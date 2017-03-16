(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) of: Banco BPI S.A. at 'BBB-'; Caixa Geral de
Depositos, S.A. (CGD)
and Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (Millenium bcp) at 'BB-';
and Caixa
Economica Montepio Geral (Montepio) at 'B'. The Outlooks on the
Long-Term IDRs
for all banks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
rating action commentary.
The rating actions are part of a periodic review of Portuguese
banks rated by
Fitch. The weak operating environment in Portugal led to a
deterioration in the
banks' asset quality metrics and persistently low interest rates
have squeezed
margins. All four banks are actively restructuring their
businesses to improve
efficiency and enhance weak internal capital generation. We
believe that
meaningful improvement in these banks' credit profiles will only
be achieved in
the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING - BANCO BPI
Banco BPI's IDRs, senior debt ratings and Support Rating reflect
a high
probability of support from its ultimate parent, Caixabank
(BBB/Positive), in
case of need. Fitch believes Portugal is a strategically
important market for
Caixabank as demonstrated by the longstanding investment in
Banco BPI and its
willingness to take control of the bank despite the related
capital consumption
and the difficulties inherent in a cross-border acquisition.
Banco BPI's Long-Term IDR is capped one notch above that of
Portugal; hence, it
is on a Stable Outlook. Fitch believes Caixabank's propensity to
support Banco
BPI is linked to Portugal's operating environment, since this
affects the
attractiveness of Banco BPI to the group and Banco BPI's impact
on Caixabank's
overall risk and returns profile.
VR - BANCO BPI
Banco BPI's Viability Rating reflects stronger asset quality and
funding profile
than domestic peers but also just acceptable capitalisation and
weak earnings
generation capacity. Capitalisation is acceptable for the
Portuguese operating
environment, and the bank maintains moderate buffers over
regulatory common
equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital requirements.
Considering Caixabank's track record in implementing synergies
in acquired
institutions we expect Banco BPI will achieve its strategic
objectives, which
are mainly related to improving operating efficiency. The bank's
earnings
profile has been highly variable. Despite some improvements in
core domestic
revenues Banco BPI's cost/income ratio remains high, reducing
internal capital
generation capacity.
Banco BPI's asset quality is better than domestic peers' but
remains vulnerable
to changes in the tough Portuguese operating environment. The
Non-performing
Loan (NPL) ratio under the European Banking Authority's (EBA)
definition was
8.2% at end-June 2016 and we believe the ratio has remained
broadly stable at
year end. Banco BPI's NPL ratio compares well with domestic
peers' but is still
higher than international peers'.
Banco BPI has a generally stable funding profile and acceptable
liquidity
position. At end-2016 the bank's domestic operations had a
loans/deposits ratio
of 106% and large liquidity buffers relative to upcoming
wholesale debt
maturities. We believe the ownership by Caixabank is positive
for the bank's
funding and liquidity profile.
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT - CGD
CGD's ratings reflect the bank's weak asset quality and poor
core profitability
which together put pressure on its capitalisation. The ratings
also take into
account the agreement to increase capital by EUR2.5 billion by
end-March, the
bank's leading retail franchise in Portugal and its acceptable
funding profile
and liquidity position.
CGD's asset quality remains weak by international comparison,
suffering from the
tough operating environment in Portugal. The bank reported a
high NPL ratio (as
per EBA's definition) of 17% and a NPL reserve coverage of just
44% at end-June
2016. CGD's asset quality has remained broadly stable in the
second half of
2016. In addition the bank is exposed to valuation risk on its
repossessed
properties portfolio and corporate restructuring fund holdings.
In March 2017 CGD announced its 2017-2020 strategic plan, which
includes a
capital increase of EUR2.5 billion and the issuance of EUR0.5
billion of
additional Tier 1 debt. The positive impacts of the capital
increase are already
taken into account in CGD's ratings. This will allow CGD to
restore its capital
buffers, which have been dented by large loan impairment charges
in 2016, by
increasing the fully loaded CET1 ratio to 11.8% on pro-forma
basis at end-2016.
However capital encumbrance from unreserved problem assets
remain high, making
the bank's vulnerable to delays in problem asset reductions, in
particular in a
context of weak economic growth in Portugal.
CGD's ratings also factored in the bank's weak core
profitability, suffering
from a high cost base and large loan impairment charges. Under
its new strategic
plan the bank aims to improve efficiency by enhancing revenues
and cutting
domestic operating costs by 20% by 2020. International
activities will be
downsized and some non-core operations sold. New top management
has been
recently appointed, but the still tough domestic operating
environment might
challenge the execution of the strategic plan.
CGD's funding profile is based on a large retail customer
deposit base that has
been stable. The liquidity position of the bank is acceptable
but sensitive to
confidence shocks in Portugal.
Fitch is withdrawing the senior unsecured certificate of deposit
Long-Term
rating of CGD as the programme is only able to issue short-term
certificates
with maturity below one year.
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT - MILLENIUM BCP
Millenium bcp's ratings reflect its weak asset quality, which
puts pressure on
its operating profitability and internal capital generation, as
well as on
capitalisation. The ratings also reflect the bank's sound
domestic franchise and
improved funding and liquidity.
The bank has made progress in reducing its large volume of NPLs
(as per EBA
definition), but these represented a still high 18% of loans at
end-2016. This
compares unfavourably with many peers. The reserve coverage of
NPLs also
improved but remained low at about 40% at end-2016, resulting in
a high reliance
on collateral valuation and realisation and guarantees. In
addition, Millennium
bcp is also highly exposed to valuation risk through its
holdings of foreclosed
assets and investments in corporate restructuring funds.
The bank issued EUR1.33 billion equity in 1Q17 to repay the
outstanding EUR700
million state contingent convertible bonds and enhance its
solvency position.
The pro-forma fully loaded CET1 ratio stood at 11.1% at
end-2016. However,
unreserved NPLs and foreclosed assets represented a still high
167% of pro-forma
fully loaded CET1 at end-2016 reflecting that capitalisation
remains highly
vulnerable to additional asset quality shocks.
The weak asset quality is also a drag on Millennium bcp's
profitability. The
restructuring plan implemented since 2012 resulted in improved
efficiency to
well above peers'; however, bottom-line earnings are still
dented by large
impairment charges and weak compared to peers. We believe that
core earnings are
improving and becoming more sustainable, due to lower funding
costs and
declining overheads.
The bank's funding and liquidity is generally stable, and
lending is mostly
funded through customer deposits. The bank also has wholesale
funding in the
form of senior and covered bonds and ECB funding. The liquidity
position is
adequate but sensitive to investor sentiment in Portugal.
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT - MONTEPIO
Montepio's ratings reflect the bank's weak capitalisation and
small buffers over
minimum regulatory capital requirements, combined with poor
asset quality
metrics, which compare unfavourably with international peers.
The bank's
profitability is weak and heavily affected by the high level of
problem assets
and the challenging operating environment in Portugal.
Montepio's NPL ratio (as per EBA's definition) stood at a high
20% at end-June
2016 and we expect it to have remained broadly stable by
year-end as loan
deleveraging will offset lower NPL inflows. At this date the
reserve coverage
was low, indicating the bank's reliance on collateral is high.
In addition the
bank's exposure to valuation risk is high, due to its relatively
large holdings
of foreclosed assets and investments in property.
At end-September 2016 the bank reported a relatively low fully
loaded CET1 ratio
of 8.2%. In addition, unreserved NPLs and foreclosed assets
represented over 2x
the fully loaded CET1 at end-June 2016, indicating that the
bank's solvency is
highly at risk from additional asset quality shocks.
The bank's core profitability is weak and highly variable
through the business
and interest rate cycle. The bank has been loss making since
2013 due to
shrinking revenues, a large cost base and high impairment
charges.
Montepio's funding profile is less stable than at domestic peers
as deposits
remains more price sensitive. The gross loans/deposits ratio was
acceptable at
122% at end-September 2016 but the bank's liquidity position is
sensitive to
confidence shocks in Portugal.
SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF) - CGD,
MILLENIUM BCP AND
MONTEPIO
CGD's '4' SR and 'B' SRF reflect Fitch's opinion that there
remains a limited
probability of extraordinary support being provided to CGD by
the Portuguese
state without the bail-in of senior creditors. This potential
support is based
on full and willing state ownership and CGD's market leading
position in the
Portuguese market. An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of
the SRF would be
contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to
support it.
While not impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
The SR of '5' and SRF of 'No Floor' for Millennium bcp and
Montepio reflect
Fitch's belief that senior creditors of the bank cannot rely on
receiving full
extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that the
banks become
non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD) and the
Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks provide a
framework for
resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors to
participate in
losses, if necessary, instead of - or ahead of - a bank
receiving sovereign
support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by CGD and
Millennium bcp are
notched down from their VRs, in accordance with Fitch's
assessment of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably. CGD's lower Tier 2 is notched
down once from
the bank's VR for loss severity.
CGD's preference shares have been downgraded to 'CCC' because
Fitch believes
economic losses are likely to be moderate before coupon payment
resumes. We
estimate this will occur at the next coupon date after the
recapitalisation and
approval of 2016 accounts.
The ratings of Banco BPI's subordinated debt and other hybrid
capital reflect
potential support from Caixabank. Subordinated debt is notched
down once from
Banco BPI's IDR for loss severity. Banco BPI's preference shares
are capped at
the level assigned to equivalent securities issued by the
parent.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The ratings of CGD's subsidiary Caixa Banco de Investimento
(Caixa - BI) are
equalised with those of its parent, driven by the full
ownership, the
integration of Caixa - BI within the parent bank and the
offering of core
investment banking products. Fitch does not assign a VR to the
institution as we
do not view it as an independent entity.
The ratings of Banco Portugues de Investimento (BPI) are
equalised with those of
its 100% parent, Banco BPI. As well as its 100% ownership by
Banco BPI, BPI's
integration with and role within its parent bank mean there is a
high
probability of it being supported. We believe support from
Caixabank would be
allowed to flow through to BPI. Fitch does not assign a VR to
this institution
as the agency does not view it as an independent entity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING - BANCO BPI
Banco BPI's IDRs and senior debt ratings and Support Rating
would likely be
downgraded if Portugal is downgraded, or if Fitch has reason to
believe that
Banco BPI has become less strategically important to Caixabank.
Banco BPI's
Long-Term IDR and senior debt ratings could be upgraded if the
Long-Term IDRs of
both Portugal and Caixabank are upgraded.
VR - BANCO BPI
The bank's VR is sensitive to developments in profitability,
asset quality and
capital. The VR could be upgraded if the bank improves its
operating efficiency
while improving or maintaining its asset quality metrics. This
would result in a
better internal capital generation capacity that would
strengthen the bank's
capital buffers over the regulatory minimum requirements.
Conversely the VR
could be downgraded if the bank's asset quality or core earnings
metrics
deteriorate sharply, weakening solvency.
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT - CGD, MILLENIUM BCP AND MONTEPIO
CGD's and Millenium bcp's ratings are primarily sensitive to
developments in
asset quality and profitability. Upward rating potential could
arise from a
material reduction in the exposure to problem assets, which
combined with
improved operating profitability, should help internal capital
generation and
reduce the vulnerability of capital to unexpected asset quality
shocks.
Conversely, downward rating pressure would primarily come from a
further
weakening of asset quality or profitability, which would put
pressure on
capital.
Montepio's ratings could be downgraded if there is any setback
in the bank's
plan to improve asset quality and turn around profitability. The
bank's
capitalisation is tight and the exposure to problem assets high.
Upside rating
potential is currently limited but, in the medium term, could
arise if there is
a material improvement in the risk profile and profitability of
the bank.
SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF) - CGD,
MILLENIUM BCP AND
MONTEPIO
An upgrade of the banks' Support Ratings and upward revision of
the Support
Rating Floors would be contingent on a positive change in the
sovereign's
propensity to support the banks. While not impossible, this is
highly unlikely,
in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by CGD, and
Millennium bcp are
primarily sensitive to any change in their VRs. The ratings of
their preference
shares are also sensitive to Fitch changing its assessment of
the probability of
the notes returning to performing status. Banco BPI's
subordinated and hybrid
instruments are ultimately sensitive to a change in Caixabank's
IDR.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The ratings of BPI and Caixa-BI are sensitive to rating actions
on Banco BPI's
and CGD's IDRs respectively.
The rating actions are as follows:
Banco BPI:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F3'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
Preference shares: affirmed at 'B+'
Banco Portugues de Investimento:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
CGD:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB-', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured debt Long-Term rating affirmed at 'BB-'
Senior unsecured debt Short-Term rating affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured certificate of deposit Long-Term rating
withdrawn at 'BB-'
Senior unsecured certificate of deposit Short-Term rating
affirmed at 'B'
Commercial paper programme affirmed at 'B'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt affirmed at 'B+'
Preference shares downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'
Caixa - BI:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB-', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Millenium bcp
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating affirmed at 'BB-'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating affirmed at 'B'
Preference shares affirmed at 'CCC'
Montepio:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt Long-Term rating affirmed at 'B'/'RR4'
Senior unsecured debt Short-Term rating affirmed at 'B'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Turro
Director
+34 93 323 8406
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Av. Diagonal, 601, 2nd Floor
08028 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst (Banco BPI, Banco Portugues de Investimentos,
CGD, Caixa - BI
and Millennium bcp)
Josu Fabo, CFA
Director
+34 93 494 3464
Secondary Analyst (Montepio)
Arnau Autonell
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1712
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 299 174
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel: +34
93 323 8414,
Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1020676
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
