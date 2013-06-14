(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS: VRS OF ALL BANKS, BoG, TBC and LB's IDRs,
BoG's SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of BoG's, TBC's, PCBG's and LB's VRs, and (with
the exception of
PCBG) their Long-term IDRs, reflects the still reasonable
prospects for the
Georgian economy, notwithstanding the recent slowdown in growth,
and the banks'
generally sound financial metrics, management and governance.
The banks' asset quality ratios remain reasonable, with
non-performing loan
ratios (NPLs, loans overdue by 90 days) ranging from 1% to 4% of
gross loans and
restructured loans also moderate. Fitch views the banks'
near-term prospects as
reasonable, given the agency's forecast of 4.3% GDP growth for
the Georgian
economy in 2013 and low impairment charges at this point in the
economic cycle.
In light of the latter, banks' internal capital generation
capacity should
remain reasonable, supported by fairly wide margins. Capital
levels are high, as
reflected in Fitch core capital (FCC) ratios ranging between
about 15% and 27%
at end-2012. Liquidity is good, providing a solid buffer to
absorb any
unexpected funding outflows, and refinancing risk is limited in
view of the
international financial institutions that are the main providers
of long-term
funding.
At the same time, the agency notes that the banks' current
levels of
capitalisation are warranted given the fairly high-risk
operating environment in
Georgia and the potentially cyclical performance of both the
economy and the
banks. Although Fitch's base case expectation is for still solid
growth in the
near to medium term, political uncertainty and downside risks to
economic
performance have increased following the change of government in
2012.
Furthermore, with the exception of LB, capital ratios should be
viewed in light
of banks' high levels of FX lending, which would expose them to
indirect credit
risks if there was a sharp depreciation of the local currency.
To an extent this
risk is already captured in the banks' tighter regulatory
capital ratios (at
around 16% for BoG and PCBG, 14% for TBC and 12% for LB at
end-2012), as the
National Bank of Georgia requires that banks to apply a 175%
risk-weighting to
FX loans. Sizeable holdings of fixed and foreclosed assets also
reduce the
banks' level of free capital.
As an additional source of risk, Fitch also notes the banks'
expansion in
segments (notably in retail, micro and SMEs) where some of them
have a shorter
track record of lending, and which are gradually becoming more
leveraged. BoG
and TBC also have significant exposures to more risky long-term
project finance
loans. The agency also believes that growing competition could
lead to a gradual
weakening of underwriting at a time when margins are tightening,
although
softening of both lending standards and credit spreads has been
limited to date.
BoG's and TBC's 'bb-' VRs are further supported by their
well-established
franchises and dominant market shares. At end-2012, the two
banks accounted for
over 60% of the sector's assets.
The equalisation of PCBG's VR with those of BoG and TBC,
notwithstanding PCBG's
significantly smaller size, reflects the bank's superior track
record of asset
quality and performance through the cycle and its good corporate
governance and
risk management, reflecting its participation in the ProCredit
group of banks.
LB's VR of 'b' reflects its more limited track record and
franchise, faster
growth and more moderate profitability and capitalisation
relative to peers.
Pre-impairment profitability was equal to a moderate 6% of
average loans in
2012, but constrained by weak cost efficiency and a high level
of liquid assets.
The bank's FCC ratio was a reasonable 15% at end-2012, but
capitalisation is
managed tightly relative to minimum regulatory requirements,
with the regulatory
ratio only just above the required 12% at end-Q113. In Fitch's
view, the bank's
loss absorption capacity is only moderate in light of the bank's
fairly
aggressive retail lending strategy (with 35% retail loan growth
targeted in
2013) and somewhat untested loan book in this respect. LB's
credit profile
benefits from lending being almost fully GEL-denominated, and
from the absence
to date of significant wholesale funding. However, significant
reliance on
government and municipal funding brings concentration risk and
some volatility
to the deposit base.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: BOG's, AND LB'S SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOORS
The affirmation of BoG's and LB's '4' Support Ratings and 'B'
Support Rating
Floors (SRFs) reflects Fitch's view of the limited probability
of support being
available from the Georgian government. In Fitch's view, the
authorities would
likely have a high propensity to support BoG in light of the
bank's systemic
importance (37% share of sector assets at end-2012) and LB given
its social
function as the country's primary distributor of pensions and
social benefits.
LB's Support Rating and SRF also consider the support made
available to the bank
in 2009. At the same time, the Support Ratings and SRFs are
constrained by the
potentially limited ability of the authorities to provde
support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: TBC'S SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
The affirmation of TBC's '4' Support Rating reflects Fitch's
view of the limited
probability of support from the bank's IFI shareholders, which
together hold a
57% stake in the bank. However, some doubt remains about the
ability and
readiness of the IFIs to provide coordinated and timely support
in case of need,
particularly in view of their ultimate likely exit from the
shareholder
structure.
Fitch has assigned a SRF of 'B' to TBC, reflecting its view of
the limited
probability of support available from the Georgian government in
light of the
bank's systemic importance (26% share of banking sector assets
at end-2012).
KEY RATING DRIVERS: PCBG'S IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
The affirmation of PCBG's Long-term IDRs at 'BB', one notch
above the sovereign
rating (BB-/Stable), and Support Rating at '3' reflects Fitch's
view of the
moderate probability of support from the bank's 100%
shareholder, ProCredit
Holding AG & Co. KGaA (BBB-/Stable). Fitch views the propensity
of PCH to
provide support as high, but PCBG's ability to receive and
utilise this support
could be restricted by transfer and convertibility restrictions,
as reflected in
Georgia's Country Ceiling of 'BB'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: VRS OF ALL BANKS
An upgrade of the VRs of BoG, TBC and PCBG, and hence of the
Long-term IDRs of
BoG and TBC, would likely require a sovereign upgrade, a
favourable macro
backdrop, a marked reduction in foreign currency lending and
still strong bank
financial metrics and asset quality ratios, notwithstanding
increasing levels of
competition.
LB's VR, and hence its Long-term IDR, could be upgraded in case
of an extended
track record of profitable growth, a further strengthening of
the bank's
franchise and somewhat greater loss absorption capacity..
Conversely, a marked deterioration in the operating environment
potentially
leading to a sovereign downgrade, would put downward pressure on
each of the
banks' VRs. A material weakening of asset quality ratios would
also be negative
for the VRs, particularly if Fitch considered it indicative of a
weakening of
underwriting standards.
Fitch notes that the banks' VRs are currently underpinned by
high capital
ratios. Consequently, any significant relaxation of regulatory
capital
requirements, for example due to the planned transition to Basel
II/III risk
weightings in Georgia, if followed by a marked reduction in
capital levels,
could also put downward pressure on the banks' VRs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: SUPPORT RATINGS AND SRFS OF BOG, TBC AND
LB
Fitch does not expect any change to BoG's, LB's or TBC's Support
Ratings or SRFs
given the Stable Outlook on Georgia's sovereign rating. However,
any changes in
the sovereign ratings could result in revisions of the SRFs.
Any change in Fitch's view of support available to PCBG from
PCH, or in the
Georgian Country Ceiling, would likely result in a change to
PCBG's Long-term
IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bank of Georgia
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB-';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at 4
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB-'
TBC Bank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'B'
ProCredit Bank (Georgia)
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
JSC Liberty Bank
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
