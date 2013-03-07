(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA'
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of Factory Mutual Insurance Company
(Factory Mutual) and
its affiliates (collectively FM Global). The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings continue to reflect FM Global's strong capital and
long-term
underwriting profitability, competitive advantages derived from
the company's
engineering expertise and global presence in specialty
commercial property
insurance markets, as well as benefits drawn from the company's
mutual company
status. Partially offsetting these positives is the effect of
year-to-year
capital volatility derived from the company's underwriting
activities and
long-held common equity investment allocation.
FM Global's results in 2012 were significantly improved over the
prior year
period and despite material losses related to Superstorm Sandy
in the fourth
quarter, reported catastrophe losses declined from the record
levels endured in
2011. The company reported a combined ratio on a GAAP basis of
85.7% in 2012,
compared with 121% in 2011.
The company's long-term operating performance continues to be
strong and
supportive of the current rating level. FM Global's cumulative
five- and 10-year
calendar-year combined ratios on a statutory basis through 2012
were 89.5% and
81.5%, respectively.
Fitch believes that FM Global's favorable long-term underwriting
performance is
due in large part to the company's ability to incorporate
engineering expertise
into the risk selection and underwriting processes. Fitch views
the company's
engineering capabilities and loss prevention services as key
advantages that are
difficult for competitors to replicate, and believes this
expertise will result
in future underwriting results that are consistently better than
peers.
FM Global's capital position is very strong. Underwriting gains
and unrealized
investment gains led to a 17% increase in statutory
policyholders' surplus to
$7.5 billion at year-end 2012. The company continues to utilize
operating
leverage that is within targets for the current rating. As of
Dec. 31, 2012,
U.S. statutory operating and net leverage for FM Global were
0.45x and 1.38x,
which Fitch considers to be conservative and supportive of the
current rating
level.
FM Global has no outstanding debt, which Fitch regards as a
positive credit
factor relative to other 'AA' rated companies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for FM Global's ratings that could lead to a
downgrade
include:
--Severe deterioration in long-term results, to the point where
the 10.0 point
margin in combined ratio outperformance relative to peers no
longer existed;
--Consolidated U.S. operating and net leverage approaching 0.75x
and 1.75x,
respectively;
--A sustained period of net losses or catastrophe losses out of
proportion with
market share.
--A significant deterioration in FM Global's capitalization as
measured by
Fitch's capital model.
Fitch considers an upgrade of FM Global's ratings unlikely;
however, key rating
triggers that could, in time, lead to positive rating movement
include:
--Consistent levels of strong capital associated with higher
rating levels over
a multi-year period;
--A material decline in common equity investments, reducing
volatility in
surplus.
Fitch's ratings on Factory Mutual's subsidiaries, Affiliated FM
Insurance
Company, Appalachian Insurance Company, the U.K. domiciled FM
Insurance Company
Limited and the Mexico domiciled FM Global de Mexico, S.A. de
C.V. reflect
explicit and implicit financial support from Factory Mutual.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Factory Mutual Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA'.
Appalachian Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA'.
Affiliated FM Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA'.
FM Insurance Company Limited
--IFS at 'AA'.
FM Global de Mexico, S.A. de C.V.
--IFS at 'AA'.
