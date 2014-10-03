(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed five
U.S. captive
finance companies (captives). The rating action follows the
affirmation of each
captive's corporate parent rating in a portfolio review on Sept.
30, 2014 and
Oct. 1, 2014. A link to the corporate portfolio review follows
at the end of
this release.
Fitch has affirmed the following Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs): Boeing
Capital Corporation (BCC) at 'A', Caterpillar Financial Services
Corporation
(CFSC) at 'A', Ford Motor Credit Company LLC (Ford Credit) and
its affiliates at
'BBB-', General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GMF) and its
affiliates at
'BB+', and Harley-Davidson Financial Services, Inc. (HDFS) at
'A'. The Rating
Outlooks for BCC, CFSC, and HDFS remain Stable, whereas the
Rating Outlooks for
Ford Credit and GMF remain Positive. A full list of rating
actions follows the
end of the press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Parent Rating Linkage
Fitch considers each captive 'core' to its respective parent,
due to strong
operational/financial integration, including support agreements
in place between
each parent and its captive, and the critical function each
captive plays in
achieving parent's objectives. These characteristics and Fitch's
core
designation result in equalization of the ratings between the
parents and their
captives. Captives also continue to be the dominant issuer of
debt relative to
their manufacturing parents due to the balance-sheet intensive
lending nature of
their business. For instance, captives covered in this review,
on average,
accounted for 67% of the consolidated parent company reported
debt levels.
Rise in Short-Term Debt
After sharp declines in captives' usage of short-term debt
post-crisis, issuance
of short-term debt such as commercial paper (CP) is increasing,
with the
proportion of short-term debt to total debt for some captives
approaching
pre-crisis levels. However, short-term debt remained below 20%
of total debt in
second quarter 2014 (2Q'14) for captives covered in this review.
Fitch believes
that a reasonable level of short-term debt is manageable for
captives who have
relatively shorter-dated assets and maintain appropriate back-up
committed
liquidity facilities. However, a material increase from current
levels could
adversely impact parent and captive ratings.
Lending Growth Continues
Lending growth in captives' portfolios continued in 2014 driven
by increased
demand from a gradually improving global economy, improved
supply of liquidity
in funding markets, and slight loosening in lending standards.
Average portfolio
growth for the captives in this review (excluding GMF, which
experienced
significant growth due to an acquisition) was a healthy 3.0% in
2013 and 0.9% in
2Q'14. Fitch expects similar trends will continue to drive
portfolio growth for
the rest of 2014 and 2015.
Competition Expected to Increase
Fitch expects the captive landscape to get more competitive as
banks increase
their focus in growth areas such as auto finance and equipment
finance, which
will likely put pressure on pricing/margins and may lead to
further loosening of
lending standards. Outsized growth rates that results in
deteriorating credit
quality would be viewed negatively by Fitch.
Normalizing Asset Quality
The benign credit environment in the U.S. has continued to
benefit both consumer
and commercial captives. Most captives reported net losses and
delinquencies at
or near historical troughs in 2013. However, Fitch believes that
asset quality
improvement has run its course and expects metrics to normalize
as increased
competition pressures underwriting standards, rising rates
increase borrowers'
debt service burden, and used vehicle/equipment values continue
to moderate,
impacting recoveries. Average credit loss rates for captives in
this review
increased modestly to 0.71% in 2Q'14, from 0.63% in 2Q'13.
Still, loss rates and
delinquencies remain well below pre-crisis levels which should
support solid
credit performance in 2H'14 and 2015.
Healthy Profitability Levels
Profitability remained strong for the captive group with average
pre-tax profit
margins of 29.3% in 2Q'14 driven by higher financing revenues,
relatively lower
credit losses and lower borrowing costs. Fitch expects
profitability to
normalize in 2H'14 and 2015 as the industry faces headwinds from
tighter pricing
due to increased competition, higher provision expense from
normalizing credit
performance, and increased funding costs in a rising rate
environment.
Slight Increase in Leverage
Average leverage for the captives covered in this review
increased just over
half a turn to 6.6x at 2Q'14, compared to 6.0x at year-end 2013,
driven by
higher average dividend distributions to parents. Leverage has
increased from
post-crisis lows and for some captives is approaching pre-crisis
levels.
Captives' discretion over dividend payments, which can be dialed
back or
curtailed in times of stress, somewhat mitigates this concern.
Robust Funding Access
Funding access in both secured and unsecured wholesale funding
markets has
remained robust as investors continue to seek incremental yields
in a
persistently low interest rate environment. Most captives have
taken advantage
of these conditions to lengthen their overall debt maturity
profile, despite the
increased use of CP. A potential increase in interest rates
could dampen
origination volumes, increase borrowing costs and pressure
profit margins, but
depending on the type of asset financed, captives should be able
to pass on
these costs to customers, albeit with a lag.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch expects ratings on captives that are considered core to
move in tandem
with the ratings of their respective parent. Fitch does not
envision a scenario
where a captive would be rated higher than its parent. That
said, a material
increase in leverage, an inability to access funding for an
extended period of
time, and/or significant deterioration in the credit quality of
the underlying
loan and lease portfolio for a captive, could become restraining
factors on the
respective parent's ratings.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Boeing Capital Corporation:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A; Outlook Stable;
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A'.
Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior unsecured bank credit facilities at 'A';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--CP at 'F1'.
Caterpillar Financial Australia Limited
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--CP at 'F1'.
Caterpillar International Finance Limited
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Senior unsecured bank credit facilities at 'A';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A'.
Caterpillar Finance Corporation (CFC)
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior unsecured bank credit facilities at 'A'.
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive;
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Senior shelf at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB-';
--Commercial paper (CP) at 'F3'.
Ford Credit Europe Bank Plc
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive;
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB-';
--CP at 'F3';
--Short-term deposits at 'F3'.
Ford Capital B.V.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive;
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB-'.
Ford Credit Canada Ltd.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive;
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB-';
--CP at 'F3'.
Ford Credit Australia Ltd.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive;
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--CP at 'F3'.
Ford Credit de Mexico, S.A. de C.V.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'.; Outlook Positive;
Ford Credit Co. S.A. de C.V.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive;
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB-'.
Ford Motor Credit Co. of New Zealand Ltd.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive;
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB-';
--CP at 'F3'.
Ford Motor Credit Co. of Puerto Rico, Inc.
--Short-term IDR at 'F3'.
Ford Holdings, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive;
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB-'.
General Motors Financial Company Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Positive;
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BB+';
--Euro Medium-Term Note Programme at 'BB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'B'.
GMAC Bank GmbH
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Positive;
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Commercial paper at 'B';
GMAC (UK) Plc
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Positive;
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term debt at 'B'.
General Motors Financial International B.V.
--Long-term IDR 'BB+'; Outlook Positive;
-- Euro Medium Term Note Programme at 'BB+'.
HDFS
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior unsecured rating at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper rating at 'F1'.
Harley-Davidson Funding Corp. (HDFC)
--Senior unsecured rating at 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst (Ford Credit and GMF)
Mohak Rao
Director
+1-212-908-0559
Fitch Ratings Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Primary Analyst (BCC, CFSC, and HDFS)
Johann Juan
Director
+1-312-368-3339
Secondary Analyst (Ford Credit, GMF, BCC, CFSC, and HDFS)
Richard Wilusz
Associate Director
+1-312-368-5459
Committee Chairperson
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9121
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
-- Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Jan. 31,
2014);
-- Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria (Dec. 11, 2012);
-- Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies (Aug. 10, 2012).
--Fitch Affirms 12 U.S. Automotive and Capital Goods Companies'
Ratings (Oct. 1,
2014)
--U.S. Auto Asset Quality Review: 2Q14 (August 2014)
--Captive Finance Companies: 2013 Review - Strong Performance
Faces Emerging
Headwinds (May 2014)
--Nonbank Financial Institution Interest Rate Sensitivity
(January 2014)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Nonbank Financial Institution Interest Rate Sensitivity
here
Captive Finance Companies: 2013 Review (Strong Performance Faces
Emerging
Headwinds)
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.