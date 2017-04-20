(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the credit
ratings of Four
Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT) including the Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also assigned a 'BBB-' rating to the senior unsecured
notes due 2024
and 2027 issued by Four Corners Operating Partnership, L.P. A
full list of
Fitch's ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
FCPT's ratings are based on expected cash flow stability based
on the company's
strong tenant credit characteristics, solid tenant EBITDAR
coverage of rents,
and long-dated triple-net leases. Further, the geographic
diversity of the
company's portfolio insulates cash flows against regional
economic downturns.
These credit positives are offset by tenant and industry
concentration and
unproven access to non-bank unsecured debt capital.
STRONG UNDERLYING TENANT CREDIT QUALITY AND EBITDAR COVERAGE
As of Dec. 31, 2016, FCPT's largest tenant, Darden Restaurants,
Inc. (IDR of
'BBB'), accounted for 93.9% of annual base rent (ABR). FCPT's
underlying tenant
EBITDAR coverage of 4.2x for its entire portfolio is strong on
an absolute basis
and relative to other Fitch-rated triple net lease REITs,
enabling the company's
tenants to incur material declines in 4-wall profitability
before potential rent
reductions.
LONG-DATED TRIPLE NET LEASE MATURITY SCHEDULE
FCPT's portfolio has a long weighted average lease term of 13.7
years with less
than 1% of cumulative rental income maturing over the next 10
years. Leases
generally have 1.5% annual rent escalators, partially insulating
the company
against inflation increases.
GEOGRAPHIC DIVERSITY OFFSET BY TENANT CONCENTRATION
The company's portfolio benefits from geographic diversity with
properties in 44
states and no single state contributing more than 11.8% of ABR
as of Dec. 31,
2016. The top two states, Florida and Texas, contribute 11.8%
and 10.8% of ABR,
respectively, followed by Georgia (8.4%) and Ohio (6.4%).
Offsetting this
geographic diversity is FCPT's tenant concentration, with Darden
at 93.9% of
ABR, with the remainder of rental income derived from fast
casual or quick
service restaurants. Further concentration occurs with 70.2% of
ABR from the
Olive Garden restaurant concept and 19.0% coming from the
Longhorn Steakhouse
restaurant concept. Darden tenant concentration is down from
100% at FCPT's
inception in November 2015.
GROWTH AND TENANT DIVERSIFICATION AWAY FROM DARDEN
Fitch expects FCPT's management team will address portfolio
growth and further
tenant diversification away from Darden in a measured and
disciplined manner.
Fitch anticipates that portfolio growth and tenant
diversification will occur
slowly over time.
AMPLE LIQUIDITY PROFILE AND STRONG CASH FLOW GENERATION
As of Dec. 31, 2016, FCPT had $305 million of availability on
its $350 million
revolving credit facility (RCF) that matures in November 2019.
The secured
revolving credit facility and term loan has been amended to
become unsecured
upon issuance of the senior unsecured notes. The company has no
significant
debt maturities until 2019, a reasonable dividend payout ratio,
and benefits
from the triple net lease structure that allows for strong cash
flow generation
and limited recurring capital expenditures. In addition, FCPT
operates a totally
unencumbered portfolio, which could potentially be a source of
contingent
liquidity.
UNENCUMBERED ASSET COVERAGE
Fitch expects unencumbered asset coverage in the mid-2x range,
which is
appropriate for the rating.
MODERATE LEVERAGE TARGET
FCPT's long-term objective is to maintain a net debt/GAAP EBITDA
ratio below
5.5x-6.0x. Fitch projects the company will operate at around the
lower end of
this leverage range during the 2017-2019 time horizon, but that
leverage will
migrate towards the midpoint of this range longer term. Reported
metrics may be
weaker due to the timing effects of acquisitions, dispositions
and debt
issuance.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--Annual same-store base rental income growth of 1.5%,
reflective of contractual
rent escalations;
--Leverage sustaining below 5.5x in the near term and migrating
towards the
mid-5.0x range over the longer term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
While near-term positive momentum is unlikely, the following
could result in
positive momentum in the ratings and/or Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage (net debt/recurring GAAP
EBITDA) sustaining
below 5.5x (while Fitch projects leverage to sustain below this
level in the
near term, we expect this ratio to migrate toward the mid-5.0x
range over the
longer term);
--Material progress in FCPT's tenant diversification;
--Lengthening of debt maturity profile.
The following could result in negative momentum in the ratings
and/or Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.5x;
--Deterioration in Darden's operations and credit profile and/or
deterioration
in the broader casual dining and quick-serve restaurant
industry;
--If FCPT is unable or unwilling to refinance or rebalance its
capitalization
via public or private placement debt issuances;
--Initiation of shareholder-friendly corporate actions.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.:
--IDR at 'BBB-'.
Four Corners Operating Partnership, L.P.:
--Senior unsecured RCF at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured term loan at 'BBB-'.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
Four Corners Operating Partnership, L.P.:
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Ronald Nirenberg
Director
+1-212-612-7747
Committee Chairperson
Jack Kranefuss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0791
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - None.
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
