(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 29 (Fitch) PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
has affirmed the
National Ratings on four foreign-owned Indonesian banks and two
of their
financing subsidiaries. Fitch Ratings has also affirmed the
international
ratings on these entities. The Outlooks on the ratings are
Stable
The issuers are as follows:
- PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk (CIMB Niaga)
- PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk (Maybank Indonesia)
- PT Bank OCBC NISP Tbk (OCBC NISP)
- PT Bank UOB Indonesia (UOBI)
- PT CIMB Niaga Auto Finance (CNAF)
- PT Maybank Indonesia Finance (MIF)
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia has also maintained the Rating Watch
Negative (RWN)
on PT Wahana Ottomitra Multiartha Tbk's (WOMF) National
Long-Term Rating of
'AA(idn)'. The Rating Watch is pending the completion of the
sale of its
parent's stake in the company.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by
Fitch on its
national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment
to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a
higher rated
category.
'F1' National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely
payment of
financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations
in the same
country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the lowest
default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the
liquidity profile
is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
The Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), Support Ratings and National
Ratings on the
four banks reflect Fitch's view that each bank's higher-rated
foreign parent has
the ability and high propensity to provide timely support to its
subsidiary, if
needed. The Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDRs are constrained by
Indonesia's
Country Ceiling of 'BBB'.
Fitch's view of support is reinforced by the growing strategic
importance of
these Indonesian subsidiaries to the parents' Asian franchises,
the parents'
majority ownership or control, and a high level of integration
with their
parents. CIMB Niaga is owned by Malaysia-based CIMB Group
Holdings Bhd and
Maybank Indonesia is majority owned by Malayan Banking Berhad
(Maybank;
A-/Stable). OCBC NISP and UOBI are majority owned by
Singapore-based
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC; AA-/Stable) and United
Overseas Bank Limited
(UOB; AA-/Stable), respectively.
The National Ratings of CNAF and MIF reflect Fitch's expectation
of a strong
probability of extraordinary support from their parents in times
of need, and
take into account their strategic importance to their parents in
supporting the
banks' business expansion in Indonesia's fast-growing consumer
financing market.
The parents' support is manifested in their full-ownership, name
sharing,
operational integration and the provision of funding.
WOMF's ratings are support-driven, reflecting Fitch's
expectation of a moderate
probability of extraordinary support from Maybank Indonesia, if
required. The
RWN reflects Fitch's expectation that WOMF's rating after
Maybank Indonesia
sells its entire stake would be more likely driven by its weaker
intrinsic
credit profile. At this time Fitch has not assessed the
prospective new
shareholder PT Reliance Capital Management and its impact on
WOMF following the
acquisition.
VIABILITY RATINGS
The 'bb' VRs of CIMB Niaga and Maybank Indonesia reflect their
medium franchises
and satisfactory capitalisation profiles. It also takes into
account their
weaker asset quality, as reflected in their higher
non-performing loan (NPL) and
"special-mention" loan (SML) ratios, and lower profitability
(return on average
assets) compared with their peers. The 'bb' VR of OCBC NISP
takes into account
its steady performance, better capital position, as reflected in
its higher
capitalisation ratios, and stronger asset quality due to
stricter credit risk
management (as reflected in its below-industry average NPL and
SML ratios),
compared with CIMB Niaga and Maybank Indonesia, despite its
smaller franchise.
DEBT RATINGS
The ratings of the rupiah-denominated senior bonds and bond
programmes issued by
the banks, MIF and WOMF are the same as their National Long-Term
and Short-Term
Ratings in accordance with Fitch's criteria.
Fitch rates the legacy subordinated debts of CIMB Niaga, Maybank
Indonesia and
OCBC NISP two notches down from the issuer's anchor rating
(National Long-Term
Ratings in the case of the support-driven Indonesia
subsidiaries). This
comprises one notch for loss severity, reflecting their
subordinated status, and
one notch for non-performance risk, mainly to account for the
bonds' interest
and/or principal deferral features.
The Basel III-compliant subordinated debts of Maybank Indonesia
and UOBI are
rated using the same approach as they have similar deferral
features to the
legacy subordinated debts. The notching for non-performance risk
is only one,
instead of the more common two, as the risk of non-performance
is partly
neutralised by potential parental support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
Upside potential for the banks' IDRs may result from an upgrade
of Indonesia's
Country Ceiling, but only if the parents' ratings remain above
Indonesia's
Country Ceiling. Support Ratings are likely to remain unchanged
unless there are
multiple-notch changes in their parents' IDRs. There is no
rating upside for the
National Ratings assigned to the banks as they are already at
the top end of the
scale.
Downward rating pressure may arise from any developments leading
to a weakening
of perceived support from their parents, such as major changes
to ownership or a
significant weakening in their parents' financial ability,
although Fitch
believes this to be a remote prospect in the near to medium
term. The banks'
IDRs are sensitive to changes in the parents' ratings.
Deterioration in the
banks' standalone financial profiles is unlikely to impact their
IDRs and
National Ratings unless the factors underpinning support from
their parents also
weaken.
Any significant decline in ownership by or perceived weakening
of support from
the parents would exert downward pressure on the ratings on CNAF
and MIF,
including the possibility of multi-notch downgrades. However,
Fitch sees this
prospect as remote in the foreseeable future, given the finance
subsidiaries'
importance to the parent banks' consumer businesses. A
significant sustained
weakening of CNAF' and MIF's contributions to their parents
leading to a
reassessment of the importance of the business would also exert
downward
pressure on the ratings.
Rating upside could arise if Fitch were to perceive CNAF and MIF
as core
subsidiaries of CIMB Niaga and Maybank Indonesia, respectively.
This would
likely result in an equalisation of their ratings with their
respective parents'
national ratings, if there was further evidence of stronger
operational
integration between parent and subsidiary.
Fitch will resolve the Rating Watch Negative on WOMF's ratings
on completion of
the ownership change, which is likely to result in a
multiple-notch downgrade of
WOMF's National Long-Term Rating due to the company's modest
standalone profile.
Fitch will also assess PT Reliance Capital Management's credit
profile and
linkage between WOMF and the Reliance group to assess how the
company's rating
may be supported or constrained under its new ownership. Fitch
is likely to
affirm the current ratings if the transaction does not proceed.
VIABILITY RATINGS
Rating upside on the banks' VRs may result if their franchises
grow to be more
comparable to those of the major Indonesian banks, while
maintaining healthy
risk-adjusted profitability, high core capitalisation,
predominantly low-cost
deposit-funded balance sheets and sound asset quality. Rating
downside may
result from a higher risk appetite, deterioration in asset
quality leading to
weaker capitalisation, or marked weakening in their liquidity
profiles,
particularly if the economic environment were to deteriorate
further.
DEBT RATINGS
Any changes in the National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings on
the banks and
their finance subsidiaries would affect the ratings on their
debt issues.
The rating actions are as follows:
CIMB Niaga
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah subordinated debt affirmed at 'AA(idn)'
Rupiah senior debt affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'
Maybank Indonesia
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah subordinated debt affirmed at 'AA(idn)'
Rupiah senior debt programme and tranches under programme
affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'
Rupiah sharia senior debt affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'
Basel III-compliant rupiah subordinated debt affirmed at
'AA(idn)'
Basel III-compliant rupiah subordinated debt programme I/2016
and tranches under
the programme affirmed at 'AA(idn)'
OCBC NISP
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDRs affirmed 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah senior debt affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'
Rupiah subordinated debt affirmed at 'AA(idn)'
UOBI
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Basel III compliant rupiah subordinated debt affirmed at
'AA(idn)'
Rupiah senior debt affirmed at 'AAA(idn)' and 'F1+(idn)'
CNAF
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA+(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
MIF
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah senior debts affirmed at 'AA+(idn)'
Rupiah senior debt programme affirmed at 'AA+(idn)' and
'F1+(idn)'
WOMF
National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(idn)' maintained on Rating
Watch Negative
National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(idn)' maintained on Rating
Watch Negative
Rating on rupiah senior debt of 'AA(idn)' maintained on Rating
Watch Negative
Ratings on rupiah senior debt programme II/2016 and tranches
under the programme
of 'AA(idn)' and 'F1+(idn)' maintained on Rating Watch Negative
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Ambreesh Srivastava (International Ratings for CIMB Niaga,
Maybank Indonesia and
OCBC NISP)
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Limited
One Raffles Quay, South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Gary Hanniffy, CFA (National Ratings for CIMB Niaga and Maybank
Indonesia)
Director
+62 21 2988 6808
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Iwan Wisaksana (National Ratings for UOB Indonesia)
Director
+62 21 2988 6807
Priscilla Tjitra (National Ratings for OCBC NISP and CNAF)
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6809
Tomi Rustamiaji (National Ratings for MIF and WOMF)
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6810
Secondary Analysts
Gary Hanniffy, CFA (International Ratings for CIMB Niaga and
Maybank Indonesia)
Director
+62 21 2988 6808
Priscilla Tjitra (International Ratings for OCBC NISP)
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6809
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 10
Mar 2017)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021262
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001