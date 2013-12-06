(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of four Malaysian banks: Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank), Hong Leong Bank Berhad (HLBB), AmBank (M) Berhad (AmBank) and AmInvestment Bank Berhad.

The Malaysian banks' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Viability Ratings (VRs) reflect Fitch's view that their intrinsic risk profiles should be supported by broadly steady macroeconomic conditions and job market, although there are rising risks of household leverage and headwinds from global trade and capital flows.

Prudential measures implemented over the few years aimed at households and the property market may also be supportive of banks' credit fundamentals, although lending activities and earnings growth could moderate somewhat as a result. Fiscal consolidation measures, including those announced in October 2013, coupled with credible implementation, could help to ease pressures on the Malaysian sovereign's (A-/Negative) risk profile and ratings.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VRs

Maybank's IDRs and VR at 'A-' and 'a-', respectively, continue to be driven by its strong domestic franchise and satisfactory credit fundamentals, as evidenced by its well-capitalised position, steady funding profile and sound performance through credit cycles. However, the maintenance of the Negative Outlook reflects the sensitivity of the bank's intrinsic profile and ratings - which are the highest of the Malaysian banks rated by Fitch - to adverse impact from the sovereign's weakening risk profile, considering its high degree of interconnectedness to the financial health of the government, domestic economy and financial markets. Fitch revised the sovereign's Outlook to Negative from Stable in July 2013.

In addition, Maybank faces varying degrees of operating environment-related risks, such as high leverage (of households in particular), rising property prices and rapid credit growth in Malaysia and in overseas operations in Singapore and Indonesia. On balance, Fitch believes the bank will be able to manage the likely rise in non-performing loans and credit costs, due to its reasonable loan-quality record, fairly diversified loan book and prudent regulatory conditions. These, along with sound buffers from earnings and reserves, should minimise capital impairment risk.

HLBB's 'BBB+' IDR and Stable Outlook are premised on its record of sound liquidity, asset quality and profitability, as well as its rising core capitalisation. The bank's funding and liquidity are underpinned by its franchise, sizeable share of retail deposits and satisfactory loans/deposits ratio of below 80% (one of the lowest in the industry). HLBB's prudent risk appetite and solid management should help its loan quality and profitability to hold up better than most local banks in the face of Malaysia's high household debt and rising property prices. The bank's core capital levels are commensurate with risks from its banking operations, immediate holding company, Hong Leong Financial Group, and modest exposure to associate investments.

AmBank's 'BBB' IDR and Stable Outlook reflect the likely maintenance of steady earnings, healthy asset quality and satisfactory franchise of the broader banking group, AMMB Holdings Berhad (AMMB), and ongoing improvements in funding, capital and loan diversity over the medium-term. AmBank's measured risk appetite into profitable loan segments should support its asset quality and further improve loan diversity over the medium term. Continued growth in low-cost deposits and non-interest income has so far helped to support earnings growth, despite slower-than-industry loan growth and intense competition.

An ability to sustain internal capital generation and recent efforts on capital redeployment within AMMB group could help to progressively increase AmBank's core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (CAR, excluding hybrids), which stood at 8.8% at end-September 2013 (local peer average: 10%). Its loans/deposits ratio of 95%-100% remains higher than that of the other domestic banks. However, if long-term wholesale funds are included in the denominator, the ratio of loans to funding would be around 90%, which is within the Group's preferred range. This reflect AmBank's focus on improving funding stability, via increasing retail current and savings deposits (although this has been tempered by competition) and long-term wholesale borrowings in domestic markets.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VRs

Maybank's ratings are sensitive to the sovereign's risk prospects, and to operating environment-related challenges of household leverage and property prices. These issues are less of a near-term threat to the other three Malaysian banks, which are rated in the 'BBB' category, but they also may not be immune to the impact of a hypothetical sovereign downgrade on domestic conditions. There is likely to be a limited rating upside for all banks against this backdrop. Aggressive expansion, event risks, a significant threat of financial-sector imbalances (arising from excessive household leverage in particular) and/or volatile macroeconomic conditions are likely to result in elevated risk profiles for the Malaysian banks, and could result in negative rating actions. However, Fitch views overall risks to be balanced in the near term. This is in light of the banks' satisfactory record through business cycles and the progressive tightening in macro-prudential measures by the regulator. There are also early signs of moderation in lending activities (especially to low-income households), which should help temper the build-up of risks in the overall banking system.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - AMINVESTMENT'S IDRs

AmInvestment's IDRs and Outlook are the same as those of its sister commercial bank, AmBank. This is because their operations are highly integrated and closely linked, and essentially managed together under a common franchise and parent, AMMB. AmInvestment focuses on investment banking and stockbroking, and is hence core to the universal banking model of AMMB, despite it being a separate legal entity.

AmInvestment's ratings will follow those of AmBank.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING (SRs) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRFs)

The SRs and SRFs of the four Malaysian banks are premised on Fitch's view of the probability of extraordinary state support available to each bank, if needed. The ratings also take into account the agency's Negative Outlook on the Malaysian sovereign, which highlights the potential weakening in the government's ability to extend timely support.

Fitch believes that Maybank is among banks that are most systemically important to the country because of its sizeable domestic deposit base (around 18% of system-wide deposits) and indirect state ownership via various state-owned funds. This is captured in the bank's SR of '2' and SRF of 'BBB'. HLBB's SR of '2' and SRF of 'BBB-' reflect its systemic importance as the fifth-largest local bank, accounting for around 8% of banking sector's deposits. Meanwhile, AmBank and AmInvestment have the same SRs of '3' and SRFs of 'BB+', driven by their collective systemic importance as part of the sixth-largest banking group, with indirect state ownership via the Employees Provident Fund. A change in the government's ability to provide extraordinary support would affect the SRs and SRFs. This could arise from a change in the sovereign ratings. The SRs and SRFs will also be impacted by any change in the government's propensity to extend timely support. One development that could lead to this adverse outcome, for instance, is global initiatives to reduce implicit state support available to banks, although Fitch views this to be a longer-term risk for Malaysia.

The SRs of AmBank and AmInvestment may be upgraded should Fitch view the AMMB group to be strategically more important to Australian and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ; AA-/Stable). This could occur if ANZ's stake in AMMB increases, resulting in more tangible forms of parental support, greater financial and operational integration and possibly name-sharing. However, current regulations on foreign ownership on Malaysia's commercial banks are restrictive and unlikely to be liberalised in the near term. ANZ presently has a 24% stake in AMMB.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR NOTES AND DEPOSITS

The senior notes of Maybank and HLBB are rated at the same level as their respective Long-Term IDRs. This is because the senior notes constitute direct, unconditional and unsecured obligations of the banks, and rank equally with all their other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. The deposits are rated one notch above the Malaysian banks' Long-Term IDRs to reflect Malaysia's depositor preference regime, where depositors would rank above senior unsecured creditors in a liquidation scenario. Any change in the IDRs would affect these issue ratings.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED NOTES AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES

The Basel II-compliant subordinated notes of Maybank are rated one notch below the VR to reflect their subordinated status from senior unsecured creditors and the absence of any going-concern loss-absorption mechanism. The Basel II-compliant hybrid ratings of Maybank and AmBank are four notches below their respective VRs, reflecting the presence of subordination and going-concern loss-absorption mechanisms. The ratings of these securities are sensitive to changes in the VRs.

The list of rating actions is as follows:

Malayan Banking Berhad

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative

- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'

- Support Rating affirmed at '2'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'

- Long-term deposits affirmed at 'A'

- Senior notes affirmed at 'A-'

- Basel II-compliant subordinated notes affirmed at 'BBB+'

- Basel II-compliant hybrid Tier 1 securities (SGD600m Floating Rate Tier 1 Perpetual Callable Capital Securities) affirmed at 'BB+'

Hong Leong Bank Berhad

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'

- Support Rating affirmed at '2'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'

- Long-term deposits affirmed at 'A-'

- Senior debt affirmed at 'BBB+'

AmBank (M) Berhad

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'

- Support Rating affirmed at '3'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'

- Long-term deposits affirmed at 'BBB+'

- Basel II-compliant hybrid Tier 1 securities (USD200m Variable Rate Callable Perpetual Preference Shares) affirmed at 'BB-'

AmInvestment Bank Berhad

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'

- Support Rating affirmed at '3'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'

- Long-term deposits affirmed at 'BBB+'