(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/WARSAW, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Zagrebacka Banka d.d.'s (ZABA) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a Negative Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Privredna Banka Zagreb d.d.'s (PBZ), Erste and Steiermarkische Banka d.d.'s (ESB) and Societe Generale - Splitska Banka d.d.'s (Splitska) Support Ratings at '2'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS: ZABA IDRs and Support Rating ZABA's Long- and Short-term IDRs and Support Ratings are based on potential support available from its ultimate parent, UniCredit S.p.A. (UC; 'BBB+'/Negative/'bbb+'). The affirmation of the Long- and Short-term IDRs and Support Rating reflects Fitch's view that UC will continue to have a strong propensity to support ZABA given the strategic importance of the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region. The Negative Outlook on the Long-term IDR mirrors that on UC. At present ZABA's IDRs and Support Rating do not incorporate any potential support coming directly from its direct owner UniCredit Bank Austria AG (UCBA, 'A'/Stable/'bbb+'). This reflects Fitch's view that the Austrian authorities would probably look to UC to provide support to the CEE subsidiaries before allowing any Austrian sovereign support to flow through to these entities. It also considers the risk that any further negative developments at UC could ultimately also result in deterioration of UCBA's stand-alone credit profile, weakening its ability to provide support to the CEE subsidiaries. RATING SENSITIVITIES: ZABA IDRs and Support Rating Any further downgrade of UC's Long-term IDR would be likely to result in a downgrade of ZABA's Long-term IDR. Conversely, ZABA's IDRs could stabilise at their current levels if UC's Outlook was revised to Stable. ZABA's IDRs could also be downgraded if (i) UC markedly changes its CEE strategy, resulting in a lower expectation of parent support for its subsidiaries in the region in general, and ZABA in particular; or (ii) Croatia's sovereign ratings are downgraded by two notches, to 'BB' from 'BBB-', resulting in a lowering of the Country Ceiling to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+'. However, neither of these scenarios is regarded by Fitch as likely in the near term. ZABA's Support Rating could be downgraded to '3' from '2' if the bank's Long-term IDRs are downgraded by two notches, to 'BB+' from 'BBB'. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: PBZ, ESB, Splitska Support Ratings PBZ, ESB and Splitska's Support Ratings of '2' reflect Fitch's opinion that there is a high probability that the parent banks will support their subsidiaries should the need arise. PBZ is 77% owned by Intesa Sanpaolo ('BBB+'/Negative/bbb+), ESB is 100% owned by Erste Group Bank AG ('A'/Stable/'a-') and Splitska is 100% owned by Societe Generale ('A+'/Negative/'a-'). In light of the parent banks' strategic focus on the broader CEE, Fitch believes, PBZ, ESB and Splitska are strategic subsidiaries for their parents. ESB and Splitska's Support Ratings are constrained by Croatia's Country Ceiling. The banks' Support Ratings could be downgraded in case of a multi-notch downgrade of the parent banks' Long-term IDRs, indicating a reduced ability to support the subsidiaries, which Fitch currently does not anticipate. A multi-notch downgrade of Croatia's Long-Term IDRs, and hence its Country Ceiling, could also cause the Support Ratings to be downgraded. KEY RATING DRIVERS - ZABA VIABILITY RATING ZABA's 'bb+' Viability Rating (VR) is supported by its still solid credit metrics, despite four consecutive years of recession in Croatia. The bank has a market leading franchise, with around a 25% share in loans and deposits in the domestic banking system. ZABA's stand-alone profile has been negatively affected by the domestic recession. Asset quality continued to deteriorate in 2012 and impaired loans reached 13.1% of gross loans, similar to the banking sector average of 13.8%. Operating profit was also down 21% in 2012 due to the narrower net interest margin and sharply increased loan impairment charges. However, ZABA's capitalisation remains sound with a Fitch Core Capital ratio (FCC) of 27.5% at end-2012. Capital ratios are partly supported by somewhat moderate reserve coverage of impaired loans (55% at end-2012), but the FCC ratio would still have been a solid 19.7% if problem exposures had been fully provisioned. The loans/deposits ratio of 120% at end-2012 reflects significant dependence on UniCredit Group funding (22% of liabilities), although this fell moderately in 2012 due to higher deposits and no loan growth. RATING SENSITIVITIES - ZABA VR An upgrade of ZABA's VR is unlikely, given the risks associated with the recessionary environment in Croatia. A downgrade could result from significant further deterioration in asset quality, a deepening of the domestic recession, or material distributions of capital to UC. 