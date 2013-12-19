(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Long-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of International Bank of
Azerbaijan (IBA) at 'BB',
AccessBank (AB) at 'BB+', and Kapital Bank (KB) and Pasha Bank
(PB) at 'B+'. At
the same time, the agency has upgraded Bank Technique's (BT)
Long-term IDR to
'B-' from 'CC'. All five banks have Stable Outlooks. A full list
of rating
actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - ALL BANKS' IDRS AND VIABILITY RATINGS (VRS)
The rating actions reflect limited recent changes in most of the
banks' credit
profiles and the currently stable operating environment. The
latter is supported
by high oil prices and significant budget spending, which
remains the major
growth driver for the non-oil economy and bank lending.
Liquidity in the sector
is adequate, underpinned by banks' reasonable deposit collection
capacity and
fairly sticky funding.
The relatively high risk operating environment constrains the
VRs of local banks
at quite low levels. Fitch assesses the environment as high risk
in light of
Azerbaijan's weak institutional development, reflected in a weak
business
climate and limited financial transparency of the corporate
sector, and
potentially high cyclicality of the economy as a result of its
commodity
dependence. Banks' risks are further heightened by their often
long-term and
concentrated loan exposures, sometimes with significant grace
periods and bullet
repayments, including for project and acquisition finance
purposes. In Fitch's
view, these weaknesses are likely to translate into high and
volatile levels of
credit losses at most of the country's banks. The higher VRs of
AB (bb-) and PB
(b+) relative to IBA, KB and TB (b-) reflect their better track
records, to
date, of managing credit risks, and larger capital buffers.
For more details and Fitch's outlook on the Azerbaijani banking
system see "2014
Outlook: CIS and Georgian Banks Outlooks Mostly Stable; Downside
Risks from
Macro and Asset Quality Weaknesses" dated 13 December 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IBA
The affirmation of IBA's IDRs, SR and SRF reflects Fitch's view
that there is a
moderate probability of support for the bank, if needed, from
Azerbaijan
(BBB-/Stable). This view factors in (i) IBA's high systemic
importance stemming
from its large domestic franchise (the bank accounts for 35% of
sector assets)
and substantial funding from state-owned corporations (AZN1bn or
16% of end-3Q13
liabilities); (ii) the bank's majority (50.2%) state ownership;
(iii) its fairly
small size relative to the sovereign's available resources; and
(iv) the
potentially significant reputational damage for the authorities
in case of IBA's
default.
However, Fitch views the sovereign's propensity to provide
support as only
moderate due to the recent track record of quite slow (and
limited in volume)
capital support in 2011-2012 and weaknesses in the bank's
corporate governance.
Fitch views as moderately positive the recapitalisation plan
announced by IBA in
October 2013, which provides for total equity injections of
AZN500m by end-2016,
including AZN100m already contributed in 4Q13. However, in the
agency's view,
planned loan growth (management targets 15%-20% per annum) and
dividend payments
mean that there is unlikely to be a significant improvement in
capital ratios.
IBA's 'b-' VR primarily reflects its weak capitalisation, as
reflected by the
low 6.8% Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio at end-1H13, and asset
quality. Although
reported NPLs (non-performing loans, 90 days overdue) were a
moderate 8% at
end-1H13, in Fitch's view, high risk loans among IBA's largest
exposures,
including lending to start-up businesses and construction loans
exposed to high
non-completion risk, were equal to a sizable 1.3x of end-1H13
FCC. Additional
capital pressure stems from a potentially under-provisioned
promissory notes
portfolio (1.7x FCC net of loan impairment reserves; LIR), which
is largely
exposed to construction projects in Russia. In Fitch's view, the
recoverability
of these assets will be lengthy and may require absorption of
considerable
additional credit losses.
In the absence of meaningful amortisation of the loan book and
significant
dependence on wholesale funding (at end-1H13, the loans/deposits
ratio was a
high 2.1x) refinancing risk is significant. However, the
near-term refinancing
schedule is manageable for IBA, following recent funding
rollovers. In assessing
IBA's liquidity position Fitch also takes moderate comfort from
the stickiness
of IBA's customer funding and potential liquidity support from
the authorities
in case of need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: BT
The upgrade of BT's IDR and VR reflects considerable progress in
work-outs of
impaired loans, resulting in significant improvement in the
capital position,
and currently comfortable liquidity. However, the ratings still
reflect weak
asset quality and tightly managed capital.
BT's new controlling private shareholder provided AZN10m of
equity in 1H13 and
USD10m of subordinated debt in December 2013, as a result of
which Fitch expects
the bank to be compliant with the minimum 12% regulatory capital
ratio
requirement by end-2013. However, BT's capital will still be
insufficient to
absorb all legacy loan impairment problems given still sizable
unreserved NPLs
and moderate reported pre-impairment profit (equal to 16%,
annualised, of
average equity in 1H13).
BT's NPLs net of reserves amounted to AZN67m (1.7x FCC) at
end-1H13, a decrease
of AZN84m compared with end-2012. However, foreclosed assets and
investment
property comprised a further 57% of FCC at end-1H13. Management
expects further
NPL work outs of AZN60m by end-2014, which Fitch estimates would
reduce net NPLs
to about 75% of FCC. About half of the planned recoveries relate
to the largest
group of interconnected problem exposures, where Fitch views
recovery prospects
as reasonable, given healthy collateral quality and management's
track record to
date.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: AB
AB's IDRs and Support Rating are underpinned by the moderate
probability of
support from its international financial institution (IFI)
shareholders, in
particular KfW (AAA/Stable; 20% stake), the European Bank for
Reconstruction and
Development (AAA/Stable; 20%) and the International Finance
Corporation (20%).
At the same time, AB's Support Rating of '3' and Long-term IDR
of 'BB+' reflect
some uncertainty with respect to timely support always being
provided if needed,
given the fragmented nature of the shareholder structure and the
limited
strategic importance of the bank for its IFI owners.
The upgrade of AB's VR to 'bb-' from 'b+' reflects the bank's
extended track
record of sound performance in a challenging operating
environment, its sound
financial metrics in terms of profitability, asset quality and
capitalisation,
and strong governance and management.
At end-1H13 AB reported 0.3% NPLs, while restructured loans and
write-offs
during the period were equal to a further 0.6% and 0.3% of the
portfolio,
respectively. Capitalisation remains a credit strength, with the
regulatory
ratio standing at 19.7% at end-1H13, although this is likely to
decrease
moderately due to continued loan growth and dividend payments.
Loss absorption
capacity through the income statement is also significant, with
pre-impairment
profit equal to 6.5% of average loans in 3Q13 (not annualised).
AB's reliance on
wholesale funding is high, with a loans/deposits ratio of 306%
at end-3Q13.
However, Fitch views refinancing risks as moderate given the
role of development
institutions as suppliers of funding and the cash-generative
loan book.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: KB
KB's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are driven by
potential
support from the Azerbaijan authorities in case of need. This
view is based on
(i) KB's systemic importance, resulting from its social role in
distributing
pensions and other budget payments through the largest branch
network in the
country; (ii) KB's active involvement in state-funded
infrastructure development
projects; and (iii) the close informal relationships between KB
and/or its
shareholders with the authorities. At the same time, Fitch
continues to view the
support propensity as only limited given KB's currently modest,
albeit growing,
commercial franchise and its private ownership.
KB's VR reflects the track record of weak performance and asset
quality and high
balance sheet concentrations. At the same time, the rating also
considers the
bank's improving capitalisation (regulatory CAR of 22% at
end-3Q13) - supported
by the recent AZN30m and further planned equity injections and
stronger profit
generation (annualised ROAE of 19% in 3Q13) - the absence of
material
non-government wholesale borrowings and the healthy liquidity
position.
At end-1H13, KB's reported NPLs were equal to around 15% of
gross commercial
loans (end-2012: 22%) and were 79% covered by reserves. Asset
quality is further
undermined by significant related party lending (around 1.7x of
FCC at end-1H13)
and two lumpy, high risk unsecured loans (combined equal to 1.6x
of FCC) to
commercial construction projects, underscoring deficiencies in
KB's risk
management. KB also acts as a pass-through vehicle for some
large state-financed
loans to strategically important companies. These are booked off
balance sheet
due to sovereign guarantees that should prevent KB from bearing
any credit
losses on these exposures.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: PB's IDRS AND VR
The affirmation of PB's ratings reflects the bank's limited
franchise and short
track record; potential contingent risks arising from the
construction business
of the broader group; considerable political risk and
uncertainty with respect
to the long-term sustainability of the bank's sizeable related
party funding
(50% of end-H113 liabilities); and significant balance sheet
concentrations. On
the positive side, the ratings consider PB's currently solid
financial metrics,
reflected in a sizable capital buffer, considerable liquidity
cushion (46% of
end-1H13 liabilities) and reasonable performance. PB's credit
profile has also
benefited to date from the bank's powerful shareholder in terms
of capital
injections and access to funding.
Reported NPLs increased sharply to 28% of loans at end-H113 (on
a net basis,
equal to 48% of FCC) from 11% at end-2012. Fitch views the
largest NPL (equal to
20% of FCC) as highly risky, as it represents a long-term
exposure to a project
at the initial stage of completion. However, other NPLs have
either since been
repaid/refinanced or benefit from credit enhancement. Additional
comfort stems
from PB's significant loss absorption capacity, reflected by its
high 35% FCC
ratio at end-1H13, and adequate pre-impairment profitability
(annualised
pre-impairment ROAE of 17% in 1H13).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IBA'S, KB'S AND AB'S SUPPORT-DRIVEN
RATINGS
IBA's and KB's support-driven IDRs could be downgraded if the
sovereign is
downgraded, their systemic importance markedly decreases or the
banks fail to
receive timely support, when needed. A multi-notch sovereign
downgrade or a
marked weakening of shareholder support could result in a
lowering of AB's
ratings. However, these scenarios are currently regarded as
unlikely by Fitch.
Upside potential for the three banks' support-driven ratings is
limited.
RATING SENSITIVITES - ALL BANKS' VRS, BT's and PB's IDRS
Upgrades of the banks' VRs and BT and PB's IDRs could be driven
by a significant
improvement in the operating environment, improved track records
of managing
asset quality and stronger capitalisation. Downward pressure on
the ratings
could result from negative developments in these areas.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - BT's AND PB's SRS
AND SRFS
BT's and PB's SRFs of 'No Floor' and '5' Support Rating reflects
their
relatively limited systemic importance, as a result of which
extraordinary
support from the Azerbaijan authorities cannot be relied upon,
in Fitch's view.
Although support from the banks' private shareholders is
possible, it cannot be
reliably assessed. Fitch does not expect any revision of the
bank's SRFs or
Support Ratings in the foreseeable future.
The rating actions are as follows:
IBA
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB', Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'
AB
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb-' from 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
KB
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+', Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B+'
PB
Long-term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
BT
Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'B-' from 'CC'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: upgraded to 'B' from 'C'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'b-' from 'cc'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Vasiliev
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow, 115054
Secondary Analyst (AB, KB, PB)
Maria Kuraeva
Analyst
+7 495 956 9901
Secondary Analyst (IBA, BT)
Ruslan Bulatov
Analyst
+7 495 956 9982
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
