LONDON/WARSAW, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Zagrebacka Banka
d.d.'s (ZABA) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'
with a Negative
Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Privredna Banka Zagreb d.d.'s
(PBZ), Erste and
Steiermarkische Banka d.d.'s (ESB) and Societe Generale -
Splitska Banka d.d.'s
(Splitska) Support Ratings at '2'. A full list of rating actions
is at the end
of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: ZABA IDRs and Support Rating
ZABA's Long- and Short-term IDRs and Support Ratings are based
on potential
support available from its ultimate parent, UniCredit S.p.A.
(UC;
'BBB+'/Negative/'bbb+'). The affirmation of the Long- and
Short-term IDRs and
Support Rating reflects Fitch's view that UC will continue to
have a strong
propensity to support ZABA given the strategic importance of the
Central and
Eastern Europe (CEE) region. The Negative Outlook on the
Long-term IDR mirrors
that on UC.
At present ZABA's IDRs and Support Rating do not incorporate any
potential
support coming directly from its direct owner UniCredit Bank
Austria AG (UCBA,
'A'/Stable/'bbb+'). This reflects Fitch's view that the Austrian
authorities
would probably look to UC to provide support to the CEE
subsidiaries before
allowing any Austrian sovereign support to flow through to these
entities. It
also considers the risk that any further negative developments
at UC could
ultimately also result in deterioration of UCBA's stand-alone
credit profile,
weakening its ability to provide support to the CEE
subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: ZABA IDRs and Support Rating
Any further downgrade of UC's Long-term IDR would be likely to
result in a
downgrade of ZABA's Long-term IDR. Conversely, ZABA's IDRs could
stabilise at
their current levels if UC's Outlook was revised to Stable.
ZABA's IDRs could also be downgraded if (i) UC markedly changes
its CEE
strategy, resulting in a lower expectation of parent support for
its
subsidiaries in the region in general, and ZABA in particular;
or (ii) Croatia's
sovereign ratings are downgraded by two notches, to 'BB' from
'BBB-', resulting
in a lowering of the Country Ceiling to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+'.
However, neither of
these scenarios is regarded by Fitch as likely in the near term.
ZABA's Support Rating could be downgraded to '3' from '2' if the
bank's
Long-term IDRs are downgraded by two notches, to 'BB+' from
'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: PBZ, ESB, Splitska Support
Ratings
PBZ, ESB and Splitska's Support Ratings of '2' reflect Fitch's
opinion that
there is a high probability that the parent banks will support
their
subsidiaries should the need arise. PBZ is 77% owned by Intesa
Sanpaolo
('BBB+'/Negative/bbb+), ESB is 100% owned by Erste Group Bank AG
('A'/Stable/'a-') and Splitska is 100% owned by Societe Generale
('A+'/Negative/'a-'). In light of the parent banks' strategic
focus on the
broader CEE, Fitch believes, PBZ, ESB and Splitska are strategic
subsidiaries
for their parents. ESB and Splitska's Support Ratings are
constrained by
Croatia's Country Ceiling.
The banks' Support Ratings could be downgraded in case of a
multi-notch
downgrade of the parent banks' Long-term IDRs, indicating a
reduced ability to
support the subsidiaries, which Fitch currently does not
anticipate. A
multi-notch downgrade of Croatia's Long-Term IDRs, and hence its
Country
Ceiling, could also cause the Support Ratings to be downgraded.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - ZABA VIABILITY RATING
ZABA's 'bb+' Viability Rating (VR) is supported by its still
solid credit
metrics, despite four consecutive years of recession in Croatia.
The bank has a
market leading franchise, with around a 25% share in loans and
deposits in the
domestic banking system.
ZABA's stand-alone profile has been negatively affected by the
domestic
recession. Asset quality continued to deteriorate in 2012 and
impaired loans
reached 13.1% of gross loans, similar to the banking sector
average of 13.8%.
Operating profit was also down 21% in 2012 due to the narrower
net interest
margin and sharply increased loan impairment charges.
However, ZABA's capitalisation remains sound with a Fitch Core
Capital ratio
(FCC) of 27.5% at end-2012. Capital ratios are partly supported
by somewhat
moderate reserve coverage of impaired loans (55% at end-2012),
but the FCC ratio
would still have been a solid 19.7% if problem exposures had
been fully
provisioned.
The loans/deposits ratio of 120% at end-2012 reflects
significant dependence on
UniCredit Group funding (22% of liabilities), although this fell
moderately in
2012 due to higher deposits and no loan growth.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - ZABA VR
An upgrade of ZABA's VR is unlikely, given the risks associated
with the
recessionary environment in Croatia. A downgrade could result
from significant
further deterioration in asset quality, a deepening of the
domestic recession,
or material distributions of capital to UC.
The rating actions are as follows:
ZABA:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
PBZ:
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
ESB:
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Splitska:
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (ZABA, PBZ, ESB, Splitska)
Banu Cartmell
Director
+44 20 3530 11 09
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst (ZABA, PBZ, ESB, Splitska)
Agata Gryglewicz
Analyst
+48 22 330 69 70
Committee Chair
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
