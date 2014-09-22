(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
long-term and
short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of First Commonwealth
Financial (FCF)
and its subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank, at 'BBB-' and 'F3',
respectively.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. FCF's ratings affirmation reflects
the company's
solid capital position and improving asset quality. Ratings are
constrained by
the bank's weak profitability and liquidity relative to
community banking peers
and legacy credit concentrations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
FCF's asset quality metrics continued to improve since the last
review.
Nonperforming assets continued to fall to 0.87% of total assets
as of second
quarter 2014 (2Q'14) from 1.15% at year-end 2013 and 1.99% at
year-end 2012. Net
charge-offs also fell to 0.40% of average loans for the last 12
months.
Following the financial crisis, FCF has been actively de-risking
its loan
portfolio through running off and selectively disposing of large
legacy loan
concentrations. As a result, credit losses have historically
exhibited some
volatility. Although elevated charge-offs are expected to
persist while the bank
works through legacy issues, Fitch's current ratings reflect the
expectation
that credit quality has largely stabilized.
FCF has implemented a number of capital management initiatives
over the past
year including increasing its dividend, repurchasing common
shares, and
redeeming trust preferred debt. Despite these actions, FCF
maintains solid
levels of capital with a tangible common equity ratio totaling
9.19% as of
2Q'14.
Regulatory capital ratios are also above well-capitalized
standards with Tier 1
leverage and total risk based capital (RBC) totaling 10.19% and
13.46%,
respectively. FCF's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that
capital will
continue to be managed down at a measured pace commensurate with
the bank's risk
profile as the bank resolves legacy asset quality issues.
FCF's earnings continue to be pressured by the prolonged low
interest rate
environment and elevated noninterest expenses. FCF's net
interest margin (NIM)
ranks among the lowest compared to community banking peers at
3.26% for 2Q'14,
down from 3.39% at year-end 2013. Return on average assets
(ROAA) and return on
average equity (ROAE) were also below industry and community
banking peers at
0.79% and 6.89% for the last 12 months. Yields on loans fell
during the most
recent quarter to 4.01% from 4.23% at year-end as higher
yielding loans
continued to run off the balance sheet and are replaced by lower
yielding
assets.
FCF's has reported elevated noninterest expenses in recent
periods due to higher
operating expenses related to a project to overhaul the bank's
IT systems. Fitch
expects FCF's earnings to improve in the near term as the bank
recognizes cost
savings related to the project.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
FCF's ratings are highly sensitive to the bank's credit quality
performance and
capitalization. Should asset quality trends reverse or capital
levels become
challenged due to aggressive capital management or increased
credit losses from
newly formed impaired assets, negative rating actions could
ensue.
Conversely, positive rating action may occur if the bank
successfully improves
earnings to levels more in line with higher rated peers while
improving its
funding and liquidity profile.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS
First Commonwealth Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCF
whose debt ratings
are aligned with FCF's reflecting Fitch's view that the bank
subsidiary is core
to the franchise.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES
First Commonwealth Bank's ratings are sensitive to changes to
FCF's VR or any
changes to Fitch's view of structural subordination between bank
subsidiary and
holding company. Rating sensitivities for the VR are listed
above.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable outlook:
First Commonwealth Financial Corp.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F3';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Support Floor at 'NF'
--Support at '5'.
First Commonwealth Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Long-Term deposit at 'BBB'';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F3';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Short-Term deposit at 'F2';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
--Support at '5'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ryan Doyle
Director
+1-212-908-9162
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Jan. 31,
2014');
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies (Aug. 10,
2012)';
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria (Jan.
31, 2014)';
--'U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles (March 27,
2014)';
--'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q14 (July 2014');
--'U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding (Diminishing QE
Effectiveness and
its Impact on Systemic Liquidity and Funding)' (Aug. 8, 2013);
--'U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions' -- When Will The
Catalysts Kick In? (July
11, 2013)
--'U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates
Rise)' (June 18,
2013)
--'U.S. Banks: Home Equity Reset Risk Hitting the Reset Button
in 2014' (April
29, 2013)
--'U.S. Banks: Rationalizing the Branch Network (Witness the
Incredible
Shrinking Branch Network)' (Sept. 17, 2012);
--'Treatment of Unrealized Losses in U.S. Bank Capital Rule
Proposal
(Pro-Cyclical Capital Policy to Create Greater Capital
Volatility for Banks)'
(Aug. 7, 2012);
--'Risk Radar' (April 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Risk Radar Global 1Q14
here
Treatment of Unrealized Losses in U.S. Bank Capital Rule
Proposal (Pro-Cyclical
Capital Policy to Create Greater Capital Volatility for Banks)
here
U.S. Banks: Rationalizing the Branch Network (Witness the
Incredible Shrinking
Branch Network)
here
U.S. Banks -- Home Equity Reset Risk Hitting the Reset Button in
2014
here
U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise)
here
U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts
Kick In?
here
U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q14 (Environment Constraining
Earnings)
here
U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.