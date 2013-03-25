(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of Fleet
Capital Trust V at 'BB' based on a press release that affirmed
the ratings of
the ultimate parent, Bank of America (BAC), on Oct. 10, 2012.
Due to a technical
reason Fleet Capital Trust V's ratings were left off the
original press release.
Fitch affirms the following:
--Fleet Capital Trust V at 'BB'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Joseph S. Scott
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0624
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Christopher D. Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 4540 1075
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Securities Firms Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis' (July 09,
2012);
--'U.S. Banks - Sovereign Support - When Does it End' (Dec. 15,
2011).
