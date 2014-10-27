(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
France-based clinical
laboratory services company Labco SA's (Labco) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) at 'B+' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the
senior secured
notes' ratings at 'BB-'/'RR3' and the super senior revolving
credit facility's
(RCF) ratings at 'BB'/'RR2'.
The affirmation reflects Labco's resilient like-for-like (LFL)
performance for
1H14, as healthy testing volumes continued to mitigate on-going
tariff pressure
across most countries the group operates in. We therefore expect
organic revenue
growth to remain in the low single-digits over the medium term.
While Labco's on-going acquisition strategy should provide
incremental earnings,
we continue to expect M&A will be partly debt-funded and
therefore allowing mild
deleveraging prospects by FY17. However, we forecast medium-term
credit metrics
will remain consistent with a 'B+' IDR, compared with immediate
rated peers
within the healthcare sector.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading Clinical Laboratory Services Group
Labco is the largest clinical laboratory services company in
France for routine
tests and in Iberia for routine and specialty testing. It is
also a pan-European
player thanks to its additional presence in Belgium and Italy,
and to a lesser
extent, the UK and Switzerland. In our view, Labco's earnings
profile benefits
from this geographical diversity as it reduces the group's
exposure to single
healthcare systems.
Organic Performance to Remain Subdued
Laboratory testing markets are underpinned by broadly favourable
demographics
and socio- economic factors that support organic volume growth.
However,
sustained price pressures by the ultimate payers such as
governments and
insurance companies are likely to constrain organic growth
prospects in the
medium term. In this environment, we expect large European
players such as Labco
to withstand the negative impact of tariff pressure on their
profitability
margins through economies of scale and operational efficiencies
generated within
regional and technical platforms.
Evolving M&A Strategy
While small bolt-on acquisitions of routine labs remain core to
Labco's
consolidation strategy (particularly in France), the group has
broadened the
scope of its M&A targets to mid-sized players such as
Italy-based SDN Group in
July 2014. We believe that such acquisitions carry slightly
higher integration
risk than the proven bolt-on, routine lab consolidation.
However, such
acquisitions should provide further diversification benefits to
Labco's earnings
stream (for example diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine in
the case of SDN)
and help the group protect its operating margins from tariff
pressure in the
routine segment.
Business Rationalisation but Slow Deleveraging
Following the disposal of the lower-margin German operations in
2013, whose
proceeds largely enabled Labco to fund the acquisition of SDN in
2014, we
project credit metrics will improve mildly over the medium term,
supported by a
proven free cash flow generation capacity. However, we expect
funds from
operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage to remain around 6.0x
by FY17 (assuming
full-year contribution from acquisitions). While weak overall,
we believe that
credit metrics remain commensurate with those of Cerba European
Lab SAS
(B+/Stable) and a 'B+' IDR within the healthcare sector. Any
other deleveraging
impact arising, for instance, from a potential IPO would be
considered as
positive event risk.
Above-average Recovery Prospects
Fitch continues to apply a distressed EV/EBITDA multiple of 6x
when assigning
bespoke recoveries to Labco. Following the acquisition of SDN in
Italy, we
expect recoveries on the senior secured notes will remain firmly
within the
'RR3' range (51% to 70%). The likely continued draw down of the
RCF for
acquisitions should increase Labco's enterprise value in the
long-term and
therefore further support the 'RR3' rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- FFO adjusted gross leverage greater than 6.5x and FFO fixed
charge cover of
less than 1.5x on a sustained basis (both adjusted for
acquisitions)
- Reduction in FCF margin to mildly positive territory (FY13:
about 4%), while
maintaining debt-funded acquisition strategy
- A larger, debt-funded and margin-dilutive acquisition. Labco's
ability to
source, execute and extract additional cost savings from
acquiring clinical
laboratories at attractive EBITDA multiples is a key factor
underpinning the
current rating.
Positive: As we expect Labco's M&A strategy to remain largely
debt-funded,
thereby supporting only mild deleveraging, an upgrade is
unlikely in the medium
term. However longer-term, future developments that could lead
to positive
rating actions include:
- FFO adjusted gross leverage below 5x and FFO fixed charge
cover above 2.5x on
a sustained basis
- Continued industry leading profitability with at least
mid-single digit free
cash flow as a percentage of revenue
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Manageable Debt Maturity Profile
There is no amortisation in the foreseeable future other than
Labco's RCF and
EUR600m senior secured notes, which mature in July 2017 and
January 2018,
respectively.
Adequate Liquidity
Following the completion of SDN and further bolt-on acquisitions
planned for the
rest of 2014, as well as about EUR20m of cash returned to
shareholders, Fitch
expects that readily available cash will reduce to low levels by
FYE14 from
EUR95m at end-1H14. This takes into account an estimated EUR30m
we consider as
being not readily available for debt service but as minimum
operational cash
balance. Its liquidity profile, supported by EUR128m available
under the RCF as
of June 2014, remains adequate for the ratings.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Garima Gupta
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1463
Supervisory Analyst
Paul-Antoine Conti
Director
+44 20 3530 1292
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the
supervisory analyst named
above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the
principal analyst
is deemed to be the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.