(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term foreign Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Fondo Mivivienda (FMV) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook on the long-term IDRs is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS & SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT FMV's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are driven by Fitch's perception of the high probability of support it would receive from its owner, the Government of Peru, should it be required. Although, there is no an explicit guarantee, Fitch sustains its view of support in FMV's key role in implementing economic development policies, the full state- ownership and the operational and financial synergies with the public administration. Peru's ability to support FMV is reflected in its sovereign rating ('BBB+'/Stable Outlook). The ratings consider the high strategic importance of FMV in promoting and financing housing in Peru (specially related to social interest), and its critical role in the government's public policies to reduce the still elevated housing deficit in the country. The bank's social target could also help to reduce the low level of financial inclusion. At YE13, FMV's loans accounted for almost 32% of the residential mortgage loans outstanding in the Peruvian market, and it's the largest provider of social housing financing in Peru. FMV's performance is moderated and has been declining since 2013 when it reached an operational ROE and ROA of 2.9% and 1.9% respectively, while it continues reducing during the first six months of 2014 (1.7% and 0.9%) these ratios were calculated by Fitch in order to make them comparable to other peers in the region. Profits are partially supported by its consistent credit growth but were affected during 2014 by exchange losses (recent changes towards the hedging policy of the bank should reduce such volatility in the near future), derivatives and loan impairment charges increases, also by some operational expenses emerging from its social nature. Fitch considers the recent profitability decline as expected for an entity in a growing stage that was previously funded by its own capital and whose main objective is not to maximize profit but to achieve a reasonable performance in order to comply with its social and economic target of reducing housing deficit in Peru. Fitch does not expect the ROA to return to historical levels in the near term, but to be maintained around 1%. Despite the consistent decrease on its capital ratios, given the leveraged growth strategy of the entity since 2013, the capital robustness (in size and quality) continues as one of the main strengths of the issuer, favorably comparing to other peers in the region. FMV's regulatory capital is entirely Tier I, and represents 50.3% of its total risk weighted assets as of June 2014; similarly, its Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio equaled a high 50.2%, level that is deemed adequate by Fitch given the limited internal capital generation of the entity and its ample concentrations by borrower. Further increases in leverage ratios are anticipated but not expected to exceed 5 times (x) (liabilities to equity) in the foreseeable future. Credit losses have been historically low. Since 1999, the bank has granted more than 87,000 loans, and only 0.5% have defaulted, with only four of them resulting in an aggregated loss amount of US20,000. FMV bears one-third of the final borrowers' credit risk during the first eight years and one-sixth thereafter through its credit risk coverage (CRC) product attached to more than 80% of its portfolio. FMV's direct borrowers (Intermediary Financial Institutions - IFIs) have no impaired loans, but considering the final borrowers, 1.6% of the loans were impaired as of June 2014. There are no restructured or refinanced loans in the direct portfolio managed by FMV. FMV's loan loss reserves covered 0.8x past due loans, although there is some undercoverage respect to final borrowers' impaired loans, Fitch considers the level is adequate taking into account the high level of collateral, not significant historical losses, and the overall positive economic environment. FMV's wholesale role, the size of the market and the relatively limited number of entities in the local financial sector has resulted in relatively high concentrations per borrower (top 20: 1.5x equity as of March 2014) with the four main exposures accounting for 1.1x equity (the largest banks in Peru). Loan expansion could continue increasing individual exposures in the medium term, but the risk is somewhat mitigated by the sound credit standings of the main debtor banks (all rated investment grade by Fitch) in addition to the high diversification of the loan portfolio by final borrower (more than 78,000). Since 2013, the entity has improved its funding sources by raising funds in the international capital markets as part of its financing strategy. FMV has also access to funding from the banks (commercial and state-owned) in Peru (almost 17% of its total interest bearing liabilities as of June 2014). Although the entity has stated that the capital markets will be their preferred funding source in the short term (local and international), financial sustainability plans contemplate a wider access to wholesale funding, coming from local and multilateral entities among others. Fitch believes that FMV is adequately expanding its funding sources, but additional funding facilities and providers would be desirable to avoid the risks of a full concentration in public debt market. Given its government ownership, FMV is subject to political and reputational risk. Government influence manifests primarily in the appointment of board members and indirectly through the selection of the executive officers by the board. During 2014 the managerial team experienced some turnover; the risk manager is now in charge of the commercial area. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS & SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT FMV's ratings will mirror any potential change in Peru's sovereign ratings, which currently have a Stable Outlook. Downward risk for FMV's IDRs is limited given its parent support and Peru's sound economic prospects. Although not a baseline scenario, FMV's ratings could change if Fitch perceives a decrease in its strategic importance to the government's public policies. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: --Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB+', Stable Outlook; --Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'; --Long-term local currency IDR at 'A-', Stable Outlook; --Short-term local currency IDR at 'F2'; --Support rating at '2'; --Support floor at 'BBB+'. --Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+'. Contact: Primary Analyst Veronica Chau Director +52-81-8399-9169 Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V. Prol. Alfonso Reyes No.2612, Col. Del Paseo Residencial Monterrey, NL Mexico 64920 Secondary Anayst Mark Narron Director +1-212-612-7898 Committee Chairperson Franklin Santarelli Managing Director +1-212-908-0739 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2014. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.