(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of mBank at 'A', Bank Millennium at
'BBB-', and Alior
Bank SA and Getin Noble Bank SA at 'BB'. The agency has also
affirmed the
Long-term IDRs of two of mBank's subsidiaries, mBank Hipoteczny
and mLeasing, at
'A'. The Outlooks on Alior, Getin and Millennium are Stable, and
Negative on
mBank and its subsidiaries. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: MBANK AND SUBSIDIARIES' IDRS, SUPPORT RATING
AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs, senior debt rating and Support Rating (SR) of mBank,
and the ratings
of mBank Hipoteczny and mLeasing, reflect Fitch's opinion that
there is an
extremely high probability that these entities would be
supported, if required,
by their ultimate almost 70% shareholder, Commerzbank AG
(A+/Negative/bbb).
Fitch believes that mBank is a strategically important
subsidiary of
Commerzbank, and its support-driven Long-term IDR is notched
once from that of
the parent. mBank aims to gradually repay parental funding,
which finances the
majority of foreign-currency-denominated mortgages. However, in
Fitch's opinion,
parent facilities will remain available, if mBank is unable to
refinance these
with market funding.
The agency views mBank Hipoteczny and mLeasing as core
subsidiaries of mBank,
and equalises their ratings with those of the direct parent.
This reflects their
high dependence on mBank for funding and close operational
integration with and
supervision by the parent. Potential support from Commerzbank
for mBank
Hipoteczny and mLeasing could be extended directly or flow
through mBank.
The Negative Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs reflect that on
Commerzbank (for
more details see 'Fitch Revises Outlooks on 18 EU Commercial
Banks to Negative
on Weakening Support' at www.fitchratings.com).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Long-term IDRs and senior debt ratings will most likely be
downgraded if
Commerzbank's Long-term IDR is downgraded. A downward revision
of Commerzbank's
Support Rating Floor (SRF) is likely to cause downgrades of its
Long-term IDR to
the level of its Viability Rating (VR) at the time.
Commerzbank's VR is
currently four notches below its Long-term IDR, thus a lowering
of the bank's
SRF could result in a downgrade of similar magnitude for mBank,
mBank Hipoteczny
and mLeasing, to 'BBB-'.
Fitch expects that the propensity of Commerzbank to support
mBank, mBank
Hipoteczny and mLeasing will remain strong. However, the
support-driven ratings
could also be sensitive to any weakening of propensity of the
parent to provide
support, which Fitch views as unlikely in the foreseeable
future.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: ALIOR, GETIN AND
MILLENNIUM's IDRs; ALL
BANKS' VRS
The IDRs of Alior, Getin and Millennium are driven by their
standalone strength,
reflected in their VRs, and are sensitive to changes in the VRs.
The VRs of mBank, Millennium and Getin reflect their mid-sized
franchises in the
Polish banking sector and the currently broadly supportive
operating
environment. However, the ratings are constrained by the banks'
material (albeit
slowly declining) exposure to foreign currency mortgages and
substantial foreign
currency refinancing needs. The higher (bbb-) VRs of mBank and
Millennium
reflect their lower risk appetite, somewhat stronger franchises,
solid
capitalisation and reasonable recent performance. The lower (bb)
VR of Getin
reflects primarily its weaker capitalisation, asset quality and
profitability.
Alior's VR reflects its more limited franchise, shorter track
record, rapid
credit expansion (particularly in somewhat higher risk
segments), significant
impaired loan origination and modest internal capital
generation. However, the
rating also considers the bank's conservative funding strategy
(based primarily
on customer deposits), experienced management team and solid
pre-impairment
performance.
Retail mortgages denominated in foreign currency (predominantly
in Swiss francs)
continued to reduce in 2013. However, they remained material at
28% (Getin), 35%
(mBank) and 42% (Millennium) of total gross loans at end-2013.
The quality of
these loans at mBank and Millennium has held up reasonably well
to date due to
selective credit origination and a more urban geographical
focus, but impaired
loans comprised 9.2% of Getin's mortgage portfolio (comprising
zloty and foreign
currency exposures) at end-1Q14 (market average: 3.1%). A
significant and
prolonged weakening of the Polish zloty (not Fitch's base case)
would be likely
to impair borrowers' payment ability and drive up defaults. The
average
loan/value ratio in mortgages is high at all three banks, which
indicates likely
weaker recovery prospects if the operating environment
deteriorates. Retail
foreign currency lending at Alior is minimal, with FX mortgages
comprising just
5% of the total gross loan portfolio.
Getin's and Millennium's liquidity position in zloty is
comfortable but both
banks are strongly dependent on financial markets to hedge their
large foreign
currency loan portfolios. Consequently, their liquidity is
sensitive to a
potential depreciation of the Polish zloty against major
currencies, which would
bring about margin calls on derivative hedging transactions.
However,
refinancing risk related to these transactions is mitigated by
improving average
maturity and the track record of maintaining swap market access
since the onset
of the global financial crisis. mBank's strong liquidity is
underpinned by a
stable and diversified deposit base and on-balance sheet
financing of foreign
currency loans, sourced mainly from Commerzbank, but
increasingly also through
medium-term bond issuance. Alior's liquidity is adequate in
light of its
substantial growth plans and the relatively short tenor of the
loan book.
In Fitch's opinion, capitalisation at mBank and Millennium is
stronger than at
Alior and Getin, due to better loss absorption capacity, higher
internal capital
generation and a smaller proportion of unreserved impaired loans
(Millennium).
Relatively strong Fitch core capital (FCC) ratios at mBank
(end-1Q14: 15.6%) and
Millennium (end-1Q14: 14.4%) benefit from lower risk weights for
mortgages in
foreign currency calculated under the advanced internal
ratings-based method.
Polish banks applying the standardised method (such as Getin)
use a 100% risk
weight required by the local regulator. Getin and Alior's FCC
ratios were 9.6%
and 12.7%, respectively, at end-2013. The latter is adjusted for
PLN458m of
equity raised in December 2013, but registered in January 2014,
which the bank
plans to utilise by fast credit growth by end-2016.
At end-1Q14, impaired loan ratios stood at 8.1% (Alior), 12.5%
(Getin), 6.1%
(mBank) and 4.3% (Millennium), compared with the 7.2% sector
average. Better
asset quality at mBank and Millennium reflects their more
conservative risk
management and should also be viewed in light of their stricter
rules for
classification of impaired loans. Origination of impaired loans
has been
substantial at Alior and Fitch believes that this will continue
due to seasoning
of the loan book and further likely fast credit growth. Alior's
high single-name
concentrations are also a potential source of lumpy credit
losses. The impaired
loan ratio at Getin was one of the highest among the largest
banks in Poland,
but the inflow of bad debts subsided in 2013 and the latest
vintages indicate
more contained default rates in new loans in all major product
segments.
In 2014, the performance of all four banks is likely to be
supported by the
improving operating environment in Poland. Alior's net interest
margin is
considerably better than peers, supported by a lending mix more
focused on
higher-yield products. However, Alior's income is sensitive to
the volume of
disbursed loans, the fast growth of which may not be
sustainable. Getin expects
a further reduction in risk and funding costs in 2014 and aims
to achieve a
PLN1bn net result in 2015 (2013: almost PLN400m), which Fitch
considers
ambitious.
Millennium's Long-term IDR is one notch above that of its
parent, Banco
Comercial Portugues, S.A. (BCP; BB+/Negative/b). The agency's
base case
expectation is that any further weakening of BCP's credit
profile, including a
potential downgrade of its Long-term IDR to the level of its VR,
will not lead
to a negative rating action on Millennium. Fitch's view of low
contagion risk
for Millennium from BCP was outlined in its rating commentary,
"Fitch Affirms
Bank Millennium at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable" dated 20 May 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: VIABILITY RATING (ALIOR, GETIN, MBANK,
MILLENNIUM)
Upgrades of VRs would be likely to require (i) further
re-balancing of credit
portfolios (Getin, mBank, Millennium); (ii) significant
reductions of
balance-sheet currency mismatch (Getin, Millennium); (iii)
stronger
capitalisation (Getin, Alior); (iv) a significant strengthening
of the bank's
self-financing capacity (mBank); (v) a moderation of growth
rates (Alior); and
(vi) a longer track record of solid performance and stable
asset-quality trends
(Alior, Getin).
Downward pressure on the VRs of all four banks could arise from
(i) material
deterioration in asset quality; (ii) considerably weaker
internal capital
generation; and (iii) a sharp and prolonged depreciation of the
domestic
currency combined with a deterioration of the operating
environment (not Fitch's
base case).
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SRFs AND SRs (ALIOR,
GETIN, MILLENNIUM)
The SRFs and SRs of Getin and Millennium are underpinned by
Fitch's view of the
moderate probability of support from the Polish sovereign. This
reflects their
significant systemic importance, reflected in considerable
market shares in
domestic retail deposits (7.2% and 4.8% at end-2013,
respectively).
However, these ratings are sensitive to a weakening in Fitch's
assumptions on
sovereign support propensity, as a result of which they are
likely to be revised
down to 'No Floor' and downgraded to '5', respectively, within
the next one to
two years (see "Fitch Affirms SRFs of 64 EMEA Banks; Downward
Revisions Likely
For Most Due To Weakening Support" at www.fitchratings.com).
Provided Getin's
and Millennium's VRs are not downgraded in the meantime, any
downward revision
of their SRFs or SRs will have no impact on their Long-term
IDRs. Alior's SR of
'5' reflects Fitch's view that potential support from the bank's
largest
shareholders cannot be relied upon. Carlo Tassara (an Italian
holding company)
held a 28% stake at end-1Q14 and plans to exit the bank by
end-2014. Alior's SRF
of 'No Floor' reflects Fitch's opinion that potential sovereign
support cannot
be relied upon in light of Alior's small systemic importance.
The rating
actions are as follows:
Alior
Long-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB', Stable Outlook
Short-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(pol)', Stable
Outlook
National Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'F2(pol)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Millennium
Long-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'A-(pol)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'
Getin
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB(pol) '; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'
mBank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'F1'
mFinance France
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'A'
mBank Hipoteczny
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
mLeasing
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (Alior, Getin, mBank, mFinance France, mBank
Hipoteczny,
mLeasing)
Michal Bryks, ACCA
Director
+48 22 338 6293
Fitch Polska SA
Krolewska 16,
Warsaw 00-103
Primary Analyst (Millennium)
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Fitch Polska SA
Krolewska 16,
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst (Alior, Getin, mBank, mFinance France)
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
Secondary Analyst (Millennium, mBank Hipoteczny, mLeasing)
Agata Gryglewicz
Associate Director
+48 22 330 6970
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
