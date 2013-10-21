(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term and
Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of First Horizon
National Corporation
(FHN) and its subsidiaries at 'BBB-/F3'. The Rating Outlook
remains Stable. A
full list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
FHN's Stable Outlook and ratings affirmation follows the
company's announcement
Friday that it had provided an additional $200 million to its
mortgage
repurchase reserve. The reserve increase is related to FHN
reaching a deal in
principal with Fannie Mae (FNMA) surrounding a carve-out loans
FHN sold to the
GSE from 2000 - 2007.
The affirmation of the company's IDRs reflects Fitch's view that
FHN is
well-situated at 'BBB-' given its solid franchise in the
Southeast, the solid
capital generation capabilities of its core businesses, and
management's efforts
to wind down the nonstrategic loan portfolio while minimizing
losses
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR and VR
In Fitch's view, reserves available to address GSE-related
repurchase risk
should be adequate going forward given the additional
information FHN received
from FNMA as well as the agreement in principal is has made with
FNMA. FHN has
communicated that it has had limited visibility as to the
buy-back potential for
loans sold to Freddie Mac (FHLMC), and therefore has needed to
extrapolate
information from FNMA to its FHLMC sold loan pool in order to
arrive at amounts
included in the mortgage repurchase reserve.
Management expects to obtain a clearer view of what it can
expect from FHLMC
going forward. FHN has disclosed that $213 million of the $293
million
repurchase reserve has been set aside for the remaining FHLMC
estimate, bulk
servicing sales, future mortgage insurer rescissions and other
potential
mortgage-related charges.
Fitch notes that while the announced provision will essentially
wipe out two
quarters of earnings, capital remains adequate relative to
similarly rated banks
and above management's long-term capital targets. At 3Q'13, FHN
had an estimated
Basel III capital equity tier 1 (CET1) of between 9.7% and 9.8%,
inclusive of
the mortgage repurchase reserve build, compared to management's
goal of between
8.0% and 9.0%. In order to build capital levels, management
announced that it
would be re-evaluating the continuation of its current share
repurchase program.
Fitch's expectation that FHN will be able to maintain capital at
reasonable
levels relative to its risk profile is incorporated in today's
affirmation and
maintenance of the Stable outlook.
Outside of the quarter's outsized charge, FHN's core business
lines have
maintained adequate performance relative to similarly rated
peers. The company's
core business lines generated an ROA of 80 bps during 3Q'13, in
line with prior
periods and within Fitch's expectations. Fitch anticipates that
core business
lines will continue to be profitable but likely somewhat
constrained given the
sustained low, short-term rate environment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR and VR
Fitch believes FHN's ratings are well-situated situated at
'BBB-' given core
business results and franchise strength. However, Fitch notes
that FHN is still
subject to elevated legal risk related to prior mortgage
practices. Outside of
loans sold to the GSEs, FHN is being investigated by the Housing
and Urban
Development (HUD) and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ)
relating to the
underwriting of FHA loans.
Furthermore, FHN originated and securitized $27 billion of PLS
between 2005 and
2008, and although the company has not received any repurchase
requests to date,
it is currently subject to six securitization-related lawsuits
and three
indemnification claims. The outcome and timing of these
lawsuits, as well as any
lawsuits FHN could be named apart of in the future, is presently
unclear and
thus not explicitly incorporated in FHN's ratings.
Fitch will continue to monitor and assess FHN's legal risk. To
the extent that
the company continues to need to take outsized charges that
result in material
capital deterioration, negative rating action could be taken.
Given continued expectations that core earnings will be in line
with similarly
rated peers, upward rating movement is unlikely over the near to
mid-term.
However, over the long term, to the extent that FHN is able to
maintain capital
at adequate levels, resolve existing mortgage-related legal risk
and improve
earnings performance, positive rating action could be taken.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATINGS SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
In Fitch's view, FHN is not considered systemically important
and therefore,
believes the probability of state support is unlikely.
Therefore, FHN's IDR and
VR do not incorporate any government support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by FHN, and
its subsidiaries
FTBNA and First Tennessee Capital II are all notched down from
FHN's VR of
'bbb-' in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's respective
non-performance and relative Loss Severity risk profiles, which
vary
considerably.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Given that subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by
FHN, and its
subsidiaries First Tennessee Bank, NA (FTBNA) and First
Tennessee Capital II are
all notched down from FHN's VR of 'bbb-', their ratings are
primarily sensitive
to any change in FHN's VR.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING
SENSITIVITIES
The ratings listed below factor in a high probability of support
from the parent
to its subsidiary. This reflects the fact that performing parent
banks have very
rarely allowed subsidiaries to default. It also considers the
high level of
integration, brand, management, financial and reputational
incentives to avoid
subsidiary defaults.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
First Horizon National Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Viability at 'bbb-'';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Senior at 'BBB-';
--Preferred stock at 'B';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
First Tennessee Bank, N.A.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Viability at 'bbb-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB';
--Short-term deposits at 'F3';
--Short-term debt at 'F3';
--Subordinated debt at 'BB+';
--Preferred stock at 'B';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
First Tennessee Capital II
--Preferred stock at 'B+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
James E. Moss
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3213
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
In addition to the source(s) of information identified in
Fitch's Master
Criteria, these actions were additionally informed by
information provided by
the companies.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Dec. 05,
2012).
--'Risk Radar' (Apr. 4, 2013);
--'U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates
Rise)' (June 18,
2013)
-'U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding (Diminishing QE
Effectiveness and
its Impact on Systemic Liquidity and Funding)' (Aug. 8, 2013);
--'U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions' -- When Will The
Catalysts Kick In? (July
11, 2013)
--'U.S. Banks -- Home Equity Reset Risk Hitting the Reset Button
in 2014' (April
29, 2013)
--'U.S. Banks: Rationalizing the Branch Network (Witness the
Incredible
Shrinking Branch Network)' (Sept. 17, 2012);
--'Treatment of Unrealized Losses in U.S. Bank Capital Rule
Proposal
(Pro-Cyclical Capital Policy to Create Greater Capital
Volatility for Banks)'
(Aug. 7, 2012);
--'Global Banks: FHFA Lawsuit Settlements (Cost of Settling
Looks More Expensive
after UBS)' (August 14, 2013)
--'U.S. Banks: Mortgage Representations and Warranties (Banks
Increase Reserves;
Uncertainty Remains)' (Aug. 20, 2012);
--'Private-Label Representation and Warranties' (July 27, 2011).
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.