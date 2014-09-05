(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Bulgaria-based First
Investment Bank AD's (FIBank) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BB-'
with a Negative Outlook and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'b-'. A
full list of
rating actions is available at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The Long-term IDR of FIBank is at its Support Rating Floor (SRF)
of 'BB-' and
reflects Fitch's view that as a domestically-owned systemically
important bank
in Bulgaria, extraordinary support from the Republic of Bulgaria
(BBB-/Stable)
may be available, if needed. This was evident in June 2014 when
the Bulgarian
authorities provided extraordinary liquidity support to FIBank,
following
significant deposit outflows at the bank.
Fitch views the propensity of the Bulgarian authorities to
provide extraordinary
support to FIBank as moderately strong due to the bank's
systemic importance,
particularly in terms of its funding profile, which consists
almost exclusively
of customer deposits. At end-1H14, FIBank was the third-largest
bank in
Bulgaria, and the second-largest retail deposit-taker.
However, in Fitch's view, weaknesses in the bank's corporate
governance could
result in somewhat greater uncertainty about the authorities'
readiness to
support the bank in all circumstances, including the provision
of capital
support in case of need.
The Negative Outlook on the Long-term IDRs reflects Fitch's view
that there is a
clear intention to reduce implicit state support for banks in
the EU. This is
demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and policy
initiatives, in
particular the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD) and the Single
Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks. Bulgaria, as a
member of the EU,
has stated that they will abide by the BRRD.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
FIBank's IDRs, SR, SRF are sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions about
the availability of extraordinary sovereign support for the
bank. In Fitch's
view, under BRRD, sovereign support is likely to weaken also for
systemically
important banks. Consequently, we expect to revise FIBank's SRF
to 'No Floor'
and downgrade its SR to '5' at some point by 1H15. This would,
in turn, likely
result in FIBank's Long-term IDR being downgraded to the level
of its VR at the
time.
FIBank's SRF and hence, its Long-term IDR, are also sensitive to
a downgrade of
the Bulgarian sovereign rating as it would indicate Fitch's view
of a decline in
the authorities' ability to provide support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: VR
FIBank's VR reflects weaknesses in corporate governance,
potentially high
related-party and relationship lending, weak asset quality and
tight
capitalisation. The recent deposit run suggests that customer
funding may not be
stable in all circumstances; however, liquidity is currently
satisfactory
following support from the Bulgarian authorities. Borrower
concentrations are
also high, at several times of the bank's Fitch core capital
(FCC). Amortisation
of these loans is limited, and some borrowers have been granted
additional
facilities, further increasing concentrations. Within the
largest borrowers,
there are a few which are classified as non-performing (NPLs).
FIBank's regulatory NPL ratio, although lower than the banking
system average of
18%, is still high, amounting to 12.1% at end-1H14. Low reserve
coverage at only
37% of NPLs, combined with the high borrower concentrations,
further increases
credit risks at FIBank. A further 5.4% of loans were classified
as being on
watch list at end-1H14.
Together, unreserved NPLs and watch-listed loans equalled a high
119% of FCC,
undermining the quality of its capital.
On 27 June 2014, FIBank was faced with a deposit run following
the failure of
KTB, Bulgaria's fourth-largest bank, and negative rumours about
FIBank. As a
result, with the approval of the European Commission, FIBank was
provided
liquidity support by the Bulgarian government, and the bank's
deposit base
stabilised. Fitch has been informed that a restructuring plan
drawn up as a
condition for the liquidity support focuses on improving the
stability of the
bank's deposits.
FIBank's FCC ratio at 11.1% at end-1H14 was the lowest among
domestic peers.
Regulatory Tier 1 and total capital ratios, at 14.2% and 15.5%,
respectively,
were supported by EUR100m of privately placed hybrid debt and
classified as Tier
1 capital by the Bulgarian National Bank. Pre-impairment profit
has been
moderate, notwithstanding sound fee and commission income,
meaning that
significant strengthening of the bank's solvency through
internal capital
generation is unlikely.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: VR
The VR could be downgraded in case of (i) further marked
deterioration in
FIBank's loan performance or underlying asset quality, resulting
in increased
pressure on the bank's capitalisation; or (ii) renewed and
sustained pressure on
the bank's liquidity, if this is not offset in a timely fashion
by external
liquidity support. Upside potential for the VR is limited.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB-', Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Banu Cartmell
Director
+44 20 3530 1109
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Agata Gryglewicz
Analyst
+48 22 330 6970
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
