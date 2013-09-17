(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/WARSAW, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
First Investment
Bank AD's (FIBank) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BB-' with a Stable
Outlook and Viability Rating (VR) at 'b-'. A full list of rating
actions is at
the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The affirmation of FIBank's IDRs are based on Fitch's view that
there continues
to be a moderate probability of support from the Bulgarian
authorities in case
of need, which is reflected in the Support Rating of '3' and
Support Rating
Floor (SRF) of 'BB-'. Bulgaria's Long-term foreign currency IDR
is 'BBB-' with a
Stable Outlook.
Fitch views the propensity of the Bulgarian authorities to
support FIBank as
quite strong due to the bank's systemically important bank
status, its almost
exclusively deposit funding and representations previously made
to the agency by
the Bulgarian authorities. At end-H113, FIBank was the
third-largest bank in
Bulgaria with a total assets market share of 8%, and the
second-largest retail
deposit taker with a 13% market share. Fitch does not expect any
changes in
terms of support as a result of the proposed acquisition of MKB
Unionbank (MKBU,
BBB+/Rating Watch Negative/b+), as the latter has a small market
share of 2%
(see 'Fitch: No Immediate Rating Actions Following FIBank's
Planned Acquisition
of MKBU' dated 23 August 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).
At the same time, Fitch believes the Bulgarian authorities have
sufficient
financial flexibility to support FIBank due to the country's low
government debt
and significant available fiscal reserves. FIBank's total
liabilities were equal
to a moderate 8.4% of GDP at end-2012, and 80% of FIBank's
customer accounts are
covered by deposit insurance, meaning that the bank's uninsured
liabilities,
with respect to which the authorities' would take the decision
on support,
comprised a low 23% of total liabilities (about 1.9% of GDP) at
end-H113.
Furthermore, 95% of these uninsured liabilities are customer
deposits, which
Fitch understands have been placed primarily by domestic
clients.
However, in Fitch's view, weaknesses in the bank's corporate
governance and
potentially high related party and relationship lending, could
result in
somewhat greater uncertainty about the authorities' readiness to
support the
bank in all circumstances.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
FIBank's IDRs, SR, SRF are sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions about
the availability of sovereign support for the bank. A downgrade
of the Bulgarian
sovereign rating would likely result in a downward revision of
the SRF and
therefore a downgrade of the Long-term IDR as it would indicate
Fitch's view of
a decline in the authorities' ability to provide support.
On 11 September 2013, Fitch outlined its approach to
incorporating support in
its bank ratings in light of evolving support dynamics for banks
worldwide (see
"The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks" and "Bank Support:
Likely Rating
Paths" , at www.fitchratings.com). FIBank's SRF and SR could
come under downward
pressure if Fitch concluded that potential sovereign support for
banks in
Bulgaria, as a member of the European Union, had materially
weakened relative to
its previous assessment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: VR
FIBank's VR reflects continued deterioration in asset quality
combined with weak
reserve coverage, pressuring capitalisation. The VR also
considers weaknesses in
corporate governance, potentially high related party and
relationship lending,
high loan concentrations and weak performance. On the other
hand, the VR also
considers FIBank's broad and stable to date deposit base.
FIBank's regulatory non-performing (NPL) ratio, increased to
12.2% at end-H113
compared with 5.8% at end-2011. This was mainly as a result of
large loans
becoming NPLs, emphasising the risks associated with the high
borrower
concentrations. Furthermore, reserve coverage of NPLs was low at
32% and only
increased to 39% if specific provisions (deducted from the
capital base
according to Bulgarian National Bank regulations) are added.
At end-H113, exposure to the largest 20 borrowers stood at a
significant 3.6x
Fitch core capital (FCC). Amortisation of these loans is very
limited, and some
borrowers have been granted additional facilities, further
increasing
concentrations. Within the largest borrowers, there are already
loans that are
classified as NPLs.
In Fitch's view, the risk of related party and relationship
lending is high,
given the two founding shareholders' interest in
capital-intensive projects in
the tourist industry, incomplete disclosure of the shareholder
structure, and
the quite high-risk nature of some loan exposures.
Unreserved NPLs and watch loans (H113: 4.5% of total loans)
equalled a very high
123% of FCC. In Fitch's view, this undermines the quality of
capital, while the
Tier 1 and total capital ratios, at 11.1% and 12.7%,
respectively, at end-H113,
were only slightly above the regulatory required and/or
recommended minimums.
Pre-impairment profit is moderate, supported only by sound fee
and commission
income. However, it is limited in terms of strengthening the
bank's solvency
through internal capital generation.
The VR is supported by FIBank's strong retail deposit franchise
and the absence
of refinancing risk. Liquid assets in unconsolidated accounts
(as per Bulgarian
National Bank definition which includes 100% of mandatory
reserves) were equal
to an adequate 26.6% of deposits at end-H113 (17.9% if mandatory
reserves are
excluded).
Fitch does not expect an impact on FIBank's VR from the
potential merger with
MKBU due to MKBU's moderate size (23% of FIBank's total assets
at end-2012) and
the limited difference between the two banks' VRs. However, the
acquisition
could be negative for FIBank's standalone profile if it results
in a significant
reduction in capital ratios or liquidity. The impact on these
metrics will
depend on the financial terms of the transaction, the details of
which have not
yet been made available to Fitch.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: VR
The VR could be downgraded further in case of continued
deterioration in
FIBank's loan performance and underlying asset quality,
resulting in increased
pressure on the bank's capitalisation. The VR could be upgraded
if the bank is
recapitalised. However, Fitch does not expect this given the
absence of equity
injections in recent years.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Banu Cartmell
Director
+44 20 3530 1109
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Agata Gryglewicz
Analyst
+48 22 330 6970
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 15
August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated December
2012 are available
at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
