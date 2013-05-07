(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Short-term IDR of First Republic Bank (FRC) at 'BBB+' and 'F2'. The Rating Outlook remains Positive. A complete list of ratings affected by this action follows at the end of this release. RATING ACTION RATIONALE The ratings affirmation reflects FRC's strong asset quality, solid earnings and improving revenue diversification. These strengths are balanced against earnings headwinds and a geographically concentrated loan portfolio with approximately 50% loans in the San Francisco area. Additionally, FRC operates with a loan to deposit ratio of 104%, which ranks among the highest of its rated peers. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VIABILITY RATINGS Asset quality is a primary ratings strength for the institution. FRC's loan book maintained very strong asset quality through the cycle as net charge-offs (NCOs) peaked at just 48bps in 2009. Fitch does not anticipate any material changes in asset quality in the near term. FRC are conservative underwriters and maintain a very high net worth clientele, which is a good recipe for consistent solid asset quality. FRC's primary lending product is jumbo residential loans. Approximately 60% of FRC's loan book is single family residential loans with an average 60% LTV credit score of 776 for loans originated in the last two years. FRC's earnings are solid and are at the high end of its rated peer group. First quarter 2013 return on average assets (ROAA) was 1.42% up from 1.29% for full year 2012 as provision cost decreased while gain on loan sales and fee income improved in the first quarter. However, Fitch expects FRC to face earnings headwinds in the near term from margin compression. Fitch believes GAAP net interest margin compression will be relatively greater at FRC than most comparably sized institutions due to the impacts from purchase accounting. However, core net interest margin compression has been in line with peers. Fitch views the acquisition of Luminous Capital, LLC favorably as it helps to diversify revenues and reduce reliance on spread income. Just 13% of revenues were derived from fee income in 2012. However, during first quarter 20% of revenues were derived from fee income sources. Fitch believes FRC has performed good due diligence and risk monitoring of its investment portfolio. However, FRC's investment portfolio has elevated yields and risk compared to its peers due to the amount of credit sensitive investments in the portfolio. The $4.0 billion investment portfolio is mostly comprised of municipal bonds which represent nearly two thirds of the portfolio. In addition, nearly 30% of the portfolio is comprised of CLOs and CMBS. With a TCE of 7.66%, FRC's capitalization is consistent with its current ratings. Fitch expects capital levels will remain solid in the medium term. FRC is technically in a de-novo bank and is required to maintain tier 1 leverage ratio of 8%. At March 31, 2013 Tier 1 Leverage ratio totaled 9.37%. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VIABILITY RATINGS Fitch expects that a Positive Ratings Outlook could occur within 12 - 18 months. Ratings could be upgraded if asset quality remains strong and the company's loan to deposit ratio does not continue to grow. Conversely, any meaningful deterioration to FRC's credit metrics could result in negative ratings action. In particular, FRC's ratings are most sensitive to the economies of New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles. RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - HYBRID SECURITIES Hybrid securities are sensitive to any change in FRC's viability rating (VR). Hybrid capital instruments issued by FRC are all notched down from FRC's VR of 'a-' in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative Loss Severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS FRC has a Support Ratings of '5' and Support Rating Floors of 'NF'. Fitch believes that they are not systemically important and therefore, the probability of support is unlikely. The IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any external support. RATING SENSITIVITIES - Support and Support Rating Floors Fitch does not anticipate changes to FRC's Support Ratings or Support Rating Floors given size and the lack of systemic importance of the institution. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Positive Outlook First Republic Bank --Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Positive --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb+'; --Long-term deposit at 'A-'; --Short-Term deposits at 'F2'; --Preferred stock at 'BB-'; --Support Floor 'NF'; --Support '5'. Contact: Primary Analyst Jaymin Berg, CPA Director +1-212-908-0368 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Julie Solar Senior Director +1-312-368-5472 Committee Chairperson Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1-212-908-0560 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Risk Radar' (April 04, 2013); --'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment' (April 23, 2013); --'U.S. Banks -- Home Equity Reset Risk Hitting the Reset Button in 2014' (April 29, 2013); --'U.S. Housing Finance GSEs: Where to from Here' (Feb. 28, 2013); --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10, 2012); --'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' (Dec. 05, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research Risk Radar - Global here U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 1Q13 here U.S. Banks -- Home Equity Reset Risk Hitting the Reset Button in 2014 here U.S. Housing Finance GSEs: Where to from Here here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.