increase in RAC score of 200% or greater;
--A sustained pretax GAAP operating margin of 12% or better;
--A demonstration that operating performance would not be
materially impacted by
another downturn in the real estate cycle.
Conversely, the following are key rating triggers that could
lead to a
downgrade:
--Adverse GAAP reserve development in excess of 1-2% of earned
premium;
--Deterioration in earnings, primarily measured by pre-tax GAAP
margins, at a
pace greater than peer averages;
--A sustained increase in financial leverage above 30%;
--A RAC score below 130% or deterioration in capitalization
profile that would
lead to a material weaker balance sheet.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
First American Financial Corporation (FAF)
--IDR at 'BBB+', Stable Outlook;
--$700 million revolving bank line of credit due 2016 at 'BBB'.
--$250 million 4.3% debt due 2023 at 'BBB'.
Fitch has affirmed the 'A' IFS Rating of the following entities
with a Stable
Outlook:
--First American Title Insurance Company;
--First Title Insurance, PLC.;
--Ohio Bar Title Insurance Co.
--First American Title Insurance Company of Louisiana.
