(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed five Georgian
banks'
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Viability Ratings
(VRs). The banks
are Bank of Georgia (BoG), TBC Bank (TBC), ProCredit Bank
(Georgia) (PCBG) , JSC
Liberty Bank (LB) and Basisbank (BB). The Outlooks on the banks'
Long-term IDRs
are Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the
end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: VRS OF ALL BANKS, BoG's, TBC's, LB's and
BB's IDRs, BoG's
SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of BoG's, TBC's, PCBG's, LB's and BB's VRs, and
(with the
exception of PCBG) their Long-term IDRs with a Stable Outlook,
reflects their
generally robust capitalisation, ample liquidity and still sound
financial
metrics notwithstanding a challenging operating environment in
Georgia. Unlike
the other four banks whose IDRs are a reflection of their
intrinsic strength,
PCBG's Long-term IDR is driven by institutional support.
The banks' asset quality ratios remain reasonable, with
non-performing loan
ratios (NPLs, loans overdue by 90 days) ranging from 1% to 5% of
gross loans and
restructured loans also moderate. Fitch views the banks'
near-term prospects as
mildly positive, given the agency's forecast of 5% GDP growth
for the Georgian
economy in 2014, rising to 5.5% in 2015. This should support
banks' internal
capital generation capacity and asset quality notwithstanding
margin pressure
from competition. Margins should remain reasonably wide in the
medium term,
supported by growth in higher-margin lending and funding cost
optimisation.
However, asset quality is likely to remain key to banks'
performance through the
cycle.
Capital levels remain moderate to high, as reflected in Fitch
core capital
(FCC)/weighted risks ratios that span a broad range, from 13%
at LB to a high
34% (BB) at end-2013. Liquidity is also robust, underpinned by
high levels of
liquid assets on the balance sheet, which provide the banks with
a solid buffer
to absorb unexpected funding outflows. In addition, refinancing
risk is
generally limited, reflecting typically moderate levels of
wholesale funding
(which, moreover, typically rely largely on facilities from
international
financial institutions (IFIs)) and granular, well-spread funding
maturities. The
exception is BoG's eurobond issue, which matures in 2017 and is
significant
relative to the bank's non-equity funding (13.5%).
Nevertheless, the banks' current levels of capitalisation remain
warranted given
the fairly high- risk operating environment, the cyclical
performance of both
the economy and the banks and the banks' expansion into the
potentially risky
retail, micro and SME loan segments. There is also a risk that
competition could
lead to a weakening of banks' underwriting standards and asset
quality ratios.
Georgia's banking sector is highly dollarised, exposing the
banks to exchange
rate risk. Given this, with the exception of LB, capital ratios
should be viewed
in light of high levels of foreign currency (FC) lending, which
would expose
them to indirect credit risks if there is a sharp depreciation
of the local
currency. To an extent, this risk is already captured in the
banks' regulatory
capital ratios, which in some cases are fairly tight, as the
National Bank of
Georgia requires that banks apply up to a 175% risk-weighting to
FC loans. Fixed
and foreclosed assets also reduce the banks' level of free
capital, although the
banks are generally reducing foreclosed assets through asset
sales.
BoG's and TBC's 'bb-' VRs are further supported by their
well-established and
dominant franchises At end-2013, the two banks (on a
consolidated basis)
accounted for almost 60% of sector assets. The equalisation of
PCBG's VR with
those of BoG and TBC, notwithstanding PCBG's significantly
smaller size,
reflects the bank's superior track record of asset quality
through the cycle,
solid performance, robust corporate governance and fairly
conservative risk
management, resulting from its participation in the ProCredit
group of banks.
LB's VR of 'b' reflects its pressured capitalisation and weak
loss absorption
capacity, particularly in light of its fairly aggressive loan
growth strategy.
It also considers concentration and volatility in the funding
base resulting
from significant government, municipal and corporate funding.
High funding
costs, in part connected to the latter, also weigh on
performance, as does weak
cost efficiency (cost/income ratio of 87% in 2013) resulting
from LB's smaller
scale and substantial branch network. However, this is balanced
by the bank's
niche franchise as the payment agent for the distribution of
social payments and
a low level of FC-denominated loans in the loan portfolio.
BB's 'b' VR is constrained by the bank's small size, currently
limited franchise
and short track record as a member of the Chinese Hualing Group.
Positively, the
rating also reflects the bank's solid capital ratios and sound
asset quality to
date. However, based on the bank's growth targets, Fitch
estimates that BB's
capital ratios will fall to levels more in line with those of
its peers by 2017.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: BOG's, TBC's AND LB's SUPPORT RATINGS AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The affirmation of BoG's, TBC's and LB's '4' Support Ratings and
'B' Support
Rating Floors (SRFs) reflects Fitch's view of the limited
probability of support
being available from the Georgian government. At the same time,
the Support
Ratings and SRFs are constrained by the potentially limited
ability of the
authorities to provide support.
In Fitch's view, the authorities would likely have a high
propensity to support
BoG and TBC in light of the banks' systemic importance, and LB
given its social
function as the country's primary distributor of pensions and
social benefits.
LB's Support Rating and SRF also consider the support made
available to the bank
in 2009.
Support for TBC is also possible from its IFI shareholders,
which together hold
a 56% stake in the bank. However, some doubt remains over the
readiness and
ability of the IFI shareholders to provide coordinated and
timely support in
case of need, particularly given their potential exit from the
shareholder
structure, starting with the bank's pending IPO.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: PCBG'S IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
The affirmation of PCBG's Long-term IDRs at 'BB', one notch
above the sovereign
rating (BB-/Stable), and Support Rating at '3' reflects Fitch's
view of the
moderate probability of support from the bank's 100%
shareholder, ProCredit
Holding AG & Co. KGaA (BBB-/Stable). Fitch views the propensity
of PCH to
provide support as high, but PCBG's ability to receive and
utilise this support
could be restricted by transfer and convertibility restrictions,
as reflected in
Georgia's Country Ceiling of 'BB'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: VRS OF ALL BANKS
An upgrade of the VRs of BoG, TBC and PCBG, and hence of the
Long-term IDRs of
BoG and TBC, would be contingent on a sovereign upgrade, a
favourable economic
backdrop, a marked reduction in FC lending and still strong bank
financial
metrics. This would be manifested in continued sound asset
quality ratios,
notwithstanding increasing competition and the banks' fairly
rapid planned
growth.
LB's VR, and hence its Long-term IDR, could be upgraded in case
of a
strengthening of the bank's capitalisation. Both LB's and BB's
VRs, and hence
also their IDRs, woud benefit from a proven track record in
managing the credit
risks associated with fairly rapid growth, an extended track
record of
profitable growth and, in the case of BB, also a strengthening
of the bank's
franchise.
Conversely, a marked deterioration in the operating environment
leading to a
sovereign downgrade, would put downward pressure on each of the
banks' VRs. A
material weakening of asset quality ratios would also be
negative for the VRs,
particularly if Fitch considers it indicative of a weakening of
underwriting
standards.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: BOG's, TBC's AND LB's SUPPORT RATINGS AND
SRFS
Fitch does not expect any change to BoG's, LB's or TBC's Support
Ratings or SRFs
given the Stable Outlook on Georgia's sovereign rating. However,
any changes in
the sovereign ratings could result in revisions of the SRFs. Any
change in
Fitch's view of support available to PCBG from PCH, or in the
Georgian Country
Ceiling, would likely result in a change to PCBG's Long-term
IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bank of Georgia
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB-';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at 4
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB-'
TBC Bank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
ProCredit Bank (Georgia)
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
JSC Liberty Bank
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
JSC Basisbank
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No floor'
