June 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Florentia Limited notes due October 2024, as follows:

EUR385m class A (XS0832456627) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR121m class B (XS0832457278) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR141m class C (XS0832457864) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

EUR50m class D (XS0832458086) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR50m class E (XS0832458599) affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable

The transaction is a securitisation of a German multifamily housing (MFH) portfolio.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the stable to positive performance of the collateral pool over the past 10 months. This is most visible in improved vacancy and rental levels. Over the past three quarters the vacancy rate has decreased to 3.7% from 4% (4.4% at closing in September 2012). Over the same period the average monthly rent per square meter (sqm) has increased to EUR5.12 from EUR5.08 (EUR4.83 at closing). This is supported by continued population growth in the large and mid-sized German cities, where a large part of the underlying assets are located.

A high level of capital expenditure contributed to the reduction in vacancy and increase in rental levels. The observed capital expenditure level of almost EUR12 per sqm shows strong sponsor commitment and supports the quality of the property portfolio. Irrecoverable costs, a key driver of operating margins, remain at around 40% of net cold rent (rental net of recoverable items), in line with other comparable diversified MFH portfolios.

In April 2014, the debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) stood at 1.63x, comfortably above the 1.2x covenant. This level is close to the ratio seen at closing (1.62x) and significantly up from three quarters ago (1.51x). The increases in rental income and decreases in vacancy can more than support the capital expenditure cost increases and the 2013 reduction in DSCR has been fully recovered.

Fitch expects investor appetite for well-managed German MFH portfolios to remain strong for the rest of 2014, following record sales volume in 2013 since the previous peak in 2007. Fitch expects the portfolio's market value will be supported over the medium term by strong interest from investors drawn to the portfolio's stable cash flows derived from a highly granular tenant base.

The Vitus group will be sold to Deutsche Annington (DAIG) at end-2014. DAIG is an experienced MFH sponsor, currently the largest in Germany. The change in ownership is not expected to have a negative impact on the portfolio performance, although short term effects, such as short term increases in vacancy, cannot be ruled out during the transitional period. Fitch will monitor the impact on the portfolio closely.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Any disruption in the management of the portfolio or a sharp economic decline in the regions represented in the portfolio could prompt downgrades or revisions of the Outlooks to Negative.

Fitch estimates 'Bsf' collateral proceeds of EUR870m (this is net of EUR210m senior subsidised debt ranking above the securitised loan).

The latest surveillance data is available at the below link:

