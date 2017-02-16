(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, February 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Alior Bank SA at 'BB', Bank
Ochrony Srodowiska
(BOS) at 'B+', Eurobank at 'A-' and Getin Noble Bank SA at
'BB-'. A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
The affirmations of Alior, BOS and Getin reflect limited changes
to their
standalone credit profiles over the last 12 months. The
affirmation of Eurobank
reflects Fitch's opinion of a high probability that the bank
would be supported
by its parent, Societe Generale (SG; A/Stable/a).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch believes that Eurobank is a strategically important
subsidiary for SG, and
therefore its Long-Term IDR is notched down once from the
parent's IDR.
Eurobank's National Rating is also underpinned by potential
support from SG. The
cost of support should be easily manageable for SG in light of
Eurobank's small
relative size.
The IDRs and National Ratings of Alior, BOS and Getin and senior
debt ratings of
BOS are driven by their standalone strength, as reflected in
their Viability
Ratings (VRs).
The National Long-Term Rating of BOS's subordinated debt is
notched down twice
from the bank's National Rating to reflect weak recovery
prospects in case of
default.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The Support Rating Floors (SRF) of 'No Floor' and the Support
Ratings (SR) of
'5' for Alior and Getin express Fitch's opinion that potential
sovereign support
of the banks cannot be relied upon. This is underpinned by the
Polish resolution
legal framework, which requires senior creditors to participate
in losses, if
necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign
support.
BOS's SRF (B) and SR (4) reflect Fitch's view of an only limited
probability of
extraordinary support for BOS from the Polish sovereign, mostly
due to the
combination of the Polish resolution legal framework and EU
state aid rules. At
the same time, Fitch believes that the state would endeavour to
act
pre-emptively to avoid BOS breaching regulatory capital adequacy
requirements
due to the state's indirect ownership of the bank and BOS's role
in financing
Poland's environmental protection projects.
BOS is controlled by the state-owned National Fund for
Environment Protection
and Water Management (the Fund). We believe that it would be
difficult for the
Fund to increase capital at BOS, without triggering state aid
and bail-in
considerations, if private shareholders demonstrate that they
are unwilling to
support the bank. In July 2016 the Fund and two other
state-related entities
acquired about 50% and about 20% of BOS's new share issue,
respectively. The
remainder was acquired by private investors. At end-3Q16,
state-related entities
held about a 70% stake in BOS (the Fund: 52.4%).
VIABILITY RATINGS
ALIOR
Alior's VR of 'bb' reflects the rapid credit expansion of the
bank, its higher
appetite for credit risk than peers, weak internal capital
generation and
rapidly increasing new impaired loans. Alior's strategic focus
on unsecured
retail lending, some concentration in higher-risk industries
(such as wind farms
and the construction sector) and only moderate coverage of
impaired loans by
loan loss reserves are rating weaknesses. The bank's
conservative funding
strategy is a rating strength and is based predominantly on
customer deposits.
In November 2016 Alior acquired some of the assets and
liabilities of Bank BPH
(BPH Core), 87.2% owned by GE Capital. We believe that this
transaction has a
neutral impact on Alior's credit profile, because the bank's
capital ratios,
asset quality, loan and funding mix should remain broadly
unchanged. Alior
expects PLN460 million of cost synergies (equal to the bank's
annualised 9M16
pre-tax profit) by 2019, which is ambitious in our view (for
more information
see "Fitch Affirms Alior Bank at 'BB'/Stable on Announced
Acquisition of BPH"
available at www.fitchratings.com).
The bank's business model is contingent on the rapid growth of
disbursed loans,
which may not be sustainable if the operating environment
weakens. In 9M16,
Alior's net interest margin was almost twice as high as the
sector average,
reflecting the bank's focus on unsecured high-margin consumer
lending. However,
high loan impairment charges absorbed about 60% of Alior's
pre-impairment
operating profit in 2015 and 9M16.
At end-3Q16, the impaired loans ratio reached 10.3% (sector
average: 6.4%) and
the bank aims to maintain a similar ratio in the next two years.
Coverage of
impaired loans by specific loan loss reserves was moderate at
59%.
In 9M16, Alior's loan book increased 14% (2015: 32%), but
including loans
acquired from BPH Core the estimated growth in 2016 was almost
50%. The bank
plans to continue fast credit expansion in 2017 and 2018, which
could bring
capital under pressure. The bank's Fitch core capital (FCC)
ratio was 16% at
end-3Q16, but we estimate it at about 12% at end-2016 following
the BPH Core
acquisition. At end-3Q16, unreserved impaired loans equalled 29%
of FCC, or 30%
including BPH Core. Management has informed us that the bank is
considering a
credit risk guarantee from its largest shareholder (Powszechny
Zaklad
Ubezpieczen) to lower its capital requirement and create
additional capacity for
loan growth.
At end-3Q16, customer deposits accounted for 87% of Alior's
total funding
(excluding derivatives). They were split 69% to retail and 31%
to non-retail
customers. We believe that depositor loyalty and the strength of
customer
relationships with the bank has not yet been fully tested
through-the-cycle.
Alior's available liquidity was PLN6.6 billion (about 14% of
total assets).
BOS
BOS's VR of 'b+' suffers from the bank's weak asset quality and
profitability,
which weigh on capitalisation. The VR also reflects the bank's
weak market
franchise, moderate exposure to fairly high-risk Swiss franc
retail mortgages,
modest loan loss reserve coverage of impaired loans and a
significant reliance
on price-sensitive term deposits.
In 1H16, BOS entered a rehabilitation programme supervised by
the local
regulator following an annual loss in 2015. As a result, the
bank was exempt
from the special bank tax. The key objective of the programme is
to restore the
bank's long-term profitability, but it is also likely to curb
the bank's risk
appetite and impose a more conservative provisioning policy.
The bank has a sizeable credit exposure to higher-risk wind farm
development
projects, which it had financed until 2015. At end-2016, the
wind farm portfolio
amounted to about PLN2.2 billion (about 129% of FCC). These
loans are under
significant pressure from an unfavourable operating and
regulatory environment.
Credit risks are also amplified by long financing tenors,
project-linked
collateral and large single exposures.
BOS's impaired loan ratio of 8.7% at end-3Q16 reflects the
bank's above-average
risk appetite. The ratio is masked by strong corporate loan
growth before 2016
(including high-risk exposure to wind farms) and considerable
lending to the
low-risk public finance sector. We do not expect rapid
deterioration in the
Swiss franc mortgage portfolio (which was moderate at about 9%
of total gross
loans at end-3Q16), assuming no economic stress.
BOS has limited loss absorption capacity given its weak
profitability prospects,
high credit risk concentrations and significant unreserved
impaired loans (48%
of FCC at end-3Q16). This is despite a PLN400 million capital
increase in July
2016. At end-3Q16, the bank had modest capital buffers over
domestic regulatory
minimum levels. BOS reported a marginal profit in 9M16. Its
revenue base is
weak, and earnings are highly vulnerable to even a moderate
increase in
impairment charges or overheads.
BOS's funding and liquidity are generally stable, but material
funding
concentration is present in typically price-sensitive term
deposits (mostly
retail). The bank's liquidity buffer covered about 21% of total
deposits at
end-3Q16. BOS refinances its Swiss franc retail mortgages
through short-term
Swiss franc/zloty swaps, which increases rollover risk.
EUROBANK
Eurobank's VR of 'bb' reflects the bank's small size, a market
franchise limited
to retail customers, significant concentration on higher-risk
unsecured consumer
loans and a moderate exposure to Swiss franc mortgages. These
factors are
counterbalanced by the bank's considerable capital buffers,
robust
pre-impairment operating profit, prudent risk controls and a
comfortable funding
and liquidity position.
The bank's impaired loans ratio (8% at end-2016) is moderately
higher than the
sector average (6.2% in the household segment only), which
reflects the bank's
significant focus on unsecured consumer loans (about 46% of
total gross loan
book) and legacy bad debts. However, impaired loans are
reasonably covered by
loan loss reserves and new defaults were only moderate in 2015
and 2016. The
quality of Swiss franc mortgage loans (about 12% of total gross
loans at
end-2016) has stabilised, but their high loan-to-value (LTV)
ratios could reduce
potential recoveries if the operating environment deteriorates.
We view Eurobank's capitalisation as solid given the bank's
significant buffers
over regulatory capital minimums, solid internal capital
generation (supported
by strong margins) and good risk controls. Unreserved impaired
loans represented
about 24% of FCC at end-2016.
The bank's funding and liquidity profile benefits from strong
parental support.
At end-2016, SG financed Eurobank's entire Swiss franc mortgage
portfolio and a
large part of its Polish zloty mortgages with long-term
facilities in respective
currencies. Customer deposits (almost solely retail) finance the
short-term cash
loans.
GETIN
Getin's VR of 'bb-' suffers from loan book deleveraging (subdued
earnings), high
loan impairment charges, a substantial high-risk exposure to
legacy foreign
currency mortgages, weak asset quality, high, albeit declining,
cost of funding
and only modest capitalisation. Getin's funding, based mainly on
retail savings
deposits, is a rating strength.
Getin entered a rehabilitation programme in 1H16 due to the
bank's loss in 4Q15
(driven by one-offs). The programme (scheduled until end-2019)
does not
materially differ from the bank's previous strategy, which was
largely based on
lowering funding and credit risk costs. Getin is aiming for its
post-rehabilitation profitability to be sufficient to absorb the
bank tax (about
PLN200 million annually) and to allow for sufficient internal
capital
generation, which will be challenging in our opinion. The bank
is exempt from
the bank levy until it exits the programme. In 9M16 Getin's
pre-tax loss
(without one-offs) equalled PLN61.5 million.
At end-3Q16, Getin's impaired loans ratio of 14.3% was one of
the highest in the
sector, reflecting aggressive lending before 2010. The ratio of
problem assets,
including impaired loans, performing forborne loans and
collateral seized for
bad debts, was a higher 17.1%. We believe that Getin's
pre-impairment operating
profit may be insufficient to withstand even moderate stress in
its loan book,
given its large stock of legacy high-LTV mortgages disbursed
with relaxed credit
standards.
Foreign currency mortgages (mainly Swiss franc) are declining
slowly, but still
accounted for a high 26% of gross loans at end-3Q16. The bank's
high reliance on
currency swaps to refinance CHF loans exposes Getin to potential
prohibitive
pricing for new swaps or their limited supply in case of market
stress. At
end-3Q16, the share of Swiss franc loans with LTV ratios above
80% and 100%
equalled 76% and 65%, respectively.
At end-3Q16, customer deposits represented 90% of total funding
(excluding
derivatives) and this ratio has remained stable in the last
three years.
Household savings accounted for 78% of total deposits. The
bank's strategic goal
is to raise the share of relatively cheap personal accounts
(salary accounts)
through the acquisition of new customers and conversion of
maturing term
deposits. The bank's liquidity risk management is reasonable.
Getin aims to
maintain the ratio of liquid assets-to-customer deposits at
about 20%.
Getin's FCC ratio (end-3Q16: 11.8%) should be seen in light of
the bank's high
stock of unreserved impaired loans, which represented 93% of
FCC. The Polish
Financial Stability Committee proposed to increase the risk
weight for foreign
currency mortgages to 150% (currently 100%). If this proposal is
implemented, we
estimate that the bank may need to raise up to about PLN700
million of
additional CET1 capital to meet the higher capital requirements.
The ultimate
impact will depend on the bank's level of future capital buffers
over regulatory
minimums, but this amount is likely to be significantly above
Getin's internal
capital generation capacity in the next 12-24 months. If this
proposal is
enacted, we believe that banks will likely be given sufficient
time to either
increase their capital or secure voluntary conversion of some of
their foreign
currency mortgages into Polish zloty without incurring material
losses.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND DEBT RATINGS
The support-driven ratings of Eurobank are sensitive to SG's
IDRs. The IDRs and
National Ratings of Alior, BOS (also senior debt ratings) and
Getin are
sensitive to changes in the respective banks' VRs.
The National Long-term Rating of BOS's subordinated debt is
sensitive to the
bank's National Rating and Fitch's view of recovery prospects in
case of
default.
SRF AND SR
Domestic resolution legislation limits the potential for
upgrading the banks'
SRs and SRFs. BOS's SR and SRF could be downgraded and revised
to 'No Floor',
respectively, if the sovereign's propensity to support BOS
weakens.
VIABILITY RATINGS
A marked and prolonged weakening in the Polish economy (not
Fitch's base
scenario) materially affecting the four banks' asset quality,
capitalisation and
profitability, could lead to their VRs being downgraded. The VRs
of Getin, BOS
and Eurobank could also suffer from a large and sustained
depreciation of the
Polish zloty.
The risk of a full conversion of foreign currency mortgage loans
at a high cost
for the banks has largely abated. Fitch believes that losses
from a potential
spread refund law should be manageable for BOS and Eurobank,
without materially
denting their capitalisation. However, large spread losses, if
not offset by a
capital increase, could put pressure on Getin's regulatory
capital ratios and
ratings.
Fitch does not anticipate any positive rating actions in the
near term. However,
the following factors would be positive for banks' credit
profiles and in
combination could lead to upgrades of their VRs:
Alior: stronger capitalisation, a moderation of loan growth,
stable asset
quality and a longer record of solid profitability in an
environment of low
interest rates and the bank tax;
BOS: a successful completion of its rehabilitation programme
evidenced by
reduced credit risk concentrations, sustainable and healthy
earnings generation
(net of the bank levy) and stronger capital buffers;
Eurobank: a more significant strengthening of the bank's
franchise and asset
quality;
Getin: a successful completion of its rehabilitation programme,
a reduction in
impaired loans or significantly higher coverage by loan loss
reserves, lower
loan impairment charges, strengthened capitalisation and a
material reduction in
foreign mortgages achieved without significant conversion
losses.
The rating actions are as follows:
Alior
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB', Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(pol)', Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F2(pol)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
BOS
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+', Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'BB+(pol)', Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'B(pol)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
PLN2 billion long-term senior unsecured bond programme: affirmed
at 'BB+(pol)'
PLN2 billion short-term senior unsecured bond programme:
affirmed at 'B(pol)'
PLN83 million subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB-(pol)'
Eurobank
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA+(pol)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(pol)'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Getin
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(pol)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michal Bryks, ACCA
Director
+48 22 338 6293
Fitch Polska SA
Krolewska 16,
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Agata Gryglewicz
Associate Director
+48 22 330 6970
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw,
Tel: +48 22 338 62
81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1019101
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
