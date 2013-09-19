(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Sept 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fornax (Eclipse 2006-2) B.V.'s notes due 2019, and revised the Outlook on the class C to E notes as follows:

EUR24.3m class B (XS0267554334) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR31.9m class C (XS0267554508) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

EUR19.9m class D (XS0267554920) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

EUR24.8m class E (XS0267555570) affirmed at 'B-sf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

EUR16.8m class F (XS0267555737) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) of RE50%

EUR8.0m class G (XS0267556032) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; RE0

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation and Outlook revision reflect the progress made in stabilising refinancing risk across a number of loans in the portfolio since Fitch's previous rating action as well as the switch to sequential principal pay. While three loans matured this year without repaying, this was expected for some time, and a cash sweep is providing for some amortisation. Tenant concentration continues to pose a risk for several loans, particularly those secured on secondary quality property, and this combination is acting as a drag on ratings despite some improvement.

One improvement was the substantial pay-down of what was the largest loan in the pool, Century Centre, following the sale of much of its collateral. The loan balance has fallen to only EUR3.8m from EUR39.9m, and with a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 58%, Fitch no longer anticipates losses.

The largest loan left, at 32% of the pool, is the EUR39.9m Cassina Plaza. It is secured by four relatively modern office properties on the outskirts of Milan, whose dominant tenant, Nokia, contributes 52% of rent until first break in 2018. Occupancy has fallen to 67% from 85% over the past 12 months, leaving income on a weighted-average term to break of 4.5 years. Although Fitch's estimate of LTV is higher than the reported 72%, no loss is expected: besides its net debt yield of 8.4%, any failure to repay at maturity in November will instigate a full cash sweep of excess income, and with rates so low, this will help to deleverage the loan. Bond maturity is in 2019.

The Bielefeld/Berlin loan (EUR24.5m, 20%) is secured on a portfolio comprising residential assets located in north-eastern Germany (Bielefeld, representing 51% by market value) as well as a mixed-use property (80% office/20% retail) located in a prime retail district of Berlin. Occupancy has remained above 90% since closing in 2006, with current vacancy (3%) only present in the residential portion. Net operating income has been on an upward trajectory, supporting the 17% increase in value recorded in a July 2012 valuation versus closing. The net debt yield of 7% is in excess of current yields for these property types, quoted between 5% and 6% and Fitch does not expect a loss. Loan maturity is in 2016.

The Netto (EUR18.4m, 14.6%) and Kingbu (EUR17.9m, 11.3%) loans are both secured by out-of-town retail units - retail warehouses for Netto and predominantly roadside restaurants for Kingbu. Both loans have large tenant exposures (to Netto and Burger King) and failed to repay at maturity dates falling in 2012. Since then, with rates low, both have managed to amortise via cash sweep, compensating for declines in lease terms (which average six and eight years, respectively). Both portfolios are currently being marketed for sale, with the one KingBu property that has been sold reaching its release price. Losses for these loans, if any, are expected to be minimal, although collateral illiquidity poses downside risk in higher rating stresses.

ATU, a German car workshop chain, is the sole tenant for two loans, ATU Germany and ATU Austria (each 10%), both of which failed to repay at maturity in January. Meanwhile, ATU Germany was extended to July 2014 (subject to a number of conditions including cash sweep). The loan balance has reduced to EUR12.7m from EUR29.0m over the past 12 months, through the sale of four assets (all meeting the release price), an equity injection and a cash sweep. For its part, the tenant managed to negotiate a temporary rent reduction for the German assets last year in exchange for a 10-year lease extension to 2030. Similar discussions with the tenant are now being held for the Austrian portfolio, although this loan is formally in default. For both loans, the cash sweep will help to reduce the risk profile, but collateral illiquidity again presents a concern.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Any dampening in market confidence for secondary out-of-town property, particularly in Germany, could depress sale proceeds on several of the loans, and potentially lead to negative rating action. Conversely, continued progress in deleveraging loans, particularly from disposals, can mitigate these risks and could allow for positive rating action.

Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance update report will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.