(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and Short-term IDR of First Republic Bank (FRC) at
'BBB+' and 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook remains Positive. A complete list of ratings
affected by this
action follows at the end of this release.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The ratings affirmation reflects FRC's strong asset quality,
solid earnings and
improving revenue diversification. These strengths are balanced
against earnings
headwinds and a geographically concentrated loan portfolio with
approximately
50% loans in the San Francisco area. Additionally, FRC operates
with a loan to
deposit ratio of 104%, which ranks among the highest of its
rated peers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VIABILITY RATINGS
Asset quality is a primary ratings strength for the institution.
FRC's loan book
maintained very strong asset quality through the cycle as net
charge-offs (NCOs)
peaked at just 48bps in 2009. Fitch does not anticipate any
material changes in
asset quality in the near term. FRC are conservative
underwriters and maintain a
very high net worth clientele, which is a good recipe for
consistent solid asset
quality. FRC's primary lending product is jumbo residential
loans. Approximately
60% of FRC's loan book is single family residential loans with
an average 60%
LTV credit score of 776 for loans originated in the last two
years.
FRC's earnings are solid and are at the high end of its rated
peer group. First
quarter 2013 return on average assets (ROAA) was 1.42% up from
1.29% for full
year 2012 as provision cost decreased while gain on loan sales
and fee income
improved in the first quarter. However, Fitch expects FRC to
face earnings
headwinds in the near term from margin compression. Fitch
believes GAAP net
interest margin compression will be relatively greater at FRC
than most
comparably sized institutions due to the impacts from purchase
accounting.
However, core net interest margin compression has been in line
with peers.
Fitch views the acquisition of Luminous Capital, LLC favorably
as it helps to
diversify revenues and reduce reliance on spread income. Just
13% of revenues
were derived from fee income in 2012. However, during first
quarter 20% of
revenues were derived from fee income sources.
Fitch believes FRC has performed good due diligence and risk
monitoring of its
investment portfolio. However, FRC's investment portfolio has
elevated yields
and risk compared to its peers due to the amount of credit
sensitive investments
in the portfolio. The $4.0 billion investment portfolio is
mostly comprised of
municipal bonds which represent nearly two thirds of the
portfolio. In addition,
nearly 30% of the portfolio is comprised of CLOs and CMBS.
With a TCE of 7.66%, FRC's capitalization is consistent with its
current
ratings. Fitch expects capital levels will remain solid in the
medium term. FRC
is technically in a de-novo bank and is required to maintain
tier 1 leverage
ratio of 8%. At March 31, 2013 Tier 1 Leverage ratio totaled
9.37%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VIABILITY RATINGS
Fitch expects that a Positive Ratings Outlook could occur within
12 - 18 months.
Ratings could be upgraded if asset quality remains strong and
the company's loan
to deposit ratio does not continue to grow. Conversely, any
meaningful
deterioration to FRC's credit metrics could result in negative
ratings action.
In particular, FRC's ratings are most sensitive to the economies
of New York,
San Francisco and Los Angeles.
RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - HYBRID SECURITIES
Hybrid securities are sensitive to any change in FRC's viability
rating (VR).
Hybrid capital instruments issued by FRC are all notched down
from FRC's VR of
'a-' in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative Loss Severity risk profiles, which
vary
considerably.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
FRC has a Support Ratings of '5' and Support Rating Floors of
'NF'. Fitch
believes that they are not systemically important and therefore,
the probability
of support is unlikely. The IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
external
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Support and Support Rating Floors
Fitch does not anticipate changes to FRC's Support Ratings or
Support Rating
Floors given size and the lack of systemic importance of the
institution.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Positive Outlook
First Republic Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Positive
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb+';
--Long-term deposit at 'A-';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F2';
--Preferred stock at 'BB-';
--Support Floor 'NF';
--Support '5'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
