(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of Factory Mutual Insurance Company
(Factory Mutual) and
its affiliates (collectively FM Global) at 'AA'. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings affirmation reflects FM Global's long-term
underwriting
profitability, very strong capitalization and competitive
advantages derived
from the company's engineering expertise and global presence in
specialty
commercial property insurance markets, as well as benefits drawn
from the
company's mutual company status. Partially offsetting these
positives is the
effect of year-to-year capital volatility derived from the
company's
underwriting activities and long-held common equity investment
allocation.
FM Global's underwriting results improved in 2016 as the
company's 2016 GAAP
calendar-year combined ratio decreased to 83.2%, down from 85.3%
in 2015. The
company's long-term operating performance is very strong and
supportive of the
current rating level. The year-over-year improvement is partly
the result of the
absence of adverse reserve development from asbestos-related
reserves which
added 3.5 percentage points (pp) to the 2015 combined ratio.
Results in 2016
include $407 million of membership credits paid to policyholders
during the
year, adding 8.4 pp to the company's calendar-year combined
ratio.
Capitalization for FM Global scored 'Very Strong' on Fitch's
Prism capital
model, consistent with the company's 'AA' IFS rating. Net
earnings and
unrealized investment gains led to an 8.0% increase in GAAP
policyholders'
surplus to approximately $11.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2016. The
company continues
to utilize operating leverage that is within targets for the
current rating. As
of Sept. 30, 2016, U.S. statutory operating and net leverage for
FM Global were
approximately 0.3x and 1.0x, respectively, which Fitch considers
to be
conservative and supportive of the current rating level.
FM Global has no outstanding debt, which Fitch regards as a
positive credit
factor relative to other 'AA' rated companies.
FM Global's business profile is characterized as 'Very Strong'
by Fitch as FM
Global has built a strong franchise in the commercial property
market for highly
protected risks. Fitch views the company's engineering
capabilities and loss
prevention services as key advantages that are difficult for
competitors to
replicate, and believes this expertise will result in future
underwriting
results that are consistently better than peers.
In 2015, based on statutory data, FM Global held the No. 1
market share position
in the boiler and machinery line of business among all U.S.
property/casualty
groups based on direct premiums written, representing roughly
one-quarter of
industrywide premiums. FM Global was also the largest writer of
allied lines and
second largest writer of fire business in 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for FM Global's ratings that could lead to a
downgrade
include:
--Severe deterioration in long-term underwriting results, to the
point where the
company no longer outperforms its peers;
--Consolidated U.S. operating and net leverage approaching 0.75x
and 1.75x,
respectively;
--A sustained period of net losses or catastrophe losses out of
proportion with
market share;
--A significant deterioration in FM Global's capitalization as
measured by
Fitch's Prism capital model.
Fitch considers an upgrade of FM Global's ratings unlikely;
however, key rating
triggers that could, in time, lead to positive rating movement
include:
--Consistent levels of strong capital associated with higher
rating levels over
a multi-year period including a Prism capital model score of
'Extremely Strong';
--A material decline in common equity investments, reducing
volatility in
surplus.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch's ratings on Factory Mutual's subsidiaries, Affiliated FM
Insurance
Company, Appalachian Insurance Company, the U.K. domiciled FM
Insurance Company
Limited and the Mexico domiciled FM Global de Mexico, S.A. de
C.V. reflect
reinsurance support from Factory Mutual as well as policy level
guarantees.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Factory Mutual Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA'.
Appalachian Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA'.
Affiliated FM Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA'.
FM Insurance Company Limited
--IFS at 'AA'.
FM Global de Mexico, S.A. de C.V.
--IFS at 'AA'.
