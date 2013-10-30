(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
four German
development banks' Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AAA' with Stable
Outlooks, Short-term IDRs at 'F1+', Support Ratings at '1' and
Support Rating
Floors at 'AAA'. The banks are KfW, Landwirtschaftliche
Rentenbank (Rentenbank),
NRW.BANK and Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg - Foerderbank
(L-Bank). A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SRs, SRFs AND SENIOR AND SUBORDINATED
DEBT RATINGS
The banks' Long-Term IDRs are equalised with those of their
guarantors. KfW and
Rentenbank are both backed by guarantees from the Federal
Republic of Germany
(FRG; AAA/Stable). Rentenbank's continuation as an economic
entity is guaranteed
by the German state through a maintenance obligation
(Anstaltslast). KfW is also
guaranteed by a maintenance obligation as well as a direct and
unlimited
statutory guarantee covering the bank's obligations.
In June and July 2013 the Bundestag and the Bundesrat adopted
the CRD
IV-Umsetzungsgesetz and thereby a guarantee of the FRG for all
obligations of
Rentenbank. The legislative procedure was finalised on 3
September 2013. The
guarantee will come into effect on 1 January 2014.
NRW.BANK and L-Bank are both covered by a maintenance obligation
and an explicit
unconditional guarantee obligation from their respective owners,
the State of
North Rhine-Westphalia (State of NRW; AAA/Stable) and the State
of
Baden-Wuerttemberg (State of BW).
On top of the maintenance obligation and explicit guarantee,
L-Bank benefits
from a statutory guarantor's liability (Gewaehrtraegerhaftung).
While the State
of BW is unrated by Fitch, its creditworthiness is underpinned
by the strength
of the German solidarity system, which links BW's
creditworthiness to that of
the FRG.
The banks' SRs are based on this formalised support but also
reflect the roles
that the four banks fulfill for the FRG and the respective
states. KfW, 80%
owned by FRG, is the largest development bank in Germany with a
broad range of
actvities including export and project financing commercial
activities. These
are contained in the bank's wholly-owned subsidiary KfW
IPEX-Bank GmbH (not
rated), which is legally independent and excluded from the state
guarantees.
Rentenbank is focussing on the agriculture and agribusiness
sectors. NRW.BANK
provides funding for economic, social, municipal, infrastructure
and housing
promotion projects in the State of NRW, which wholly owns the
bank and acts as
its guarantor. L-Bank endorses homeownership, supports families,
and promotes
small- and medium-sized companies through the provision of low
interest rate
loans in its operating region of BW. The bank is wholly owned by
the State of
BW.
Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to these banks as their
business models
are entirely dependent on the support of their state guarantors.
Fitch rates subordinated debt instruments for NRW.Bank and
Rentenbank. Fitch
believes that the support mechanisms for both banks provide
similar protection
to senior and subordinated debt instruments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SRs, SRFs AND SENIOR AND
SUBORDINATED DEBT RATINGS
The bank's IDRs, senior debt and subordinated debt (NRW.Bank and
Rentenbank)
ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around
owners' support,
specifically a downgrade of FRG, or a change in the terms of the
state
guarantees. Fitch does not consider either of these scenarios
likely in the
foreseeable future.
The Stable Outlook on the banks' ratings reflects Fitch view
that the nature of
the state support is unlikely to change significantly in the
medium term due to
the strategic importance of these banks to the German economy
and their
entrenchment in the domestic financial system. The support
structure was
approved by the European Union in 2002, although under
competition law the banks
may only engage in non-competitive activity. This also makes
significant changes
to the banks' business models unlikely in the medium term.
Fitch understands that the amendment to the "Law concerning KfW"
entered into
force on 13 July 2013 , provides that key banking supervision
standards under
the German Banking Act will be applicable by analogy to KfW and
supervision of
compliance to these standards is assigned to the German Federal
Financial
Supervisory Authority. However, Fitch does not expect that the
special role of
KfW as a promotional bank will be materially impacted or that
the support for
KFW will change.
The rating actions are as follows:
KfW
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor at 'AAA'
Senior unsecured long-term rating including programme ratings
affirmed at 'AAA'
Senior unsecured short-term rating including programme ratings
affirmed at 'F1+'
Market Linked Securities affirmed at 'AAAemr'
Commercial Paper affirmed at 'F1+'
Rentenbank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA'
Senior unsecured long-term rating including programme ratings
affirmed at 'AAA'
Senior unsecured short-term rating including programme ratings
affirmed at 'F1+'
Market Linked Securities affirmed at 'AAAemr'
Subordinated notes affirmed at 'AAA'
Commercial Paper affirmed at 'F1+'
NRW.BANK
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA'
Senior unsecured long-term rating including programme ratings
affirmed at 'AAA'
Senior unsecured short-term rating including programme ratings
affirmed at 'F1+'
Commercial Paper affirmed at 'F1+'
Short-term certificate of deposit affirmed at 'F1+'
Subordinated notes affirmed at 'AAA'
L-Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA'
Senior unsecured long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 113
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt
Secondary Analyst
Christian van Beek
Director
+49 69 768 076 248
Committee Chairperson
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
L-Bank did not participate in the rating process other than
through the medium
of its public disclosure.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria,' dated 15
August 2012, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance,' dated 12
December 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.