LONDON/MOSCOW, August 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term
foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Uzbekistan's
Uzpromstroybank
(UzPSB), Asakabank and Microcreditbank at 'B-' and Long-term
local currency IDRs
at 'B'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed OJSC
Agrobank's
Long-term IDRs at 'B-' with Stable Outlooks and upgraded the
bank's Viability
Rating (VR) to 'ccc' from 'f'. A full list of rating actions is
at the end of
this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS -IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
UzPSB, Asakabank and Microcreditbank's 'B' Long-term local
currency IDRs reflect
Fitch's view of potential support from the government of
Uzbekistan, if needed,
based on the government's majority direct and indirect ownership
and significant
policy roles of the banks. Fitch expects the government and
state-controlled
entities to continue providing new equity and funding to match
banks' growth
plans, mainly associated with state-directed and policy lending.
The government's ability to provide support is underpinned, in
Fitch's view, by
the currently only moderate cost of support potentially required
given the small
size of the banking sector, its low indebtedness and
Uzbekistan's solid external
and fiscal finances. However, Fitch's credit assessment of
Uzbekistan remains
constrained by the economy's structural weaknesses, including
the difficult
business environment and vulnerability to external shocks (see
'Uzbek Banks:
Growing Without External Leverage' at www.fitchratings.com).
The affirmation of Agrobank's Long-term local currency IDR at
'B-', reflects
that since 2010, government capital support has not been
sufficient to fully
restore the bank's solvency. However, the bank's rating
positively considers the
track record of timely liquidity support by the authorities,
regulatory
forbearance and gradual contributions to the bank's capital.
Fitch caps all Uzbek banks' foreign currency IDRs at 'B-'
reflecting the high
transfer and convertibility risks present in Uzbekistan due to
the country's
tightly regulated FX market. Accordingly, Fitch believes that
support in foreign
currency to state-controlled banks might be provided in some
circumstances in a
less timely manner compared with that in the local currency.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
An upgrade or downgrade of Uzpromstroybank, Asakabank and
Microcreditbank's
Long-term local currency IDRs would be possible in case of a
strengthening or
weakening of Uzbekistan's credit profile. Agrobank's Long-term
local currency
IDR could be upgraded following the potential full restoration
of its capital
position.
All banks' Long-term foreign currency IDRs could be upgraded or
downgraded as a
result of liberalisation or further tightening of Uzbekistan's
FX market
regulation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS -UZPSB's AND ASAKABANK's VRs
UzPSB and Asakabank VRs at 'b-' reflect Uzbekistan's difficult
operating
environment as well as the banks' poor corporate governance and
risk management,
limited commercial franchises and weaknesses in credit
underwriting and
investment policies resulting from the banks' policy roles.
However, liquidity
positions and asset quality are currently satisfactory.
The level of reported non-performing (NPLs; more than 90 days
overdue) and
restructured loans at the two banks remained at single-digit
levels relative to
gross loans at end-2012. However, unreserved IFRS impaired loans
were a material
33% of Fitch core capital (FCC) at UzPSB and 56% of FCC at
Asakabank at
end-2012.
Significant volumes of foreclosed property, fixed assets and
non-banking equity
investments at UzPSB and Asakabank on aggregate made up 66% and
53% of the
respective banks' FCC at end-2012. Fitch believes that divesting
the non-banking
equities would require the underlying assets to start performing
better than
previously.
At end-2012, the FCC/weighted risks ratio was a moderate 11% at
UzPSB (after
being supported by low risk weights on 70% of gross loans
covered by government
guarantees) and a more solid 17% at Asakabank. However,
capitalisation may come
under pressure as a result of both banks' playing an
increasingly important role
in the government's industrial development programme if new
loans are not
matched by guarantees or new equity. Profitability is moderate
as a result of
tight margins on the banks' policy lending.
Liquidity profiles benefit from stable funding sources,
including the funds of
the government, state agents (mostly Uzbekistan's Fund for
Reconstruction and
Development), state-controlled companies and state-guaranteed
long-term foreign
funding, which on aggregate accounted for 77% and 61% of UzPSB's
and Asakabank's
total funding, respectively, at end-2012.
The liquidity cushion at end-2012 was considerably stronger at
UzPSB, albeit due
to pre-funding for anticipated projects during 2013. Both banks
seek to mitigate
FX conversion risks (mainly arising with respect to trade
finance operations
with clients) by taking 100% cash collateral in foreign
currencies and placing
this liquidity with investment-grade foreign banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - MICROCREDITBANK's VR
Fitch has assigned Microcreditbank a VR as the agency now
considers the bank's
commercial franchise to have become more material relative to
the bank's overall
profile. The VR reflects the bank's credit exposure to the high
risk agriculture
and small business sectors, and still limited franchise and
track record.
However, the VR also considers currently satisfactory asset
quality and capital
ratios, the latter consistently higher than at peers.
At end-July 2013, 45% of the bank's gross loans reportedly
relating to
state-directed seasonal agricultural loans and 22% relating to
business and
social micro loans extended on non-market terms. These exposures
were funded
with special-purpose government deposits and equity. Long-term
loans on
commercial terms were mainly funded with short-term local bank
loans and
on-demand customer deposits, resulting in a material maturity
mismatch.
Microcredit's FCC/weighted risks was still approximately 20% at
end-July 2013,
notwithstanding the seasonal peak in lending. Reported NPLs were
below 1%,
although in Fitch's view the loan book is quite unseasoned.
Performance is weak,
as quite high margins are offset by weak efficiency, reflecting
the large branch
network and small scale of operations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - AGROBANK's VR
The upgrade of Agrobank's VR reflects its somewhat improved
capital position and
liquidity.
As a result of additional equity contributions in H113 from the
state and
state-controlled companies, Agrobank's FCC, net of an UZS250bn
unreserved
receivable from former employees, improved to around 4% of
risk-weighted assets
from a negative number at end-2012. The receivable relates to
the
misappropriation of funds in 2010, and the absence of a reserve
against this
exposure results in the auditors' opinion in the bank's
financial statements
being qualified.
Capital continues to be burdened by non-banking equity
investments (58% of
adjusted FCC at end-July 2013), and unreserved NPLs and other
IFRS impaired
loans (50%). However, Agrobank's 'ccc' VR also factors in
Fitch's expectation of
further capital improvement and the fact that reported loan
impairment remains
low despite a slump in international prices for cotton (the main
sector of
Agrobank's borrowers) in recent years.
The adjusted FCC ratio could further grow (potentially close to
8%) by end-2013
as a result of an anticipated UZS13bn equity injection from a
state-affiliated
company during H213 and a reduction of short-term seasonal loans
to the
agricultural sector (about 40% of gross loans at peak level at
end-July 2013).
Agrobank's liquidity is currently reasonable given the high
proportion of
funding from the government and state-controlled agricultural
companies (60% of
total liabilities at end-July 2013), the comfortable level of
liquid assets, the
bank's improving retail funding position and the track record of
liquidity
support from state-controlled banks.
Liquid assets (including sizeable FX cash and bank placements)
were equal to 22%
of third-party deposits at end-July 2013, with only a negligible
proportion of
customer funds being denominated in foreign currency. Liquidity
should also
somewhat benefit from seasonal loan repayments closer to year
end, although this
would ultimately be used to repay the related government
funding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - ALL BANKS' VRs
Upgrades of the VRs of UzPSB, Asakabank and Microcreditbank
would require
Uzbekistan's business environment to substantially improve, and
a higher
proportion of non-policy related business in the banks'
operations. Agrobank's
VR could be upgraded to 'b-' as a result of the full restoration
of its capital
base.
Downward pressure on the banks' VRs could arise from a marked
deterioration of
asset quality, if this was not offset by equity injections.
The rating actions are as follows:
UzPSB
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-'
Asakabank
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-'
Microcreditbank
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating assigned at 'b-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-'
Agrobank
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'ccc' from 'f'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-'
