KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of the IDR reflects Fitch's view that FHN is
solidly placed in
the 'BBB-' rating category due to its strong franchise in the
Southeast, its
core business lines' abilities to generate reasonable capital
and absorb
potential litigation risks, and management's efforts to wind
down the
nonstrategic loan portfolio while minimizing losses. Fitch
believes FHN's
ratings are constrained to their current level over the
long-term given legal
overhang associated with the company's former legacy business
strategy as well
as its tepid consolidated earnings performance. Furthermore,
Fitch believes that
FHN's asset quality will continue to lag higher-rated peers
given the sticky
nature of its nonperforming assets.
Capital remains adequate relative to similarly rated banks and
above
management's long-term capital targets. At 3Q'13, FHN had an
estimated Basel III
capital equity tier 1 (CET1) of between 9.7% and 9.8% compared
to management's
goal of between 8.0% and 9.0%. In order to build capital levels,
management
announced that it would be re-evaluating its share repurchase
program. Fitch's
expectation that FHN will be able to maintain capital at
reasonable levels
relative to its risk profile is incorporated in today's
affirmation and
maintenance of the Stable Outlook.
FHN's core business lines have maintained adequate performance
relative to
similarly rated peers. The company's core business lines
generate a ROA of
between 80 and 100 bps any given quarter, in line with Fitch's
expectations and
at levels that generate reasonable capital. Fitch anticipates
that core business
lines will continue to be profitable but at depressed levels
going forward given
the sustained low, short-term rate environment and is embedded
in FHN's current
rating of 'BBB-'. Further, performance on a consolidated basis
will continue to
substantially lag higher rated peers due to the additional costs
associated with
the company's former legacy business strategy.
Asset quality, while improving, continues to weigh on FHN's
rating and overall
risk profile. NPAs have been reduced to under 3.5% but will
remain elevated
given their nature. Fitch notes that accruing TDRs, which make
up over 40% of
the company's NPAs, primarily consist of stickier
consumer-related restructured
loans that will most likely weigh down asset quality metrics
over the long-term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch believes FHN's ratings are reasonably situated at 'BBB-'
given core
business results and franchise strength. However, Fitch notes
that FHN is still
subject to elevated legal risk related to prior mortgage
practices. Outside of
loans sold to the GSEs, FHN is being investigated by the U.S.
Department of
Justice (DOJ) (on behalf of the Housing and Urban Development
) relating to
the underwriting of FHA loans.
Furthermore, FHN originated and securitized $27 billion of PLS
between 2005 and
2008, and although the company has not received any repurchase
requests to date,
it is currently subject to five securitization-related lawsuits
and three
indemnification claims. The outcome and timing of these
lawsuits, as well as any
lawsuits FHN could be named apart of in the future, is presently
unclear and
thus not explicitly incorporated in FHN's ratings.
Fitch will continue to monitor and assess FHN's legal risk. To
the extent that
the company continues to need to take outsized charges that
result in material
capital deterioration, negative rating action could be taken.
Given continued expectations that core earnings will be in line
with similarly
rated peers, upward rating movement is unlikely over the near to
mid-term.
However, over the long-term, to the extent that FHN is able to
maintain capital
at adequate levels, reasonably manage legal risk and improve
earnings
performance, positive rating action could be taken.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by FHN, and
its subsidiaries
are all notched down from FHN's VR of 'bbb-' in accordance with
Fitch's
assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and
relative Loss
Severity risk profiles, which vary considerably.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
FHN's subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are is
sensitive to
changes in FHN's VR. Rating sensitivities for the VR are listed
above.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS
First Tennessee Bank, NA is a wholly owned subsidiary of FHN.
First Tennessee
Bank, NA's ratings are aligned with FHN's reflecting Fitch's
view that the bank
subsidiary is core to the franchise.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES
First Tennessee Bank, NA's ratings are sensitive to changes to
FHN's VR or any
changes to Fitch's view of structural subordination between bank
subsidiary and
holding company. Rating sensitivities for the VR are listed
above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
FHN's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF'
reflect Fitch's
view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary
support should such
support be needed.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES- SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
FHN's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
Fitch Ratings reviewed FHN's ratings as part of the mid-tier
regional bank
review. The 19 banks in today's review include: Associated
Banc-Corp (ASBC), BOK
Financial Corp (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), City
National Bancorp
(CYN),Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc (CFR), East West Bancorp, Inc.
(EWBC), First
Horizon National Corp (FHN), First National of Nebraska, Inc.
(FNNI), First
Niagara Financial Group, Inc. (FNFG), First Republic Bank (FRC),
First Merit
(FMER), Fulton Financial Corp (FULT), Hancock Holding Company
(HBHC), People's
United Financial, Inc. (PBCT), Synovus Financial Corp (SNV), TCF
Financial Corp
(TCB), UMB Financial Corporation (UMB), Webster Financial Corp
(WBS), Wintrust
(WTFC).
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
First Horizon National Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Viability at 'bbb-'';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Senior at 'BBB-';
--Preferred stock at 'B';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
First Tennessee Bank, N.A.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Viability at 'bbb-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB';
--Short-term deposits at 'F3';
--Short-term debt at 'F3';
--Subordinated debt at 'BB+';
--Preferred stock at 'B';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
First Tennessee Capital II
--Preferred stock at 'B+'.
