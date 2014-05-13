(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS),
Banca Nazionale
del Lavoro (BNL), Intesa Sanpaolo (IntesaSP), UBI Banca (UBI)
and UniCredit. The
Outlooks on BNL's and IntesaSP's Long-term IDRs have been
revised to Stable from
Negative. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs of MPS, UBI and
UniCredit are
Negative.
The affirmations follow a periodic review of the five banking
groups. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
MPS
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF
MPS's Long-term IDR is at its Support Rating Floor (SRF) and is
currently based
on Fitch's expectation that support would be highly likely to be
provided from
the Italian authorities, should it be required. This is because
of MPS's
systemic importance domestically and the amount of government
hybrid capital
received to date.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT
MPS's IDRs are driven by the bank's SRF. As a result, the
ratings are sensitive
to a weakening of Fitch's assumptions around the ability or
propensity of Italy
to provide timely support to the bank.
The Negative Outlook reflects that a downward revision of the
SRF would result
in downgrades of the IDRs and senior debt ratings to the level
of the bank's
Viability Rating (VR), unless mitigating factors arise in the
meantime. These
could include an upgrade of MPS's VR to the level of the bank's
current SRF, the
existence of large buffers of junior debt or corporate actions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
MPS's 'ccc' VR reflects the bank's weak capitalisation in the
absence of the
government hybrid capital received. It also considers a possible
full or partial
nationalisation of the bank, despite this possibility having
become more
unlikely since the last review of MPS's ratings in November
2013, given the
recently improved investor preference towards Italian banks,
including MPS. A
number of international institutional shareholders recently
acquired sizeable
minority stakes in the bank and Fitch expects them to take part
in MPS's
imminent capital increase and retain their stakes in the medium
term.
MPS's VR also reflects its weak profitability and asset quality.
MPS reported a
EUR1.4bn net loss for 2013, which included nearly EUR3.2bn loan
impairment
charges and a net loss of EUR174m for 1Q14. Asset quality is
weak with a gross
impaired loans/total loans ratio equal to a high 21.5% at
end-2013. MPS's
end-2013 Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio, which excludes
government hybrid
capital, was weak at around 5%. Fitch eligible capital (FEC),
which includes the
EUR4.1bn government hybrid capital received, was 10.4% at
end-2013, which Fitch
considers low given the high volume of unreserved impaired
loans.
More positively, in 1Q14 MPS returned to the public
institutional market for the
first time since September 2012 with a EUR1bn senior unsecured
issuance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Fitch expects to review MPS's ratings after it achieves its
planned capital
increase, currently expected to take place in June 2014. The
capital increase
could total EUR5bn, if it is agreed by its EGM in late May. So
far, the bank
received approval from its EGM (in late December 2013) to raise
up to EUR3bn.
The bank has entered into a pre-underwriting agreement to ensure
the success of
the capital increase. The resources raised through the
transaction would allow
the bank to partly repay the government hybrid capital and
maintain a cushion to
absorb any additional capital requirement that might result from
the European
Central Bank (ECB) transparency exercise. The bank estimates its
fully-loaded
Basel 3 CET1 (FLB3) ratio based on end-2013 numbers is 11.3%.
MPS's VR is primarily sensitive to the success of its announced
capital increase
of EUR5bn. The successful completion of the planned capital
increase would make
it possible for the bank's VR to be upgraded.
Should the new capital not be raised, the government hybrid
capital would likely
be converted into common shares, which would mean that the
Italian state would
own a significant stake in MPS. However, an unexpected need of
additional
government support to avoid a failure would indicate the bank's
non-viability
and MPS's VR would likely be downgraded to 'f'. Fitch considers
this scenario
currently less likely given the recently improved investor
sentiment towards the
bank.
IntesaSP
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND VR
IntesaSP's IDRs are based on its VR and reflect its sound
capitalisation, solid
funding in the current market context, and its leading domestic
franchise, which
generated resilient pre-impairment operating profits throughout
the crisis.
According to Fitch's reclassifications, the bank posted a small
operating loss
in 2013 driven by over EUR7bn loan impairment charges. The
significant charges
reflect the bank's effort to strengthen cash coverage against
impaired exposures
ahead of the ECB's asset quality review this year and to be
prepared for any
economic recovery. However, IntesaSP's operating profitability
has been more
resilient than many of its domestic peers throughout the crisis,
despite the
difficulties all Italian banks have in making their domestic
commercial
activities sufficiently profitable.
IntesaSP's VR is underpinned by its sound capitalisation with a
core Tier 1
ratio and a FLB3 ratio of 11.3% and 12.3%, respectively, which
compares well
with international peers. Liquidity has also remained sound,
stable and
conservatively managed during 2013.
The bank's funding sources are adequately diversified. The bank
estimated a
Basel III NSFR and LCR well above regulatory minimum at
end-2013. IntesaSP's
capability to issue securities in the wholesale market has
remained strong to
date while central bank funding utilisation decreased over 2013
and by year-end
was entirely in the form of main refinancing operations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND VR
IntesaSP's IDR is sensitive to movements in its VR. The revision
of its Outlook
to Stable from Negative reflects the rating action on Italy's
sovereign rating
(see 'Fitch Revises Italy's Outlook to Stable, Affirms at 'BBB+'
dated 25 April
2014 at www.fitchratings.com.).
Fitch considers IntesaSP's credit profile to be closely linked
to the
sovereign's and the operating environment in Italy, where the
bulk of the
group's operations are located. As a result IntesaSP would be
sensitive to a
downgrade of the sovereign rating, which would result in a
downgrade of the
bank's VR and Long-term IDR, although given the Stable Outlook,
this is
currently unlikely.
Fitch expects the bank's profitability and asset quality to
stabilise throughout
2014. Any material erosion of the bank's capitalisation, could
lead to a
downgrade of its VR. Similarly, any significant unexpected
deterioration in
liquidity could result in a downgrade.
UBI
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND VR
UBI's IDRs are based on its VR and reflect its sound
capitalisation, stable
funding and liquidity, impaired loans that are lower than peers
and sound
franchise. The ratings also reflect continued pressure on
operating
profitability and asset quality deterioration.
UBI's FCC ratio of 12.8% at end-2013 and its estimated FLB3
ratio of above 10%
indicate a comfortable capital position.
UBI's impaired loans have risen materially over the past four
years but remain
better than the average in Italy, reflecting its operations in
wealthy northern
Italy and its adequate underwriting policies. Gross impaired
loans reached a
high 11.6% of gross loans at end-2013, largely originating from
corporate and
SME exposures. The relatively low coverage of impaired loans
reflects the
group's lending composition, predominantly long-term loans
backed by collateral,
low loan-to-value ratios and the bank's more active write-off
practices.
However, exposure to material decreases in collateral values is
a risk.
UBI's operating profitability remains under pressure, having
reported a weak
operating ROAE of 1.25% in 2013. Profitability is dampened by
low net interest
income resulting from low interest rates, weak lending volumes,
and the bank's
difficulties in repricing its lending given the structure of its
portfolio,
which is primarily long term. UBI's efficiency has improved,
mainly due to
headcount reductions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND VR
UBI's Long-term IDR is based on its VR, and therefore a
downgrade of its VR
would result in a downgrade of its Long-term IDR. The Outlook on
its Long-term
IDR is Negative as Fitch expects that unless earnings and asset
quality improve
significantly, the Long-term IDR could be downgraded. The bank's
ratings could
also come under pressure if capital was eroded by material
losses or
acquisitions, events that are currently not factored into the
ratings.
UBI's IDR is at the same level as the sovereign. A downgrade of
the sovereign
would likely result in a downgrade of UBI's VR and IDRs as Fitch
considers the
bank's credit profile closely linked to the sovereign's and to
the operating
environment in Italy.
UniCredit
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
UniCredit's IDRs are based on its VR and are underpinned by its
broad
international franchise, diversified funding profile, still
acceptable
capitalisation even after the reported loss of nearly EUR14bn
for 2013 and plans
to operate with an adequate 10% FLB3 ratio in the long term.
The VR takes into account UniCredit's underperforming Italian
franchise,
exposure to developing countries where political risk is
relevant and volatility
has recently increased, below-average asset quality,
particularly in Italy, as
well as significantly reduced underlying credit quality risks as
the bank was
more rigorous than many peers in increasing provisions for its
problem
exposures. Strongly increased coverage ratios of impaired loans
have reduced the
group's vulnerability to collateral values and the bank is
actively managing its
impaired loans exposure. The VR also takes into account the
challenges facing
the bank's pan-European business model in light of increasing
regulatory
scrutiny of cross-border funding and capital flows.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
The Negative Outlook on UniCredit's IDR reflects the challenges
the bank faces
in improving its profitability, notably in its Italian home
market. The bank's
IDRs and VR are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions
around the
development of UniCredit's profitability and asset quality,
notably in Italy.
Fitch expects LICs to have peaked in 2013.
UniCredit's IDRs and VR are sensitive to Fitch's assumptions
regarding the risk
profile and profitability of its significant foreign operations,
which to date
have been supportive of the ratings given the weak operating
environment in
Italy. These foreign subsidiaries have shown significant
dividend payment
potential and sound internal capital generation. However, for
some, the local
operating environment has recently become more volatile.
Progress towards banking union in the eurozone, ensuring
improved capital and
funding fungibility, is supportive of UniCredit's VR.
As a result of its international diversification, UniCredit's
risk profile is
somewhat less correlated with the sovereign's risk profile than
its domestic
peers. Depending on the interplay between domestic performance
and benefits from
its international presence, UniCredit could potentially be rated
one notch above
Italy's sovereign. However, at the moment, the weakness of its
Italian
operations and the heightened volatility at some of its larger
international
operations, notably Russia and Turkey, means that the Outlook on
UniCredit's IDR
remains Negative. A return to sustainable profitability for the
group and for
its Italian operations, given their importance to UniCredit's
business model,
would be necessary for the Outlook to be revised to Stable.
Conversely, should the risk profile and notably the
profitability of the bank's
activities in Germany (UniCredit Bank AG, which consolidated
much of UniCredit's
corporate and investment banking, A+/Negative/a-), Austria and
CEE (UniCredit
Bank Austria AG, which consolidates UniCredit's CEE activities
except Poland;
A/Negative/bbb+) and Poland (Bank Pekao SA; A-/Stable/a-)
worsen, this could be
negative for UniCredit's ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES -SUPPORT RATINGS AND
SRFs -
INTESASP, UNICREDIT, UBI BANCA AND MPS.
The 'BBB' SRFs of IntesaSp, UniCredit, UBI Banca and MPS reflect
Fitch's opinion
that the Italian authorities show a high propensity to support
the country's
largest banks given their domestic systemic importance.
The ratings are sensitive to a weakening in Fitch's assumptions
around either
the ability or propensity of Italy to provide timely support.
Of these, the greatest sensitivity is to a weakening of support
propensity in
respect of further progress being made in addressing both the
legislative and
the practical impediments to effective bank resolution. In the
EU, where the
extent of existing legislative powers and the practical
complexity of applying
resolution tools vary by country, this will mainly occur through
national
implementation of the provisions of the Bank Recovery and
Resolution Directive.
In Banking Union countries, including Italy, the Single
Supervisory Mechanism
will reduce national influence over supervision and licensing
decisions in
favour of the ECB. While still involving multiple parties in
resolution
decisions, the SRM will also result in a dilution of national
influence over
resolution decisions.
Overall, Fitch's base case is that sufficient progress is likely
to have been
made for large Italian banks' SRs to be downgraded to '5' and
SRFs to be revised
downwards to 'No Floor' within the next one to two years. At
this stage, this is
likely to be later in 2014 or in 1H15, but this could change.
The timing will be
influenced by Fitch's continuing analysis of progress made on
bank resolution
and could also be influenced by idiosyncratic events.
The Italian state's ability to provide timely support to the
banks is dependent
upon its creditworthiness, reflected in its Long-term IDR of
'BBB+' with a
Stable Outlook. A downgrade of Italy's sovereign rating would
reflect a weakened
ability of the state to provide support and therefore likely
result in the
downward revision of large Italian banks' SRFs.
BNL
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND SR
BNL's IDRs and Support Rating (SR) reflect institutional support
from its
parent, BNP Paribas (A+/Stable). Fitch considers BNL as core to
BNP Paribas'
strategy as Italy remains a home market for the French group.
BNL's IDRs and SR
are also capped at one notch above Italy's sovereign rating, in
line with
Fitch's criteria for "Rating Financial Institutions Above the
Sovereign". This
reflects the agency's view that BNP Paribas' propensity and
ability to support
BNL is linked to the operating environment in Italy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs SENIOR DEBT and SR
BNL's IDRs and SR are sensitive to changes in BNP Paribas'
ability and
propensity to provide support to its subsidiary, and to changes
in Italy's
sovereign rating. The revision of the Outlook to Stable from
Negative reflects
the rating action on Italy's sovereign rating.
BNP Paribas' ability to support BNL is indicated by its
Long-term IDRs. A
downgrade of BNP Paribas' IDRs would only affect BNL's IDRs and
SR if the
parent's Long-term IDR was downgraded by more than two notches
as BNL's
Long-term IDR is currently constrained by Italy's sovereign
rating. A reduction
in BNL's strategic importance for its parent, which Fitch
currently does not
expect, would also place the IDRs and SR under pressure. BNL's
Short-term IDR
would come under pressure if there were signs of weakening
short-term liquidity
support from its parent, which Fitch currently does not expect.
Given the
current notching Fitch applies between BNL's IDR and Italy's
sovereign rating,
BNL's IDRs and SR would also be sensitive to a downgrade of
Italy's rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
BNL's 'bbb-' VR reflects BNL's only acceptable capitalisation
with an FCC/RWA
ratio of 8.3% at end-2013, in the context of a high impaired
loan ratio and
weakened performance. Despite the sale of a significant stock of
doubtful loans
to the parent bank in 1H13, BNL's gross impaired loan ratio
remained high at
nearly 14% at end-2013, and Fitch expects some further
deterioration throughout
2014. BNL's liquidity, which benefits from ordinary support from
its parent,
remains sound and market risk exposure is low.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
BNP Paribas has committed to keeping BNL well capitalised.
However, BNL's VR
would come under pressure if losses at the bank materially
eroded capitalisation
and BNP Paribas' capitalisation targets were not met.
BNL's VR would also come under pressure if the increase in
impaired loans
accelerates more than currently expected in the coming quarters
or if the bank
does not maintain its adequate loan impairment allowance
coverage of impaired
loans (doubtful and watchlist loans), which stood at 53.8% at
end-2013 and
compared well with peers.
Fitch considers an upgrade of BNL's VR unlikely in the near
future. It would
require an improvement in capitalisation and operating
profitability, which
would require a material improvement in the bank's operating
environment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES (ALL BANKS)
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by the banks
are all notched
down from their VRs, or from the VR of their parent if the
issuer has no VR, in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which
vary
considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any
change in the VRs,
which drive the ratings.
The ratings of MPS's Upper Tier 2 and Tier 1 instruments and
preferred
securities reflect Fitch's opinion that non-performance risk in
the form of
non-payment of coupons is high. The receipt of state aid means
that if it
reports a net loss, MPS will be obliged not to make coupon
payments where the
terms of the instruments allow for non-payment.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES
IntesaSP's Italian subsidiaries' ratings, Banca IMI and Cassa di
Risparmio di
Firenze, reflect Fitch's view of the core function of these
subsidiaries in the
group. As their ratings are based on their parent's Long-term
IDR, they are
sensitive to changes in IntesaSP's propensity to provide
support, which Fitch
does not expect, and to changes in the parent's Long-term IDR.
UniCredit's and IntesaSP's foreign subsidiaries are not affected
by this rating
action.
The rating actions are as follows:
MPS:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
VR: affirmed at 'ccc'
SR: affirmed at '2'
SRF: affirmed at 'BBB'
Debt issuance programme (senior debt): affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
State Guaranteed Notes (IT0004804362): affirmed at 'BBB+'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'CC'
Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'C'
Preferred stock and Tier 1 notes: affirmed at 'C'
BNL:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
VR: affirmed at 'bbb-'
SR: affirmed at '1'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'A-'
IntesaSP
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Stable
from Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
VR: affirmed at 'bbb+'
SR: affirmed at '2'
SRF: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior debt (including debt issuance programmes and guaranteed
notes): Long-term
rating affirmed at 'BBB+'; Short-term rating affirmed at 'F2'
Commercial paper/certificate of deposit programmes: affirmed at
'F2'
Senior market-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB+emr'
Subordinated lower Tier II debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Subordinated upper Tier II debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BB'
Cassa di Risparmio di Firenze:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Stable
from Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
SR: affirmed at '2'
Senior debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at 'BBB+'
Banca IMI S.p.A.:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Stable
from Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
SR: affirmed at '2'
Senior debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at 'BBB+'
Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Ireland plc (no issuer ratings assigned):
Commercial Paper/Short-term debt affirmed at 'F2'
Senior unsecured debt (guaranteed by Intesa Sanpaolo, including
programme
ratings): affirmed at 'BBB+'
Societe Europeenne de Banque SA (no issuer ratings assigned):
Commercial Paper and Short-term debt (guaranteed by Intesa
Sanpaolo): affirmed
at 'F2'
Senior unsecured debt (guaranteed by Intesa Sanpaolo): affirmed
at 'BBB+'
Intesa Funding LLC (no issuer ratings assigned):
US Commercial Paper Programme: affirmed at 'F2'
UBI:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
VR: affirmed at 'bbb+'
SR: affirmed at '2'
SRF: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at 'BBB+'
UBI Banca International S.A. (no issuer ratings assigned):
Commercial paper/certificate of deposit programmes: affirmed at
'F2'
UniCredit S.p.A.:
Long Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
VR: affirmed at 'bbb+'
SR: affirmed at '2'
SRF: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Guaranteed senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Market-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB+emr'
Lower Tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'BBB'
Upper Tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'BB+'
Preferred stock: affirmed at 'BB'
Additional Tier 1 Capital Notes: affirmed at 'BB-'
UniCredit Bank (Ireland) p.l.c. (no issuer ratings assigned):
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'/F2
Guaranteed senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'
UniCredit International Bank (Luxembourg) S.A. (no issuer
ratings assigned):
Guaranteed senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'
